Keep Breakfast Simple With This Healthy Homemade Granola & Yogurt Bowl

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Creamy Coconut Yogurt Bowls

Image by Kelsey Preciado

July 18, 2020 — 9:15 AM

While weekends may be synonymous with brunch, sometimes it's nice to simplify your morning routine and to just have a good breakfast at home instead. And if you ask us, bowls like these should be a way more regular part of breakfast plans.

Thanks to the new cookbook Unbelievabowl Paleo, you can make all the components of this vegan-friendly breakfast from scratch. Even better, the recipes can all be made ahead—whether as a part of meal prep yourself or for when you plan on having friends around for coffee and eats.

Packed with vegan-friendly nutrients, and even following paleo diet, these may become a more regular part of your weekly routine. Nutty granola (with walnuts, almond, and cashews) may quickly become a regular part of your weekly routine, and while the recipe calls for a strawberry compote you can always try other berry flavors.

Creamy Coconut Yogurt Bowls

Image by Kelsey Preciado

Creamy Coconut Yogurt Bowls

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the coconut yogurt:

  • 1 14-oz can full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 capsules probiotics

For the Chunky Paleo Granola

  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds
  • 1/2 cup raw cashews, chopped
  • 1/4 cup almond flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 tbsp melted coconut oil
  • 1 tbsp cashew butter
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

For the strawberry compote

  • 1 cup frozen strawberries
  • 2 tbsp orange juice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
Method

  1. To make the coconut yogurt: Place the closed can of coconut milk in a bowl of warm water for about 10 minutes to soften it. Shake vigorously, then pour it into a clean glass jar or bowl. Open the probiotic capsules into the coconut milk and use a wooden spoon (no metal) to stir them in and disperse them evenly. Cover the jar with cheesecloth or a thin tea towel, and secure it on top with a rubber band. let it sit in a warm environment—by a window if the sun is shining, or near your stove—for 24-48 hours, then transfer it to the refrigerator.
  2. To make the strawberry compote: In a medium saucepan combine the frozen strawberries, orange juice and vanilla. Place the pan over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes until the strawberries break down. Transfer the compote to a bowl and place it in the fridge until cooled.
  3. To make the granola: Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, almonds, cashews, almond flour, salt, and chia seeds.
  4. In another bowl, combine the coconut oil, cashew butter, honey and vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients over the nuts. Stir well to combine. Pour the mixture on the baking sheet and press into one even layer. It will look like a large cookie.
  5. Bake for 13-15 minutes, or until lightly browned all oven. Remove the granola from the oven and let it cool completely. Once cool, break the granola into small, bite-size pieces.
  6. To make the bowl: Scoop the coconut yogurt into a bowl and top it with strawberry compote or fresh fruit and the granola.

Planning ahead?

You can store the yogurt and compote in separate airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. If you make the granola ahead of time, keep it in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 2 weeks.

Reprinted with permission from Unbelievabowl Paleo by Kelsey Preciado, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Kelsey Preciado

