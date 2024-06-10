Sustainability & quality: Sustainability and food quality are top of mind at Sunbasket. Company chefs try to include at least 99% USDA-certified organic produce, eggs, milk, and yogurt in all meals. Ingredients are sourced from small, local farms whenever possible, and if there's ever a time that a non-organic ingredient must be substituted, Sunbasket will let you know. Seafood is sustainably sourced, and animal proteins come only from farmers and ranchers who follow strict animal welfare standards. All packaging is recyclable, reusable, and/or compostable, and much of that packaging is made from recycled materials too.

Cost: From $9.99 per serving

Sign-up promo for new customers: Get $90 off your first order, plus a free gift