Our tester, Carleigh Ferrante, was surprised by how much she liked these meals. She worried the super clean ingredient list would lead to bland recipes but was pleasantly surprised by how much flavor was packed into each dish.

Ferrante's favorite options from her delivery were the Pollo Guisado and the Tropical Garlic Shrimp, which delivered fresh topical and citrus flavors despite arriving in October. Overall, she felt the meals were high-quality and retained freshness despite sitting in the fridge (and freezer) a few days before reheating.