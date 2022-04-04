Don't Forget About Immunity: 24 Foods, Drinks, & Supplements For Extra Support
Overview
You may chow down on orange slices or sip ginger tea when you feel under the weather—but incorporating immune-supporting foods in your daily diet may be more of a bonus than a priority.
But now, amid inevitable seasonal immune challenges and what 2020 and beyond taught us, a top question on your mind may be: What can I do to bolster my immune system?
While there's no real way to "boost" the immune system, there are definitely ways to support and strengthen immune cells and their critical functions.
It's a daily process that requires tending to, well, every day. And it starts in the gut.
"Sixty to 80% of our immune system is in our gut and is known as the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT)," registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, explains.
In other words, more than half of the immune system lives in the digestive tract, so nurturing the gut microbiome is important.
Certain foods also contain essential nutrients, like protein, antioxidants (think vitamins C, E, and A, zinc, selenium, copper, etc.), fiber, and others which play specific roles in the immune system.
"That's why it is critical to focus on nutrition and the foods that we eat on a daily basis," Davar says.
If you're finding it challenging to get enough of these vital immune-supporting nutrients through food alone, a high-quality supplement like mindbodygreen's immune support+ can be a fantastic addition to your routine.*
The daily formula is designed to help strengthen your body’s natural defense mechanisms, featuring specific forms of the aforementioned nutrients that are easier for your body to absorb (think: vitamin D3, zinc bisglycinate, and ascorbic acid).*
What's more, it includes quercetin (a powerhouse antioxidant), as well as beta-glucan (an immunomodulator thought to "train" the body's innate immune cells).*
This type of supplement is a great option to ensure you're getting the support you need on a daily basis, to help nurture a healthy and resilient immune system.*
As for specific foods to ensure your dietary pattern supports immunity, as well? Experts have some recommendations:
Fruits
Citrus fruits
Various citrus fruits—including oranges, clementines, grapefruits, lemons, and limes—contain high amounts of vitamin C. Why is vitamin C important for the immune system?
"It's this great antioxidant that helps to combat free radicals," Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, shared in the mindbodygreen podcast. "When we're exposed to so many people and so many viruses, getting a regular dose of vitamin C is incredibly helpful."
How to use: A bright citrus salad, gut-friendly citrus cocktail, or solo as a snack (except for the lemon and lime, of course).
Papaya
Papaya is another good source of vitamin C, with about 88.3 mg per cup1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food database.
It also contains a digestive enzyme called papain, which helps break down proteins in the GI tract.
This bioactive plant component helps manage bloat and constipation to support overall gut2 health, according to research. As mentioned before, a healthy gut is directly tied to immune health.
How to use: A fruit smoothie or a tropical chickpea bowl.
Kiwi
According to physician and researcher William Li, M.D., kiwis activate all five health defense systems in the body: angiogenesis, regeneration, the gut microbiome, DNA protection, and immunity. They also contain fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and about 75 mg of vitamin C.
How to use: Blend into a smoothie, eat on its own, or use to top yogurt.
Elderberry
Studies have shown the liquid extracted from elderberries may support immune activity against infections3.
"In general, elderberries are an excellent source of antioxidants, which help to maintain a strong immune system," functional medicine doctor Tiffany Lester, M.D., previously told mbg. "Especially against viruses."
How to use: Take as a supplement or syrup.
Acai
Acai is rich in antioxidants4, vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols like flavonoids, Davar tells mbg.
All of which have been shown to protect against oxidative stress, and certain conditions, like cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and age-related neurodegenerative processes.
"Because these beneficial phytonutrients get cleared from the body quickly, it is important to consume plant foods daily for optimal health," she adds.
How to use: An acai breakfast bowl.
Watermelon
"Watermelon is high in antioxidants, vitamins, and lycopene, which is protective of heart health,5" Davar says.
It's also high in citrulline, which converts to nitric oxide in the body. This molecule has been shown to support endothelial function and enhance athletic performance,6 according to one study.
Plus, watermelon contains about 92% water, and adequate hydration is important for immune and overall health, especially in hot summer months.
How to use: This watermelon basil water, grilled watermelon & pineapple salad, or grilled watermelon. And don't forget about the watermelon rind.
Veggies
Red peppers
Red bell peppers contain antioxidants7 like beta-carotene and lycopene. "Interest in carotenoids, particularly lycopene, has grown rapidly owing to studies suggesting a role in human health and disease," says one study in the journal Antioxidants.
It contains anti-inflammatory properties that have benefited chemotherapy patients and people with cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, the study authors write.
Red peppers also contain plenty of vitamin C. One medium bell pepper contains 152 mg8, compared to only 58.30 mg in one medium orange.
How to use: In a tomato shakshuka, on top of a sandwich, wrap, or salad, or mixed into a pasta dish.
Broccoli
According to Kristine Gedroic, M.D., author of A Nation of Unwell and integrative medicine doctor, broccoli is loaded with immune-boosting benefits.
"Not only is it rich in critical nutrients like vitamin C and zinc, but it also contains a natural chemical called sulforaphane that has been shown to boost the activity of key immune cells called T-cells and reduce inflammation in the body."
Additionally, researchers identified a phytochemical called 3,3'-diindolylmethane (DIM) in broccoli.
This phytonutrient compound increases the levels of immune-regulating cytokines in the blood, she adds.
How to use: kale & broccoli caesar salad, a broccoli quinoa bowl, or as a side to crispy chicken. Whatever you try, consider eating it cooked, as this increases the sulforaphane content.
Spinach
Spinach is a great source of vitamin K, but also antioxidants like beta-carotene (vitamin A) and lutein, Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., previously told mbg.
Similar to watermelon, spinach is also a hydrating food with about 90% water content, she adds.
How to use: Blend into a smoothie, use as the base of a salad, or sauté into a pasta or chickpea dish (just don't cook too long, as it retains most of its nutrients when fresh).
Mushrooms
Mushrooms are nutrient-dense veggies that work well in place of meat-based dishes.
They have been studied for their medicinal properties, both when eaten or taken in tincture or supplement form. According to immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., mushrooms harbor antibacterial and antiviral properties naturally because they need them to survive in the wild.
"Some mushrooms are a rich source of selenium, magnesium, and zinc9, all of which may play a direct or indirect role in their anti-influenza properties," she adds.
How to use: Replace meat in plant-based dishes, make mushroom soup, sauté with soy sauce and eat as a side or add to a stir-fry.
Sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are also high in fiber, which helps feed the microbes in the gut, supporting healthy digestion.
How to use: Roast them, add to a smoothie, or make one of these easy dinners.
Protein
Almonds
"Most nuts are good for your health because they're rich in nutrients like protein, healthy fats and fiber," Gedroic says.
But almonds, in particular, are rich in vitamin E, which supports immune-enhancing T-cells11, she explains.
How to use: Snack on them, toast them to give a salad or rice pilaf some crunch.
Poultry
Both chicken and turkey are complete proteins, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids, including histidine.
Histidine contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to protect against chronic diseases.
It also helps activate histamine12, which helps produce red and white blood cells—both of which play a primary role in the immune system.
When you're already sick, chicken soup usually hits the spot. Not only is it comforting, but one study found chicken soup may also contain anti-inflammatory properties that help manage symptoms of respiratory infections13.
How to use: Make chicken soup, roast chicken, or have a turkey or chicken sandwich.
Shellfish
"Shellfish, especially oysters, are the best source of immune-boosting zinc, which also helps to balance blood sugar levels," Davar says.
Just 3 ounces of cooked oysters provides 74 milligrams of zinc, according to the USDA. That equals 673% of your daily value (DV).
How to use: On a salad, tossed in a pasta, or added to a seafood soup.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seed is a great source of healthy polyunsaturated fats and antioxidants like vitamins A and E, Davar says.
They're also rich in magnesium, which helps promote quality sleep—a critical factor in immune health and energy levels.
How to use: Top smoothies, salads, or yogurts, or simply snack on them.
Fermented foods
Yogurt
According to Gedroic, fermented foods, like yogurt, are some of the best foods to eat for overall health.
"Once in the gut, these bacteria produce antimicrobial compounds called antimicrobial peptides (or AMPs) that help to fight bacteria, fungi, viruses, and infections15," she says. "As such, these compounds also seem to stimulate the immune system, which aids in its perpetual fight to stay healthy."
She recommends looking for yogurt with live cultures, such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.
How to use: Top it with homemade granola and berries, or add dill for a cool dip.
Miso
Miso is a fermented paste made from soybeans. The key word here is fermented, which gives it similar gut and immune benefits as yogurt.
Additionally, one study found miso soup consumption lowered the heart rate16 in Japanese adults, which may promote both stress management and cardiovascular health17.
Drinks
Pomegranate juice
Pomegranates have been used medicinally18 for centuries, mainly for their antibacterial properties.
While several studies have demonstrated that pomegranate may reduce viral infections19, many of them were conducted in vitro. More research is necessary in vivo to verify the antiviral qualities in pomegranate juice.
Even so, neuroscientist and nutritionist Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., says pomegranate juice contains nearly the same amount of antioxidant polyphenols as red wine, which can protect brain health and cognitive function over the long-term.
How to use: Drink on its own, freeze into ice cube trays and blend for a slushy, or freeze into an ice pop.
Green tea
Green tea has potent anti-inflammatory bioactives20 (think catechins like EGCG), and the resolution of chronic inflammation is critical for immune and overall health.
People who drink tea habitually (at least three times a week) tend to live longer, according to one study.
The polyphenols in green tea help protect the brain21, while the antibacterial properties protect against oral disease22 or bacteria.
Additionally, "the EGCG in green tea has been found to be 100 times more potent than the antioxidant power of vitamin C23 and 25 times more than vitamin E," Natalie Butler, RDN, L.D., previously wrote for mbg.
How to use it: Sip it like tea (hot or iced), or take it as a supplement.
Water
The amount of water to drink in a day varies by person, but across the board, adequate hydration is essential.
"Good hydration is critical for immune system function," Roxanna Namavar, D.O., and Catherine Waldrop, M.D., previously wrote for mbg. "Mucous membranes, such as those in the mouth and nose, are the body's first line of defense against viruses. If they become dehydrated, they can't produce their moist coating, which prevents viruses and bacteria from adhering to tissue," they explain.
How to use: Drink plenty throughout the day!
Spices and herbs
Turmeric
Turmeric contains a bioactive compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties24.
One animal study also suggested inhibitory effects of curcumin on viruses, like Zika, dengue virus, and hepatitis B.
It's also been used to treat inflammatory bowel conditions25 like colitis and irritable bowel syndrome, making it great for the gut, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says.
Here's exactly how much to take in a day to experience the therapeutic effects.
How to use: Pair with black pepper26 to increase absorption, make turmeric tea, or take in supplement form.
Garlic
Garlic can add flavor to almost any dish, and bonus: It has protective health benefits, too.
"This superfood has very strong antimicrobial and antiviral properties," Moday says. "The potent sulfur compound allicin in garlic is known to help with GI infections such as SIBO (small-intestinal bacterial overgrowth) and help kill parasites and yeast infections27."
How to use: At the sign of an infection, Moday recommends eating one raw garlic clove a day or taking a concentrated allicin extract. For everyday use, add to pasta dishes, hummus bowls, pot roasts, or pretty much anything needing a savory kick.
Ginger
Ginger contains diverse bioactive compounds, such as gingerols, shogaols, and paradols. These compounds have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial actions in the body.
Ginger has also been shown to help with headache, nausea, and cold symptoms28.
How to use: Make this ayurvedic tea, add to a soup, take a ginger supplement.
Bottom line.
Supporting the immune system requires a holistic approach. Exercise, sleep, stress management, and, of course, proper hygiene all play a role.
Still, diet is a vital tool for supporting your overall immunity—and getting adequate immune-supporting nutrients is paramount.
28 Sources
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/169926/nutrients
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23524622/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1756464619300313
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8036632/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6470521/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27749691/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7571178/
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/787812/nutrients
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6176074/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6162863/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6266234/
- https://academic.oup.com/jn/article/144/10/1637/4575123
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- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6722670/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5313421/
- https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/stress-and-heart-health
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- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27634207/
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- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6616534/