The Paleo Diet: Your Definitive Guide To Eating Like A Caveman

If there is one thing nutrition experts agree on it's that the typical American diet is not healthy. More than 71 percent of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, and at least four of the top 10 leading causes of death have been linked to poor diet.

But it hasn't always been this way. For millions of years, humans were much more likely to die of a communicable disease than a chronic disease. Our cave-dwelling ancestors weren't dying of diabetes or heart disease, and they certainly weren't overweight. The main goal of the paleo diet and paleo lifestyle is to prevent these modern chronic diseases by nourishing our bodies with the fuel that helped us survive, and thrive, for almost all of human history. The paleo diet goes back to basics, promoting an unprocessed, whole-foods-based diet rich in protein, fiber, and good fats.

So, what exactly can you expect if you swap your modern diet in favor of a diet fit for a caveman? For starters, you'll probably lose some weight. Although weight loss is not the primary goal of the paleo diet, it is a welcome side effect. Studies have confirmed that the paleo diet can be more effective than conventional low-fat diets for short term weight loss. This may be due to the elimination of most added sugars and processed foods that tend to be loaded with calories and fat. Notably, it seems the paleo diet is especially effective for reducing belly fat, the most harmful kind of fat, that can lead to diabetes and other weight-related hormonal issues.

But does the paleo diet deliver on its proposed chronic-disease-fighting promises? You bet. Although the paleo diet in modern times is fairly new, meaning there are limited long-term studies, it has been shown to reduce risk factors for many common chronic health conditions. In one small study comparing the paleo diet to the Mediterranean diet (often considered the optimal way of eating), in patients with heart disease, those following the paleo diet saw significantly greater improvements in blood glucose tolerance. Meaning: The paleo diet may help reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

Another study found that the paleo diet can be as effective as the Mediterranean diet for reducing signs of inflammation and oxidative stress, important biomarkers for cancer and chronic disease. And when it comes to heart health, the paleo diet came out on top for improving triglycerides, systolic blood pressure, and HDL cholesterol as compared to a diet based on our current dietary guidelines.

While more studies are still needed, it certainly seems that the paleo diet is a healthful way of eating (as long as you feel good doing it) that's stood the test of time for a reason.