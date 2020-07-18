While weekends may be synonymous with brunch, sometimes it's nice to simplify your morning routine and to just have a good breakfast at home instead. And if you ask us, bowls like these should be a way more regular part of breakfast plans.

Thanks to the new cookbook Unbelievabowl Paleo, you can make all the components of this vegan-friendly breakfast from scratch. Even better, the recipes can all be made ahead—whether as a part of meal prep yourself or for when you plan on having friends around for coffee and eats.

Packed with vegan-friendly nutrients, and even following paleo diet, these may become a more regular part of your weekly routine. Nutty granola (with walnuts, almond, and cashews) may quickly become a regular part of your weekly routine, and while the recipe calls for a strawberry compote you can always try other berry flavors.