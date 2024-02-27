The 3 Best Keto Meal Delivery Services, Tested By Our Team & Experts
The ketogenic diet comes with a slew of health benefits (e.g. weight-loss1, clearer thinking, more energy, and feeling less hungry between meals2). But there's one glaring downside: Keto requires some pretty in-depth daily calculations of macronutrients, plus a lot of meal planning.
To help you stick with a keto meal plan, we tested the best keto meal delivery services and evaluated each for taste, sustainability, and ingredient quality.
We also enlisted a registered dietitian, Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, to see how each option stacks up from a nutrition standpoint. And, after much research and testing, we've selected Trifecta as the best keto meal delivery service overall.
Keep reading to find our detailed breakdown of the top five keto meal delivery service we tested.
The best keto meal delivery services
- Best overall: Trifecta
- Best keto meal kit: Green Chef
- Best without subscription: Territory Foods
Why trust mindbodygreen
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Trifecta
- Type
- Fresh entrée
- Max meals per week
- 14
- Shipping fee
- $9.99
- Dietary considerations
- Dairy-free, Soy-free, Gluten-free, Egg-free, Nut-free, Allergen-free, Vegetarian, Vegan
Taste: 4 | Satiating: 3 | Menu options: 3 | Sustainability: 4 | Dietitian rating: 4
Why we picked it
Trifecta was originally designed for people with weight loss goals, but we’d recommend this pick to anyone looking to improve their eating habits. We chose it as the best keto meal delivery service because the meals are filling, taste great, and come fully prepared for the ultimate convenience. Plus, the ingredients are sustainably sourced.
The meal plans start at just seven meals per week, with options to select up to 28 entrées spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The plans range from $111 to $415 per week.
While Trifecta only allows up to two dietary allergen customizations, the brand takes these restrictions seriously. Instead of simply removing unwanted ingredients from the prepped offering, the dishes are replaced entirely to prevent any cross-contamination.
Keto breakdown: Average calories: 400; Average protein: 32g; Average carbs: 10g; Average fat: 28g
Read our Trifecta Nutrition review.
Example meals
Example meals
- Grilled salmon with pesto
- Beanless chili con carne
Sustainability & quality
Sustainability & quality
Trifecta does reduces its carbon footprint by eliminating unnecessary steps in the food supply chain and using sustainable packaging whenever possible. All packaging is 100% recyclable, but the company’s goal is to use biodegradable packaging by 2023.
What our tester says
What our tester says
Our tester, Carleigh Ferrante, was surprised by how much she liked these meals. She worried the super clean ingredient list would lead to bland recipes but was pleasantly surprised by how much flavor was packed into each dish.
Ferrante's favorite options from her delivery were the Pollo Guisado and the Tropical Garlic Shrimp, which delivered fresh topical and citrus flavors despite arriving in October. Overall, she felt the meals were high-quality and retained freshness despite sitting in the fridge (and freezer) a few days before reheating.
What a dietitian says
What a dietitian says
Knudsen reviewed the average keto breakdown of Trifecta's rating and gave it a 4/5 for those following a strict keto diet. She notes that although the carbohydrates meet the keto threshold, the protein is a little high versus the fat ratio.
Knudsen also flag that the lower calorie "may not provide the energy or volume needed to feel full." However, it will support the calorie deficit needed for weight loss.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Meals are super filling
- Fresh, sustainably sourced, & seasonal ingredients
- Takes allergens seriously
Cons
- Limited ability to customize recipes to taste preferences
- Recipes offered are more basic in flavor profile
- Lower calories may not provide volume needed to feel full
Green Chef
- Dietary considerations
- Gluten-free, Paleo, Keto, Mediterranean, Vegetarian, Vegan, Low-calorie
- Type
- Meal kit, Fresh entrée
- Max meals per week
- 4
- Shipping fee
- $9.99
Taste: 3 | Satiating: 4 | Menu options: 3 | Sustainability: 4 | Dietitian rating: 4
Why we picked it
We chose this USDA-certified organic pick because it accounts for a variety of dietary needs each week and offers about 10 meals within its Keto + Paleo section alone. We also love that each meal takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and comes with recipe cards so you can remake them down the road without placing a new order.
The six-serving portion option are great for large families (or leftovers!)—and new recipes drop each week, so you'll never get meal fatigue.
One note: Green Chef's keto recipes tend to have a higher carbohydrate count than many others on the list, so it may not be optimal for those following a super strict regime. A few meals also topped out with servings around 1,000 calories, which could be high for those trying to stick within a certain calorie range.
Keto breakdown: Average calories: 650; Average protein: 38g; Average carbs: 19g; Average fat: 48g
Read our Green Chef review.
Example meals
Example meals
- Chili-ginger pork tenderloin
- Holiday keto beef tenderloin & herb jus
Sustainability & quality
Sustainability & quality
Green Chef's commitment to organic food, recyclable packaging, and offsetting carbon emissions makes it one of the most sustainable meal kit options. And it's not just for show—the brand also partners with sustainability organizations to ensure it's really pursuing the greenest options.
What our tester says
What our tester says
Knudsen tested thest meals herself—and, while the keto cinnamon ricotta pancakes didn’t quite hit, she thoroughly enjoyed every dinner meal. Each option was very veggie-forward and easy to prepare, and the cleanup was quick, too!
Knudsen appreciated how detailed the recipe instructions were and notes that every dinner meal was just as easy reheated for lunch. She was also pleasantly surprised to find that the recipes didn't rely on grains as a base.
What a dietitian says
What a dietitian says
Knudsen notes that Green Chef's average carbohydrate breakdown is just above the 10% threshold at ~11%. However the calories per serving will be satisfactory to keep you full.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Option for large portions
- Recipes are not too reliant on grains
- USDA-certified organic ingredients
Cons
- Limited allergen filters
- Some meals require longer prep
Territory Foods
- Type
- Fresh entrée
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, Vegetarian, Keto, Whole30, Paleo
- Max meals per week
- 21 meals
- Price
- From $15 per serving
Taste: 4 | Satiating: 4 | Menu options: 3 | Sustainability: 3 | Dietitian rating: 2
Why we picked it
We're fans of Territory Foods because the ready-to-eat meal service requires no upfront commitment whatsoever. We love that the brand works with registered dietitians to source pre-made meals from local chefs and restaurants.
Territory's entrées are best describe as keto-friendly rather than strictly keto. Many recipes have close to 20 grams of carbohydrates, which may be too high for those on a stricter diet. However it's a great option for those exploring a keto diet but who aren't ready to commit to the lifestyle.
You’ll choose between two, four, six, or 12 single-serve meals each week and the brand will send deliveries twice per week (which our tester says keeps the ingredients tasting super fresh!). The menu changes based on where you are—and there are always a ton of options.
Keto breakdown: Average calories: 470; Average protein: 40g; Average carbs: 20g; Average fat: 27g
Check out our Territory Foods review.
Example meals
Example meals
- Grilled salmon with creamy spinach and cauliflower rice
- Garlic baked shrimp with bok choy and pesto cauliflower rice
Sustainability & quality
Sustainability & quality
Every entrée skips dairy, refined sugar, and gluten, but the kitchens are not certified allergen-free. A phenomenal way to support local—with a majority of profit staying in your own neighborhood—Territory Foods also offsets carbon emissions and aims to help chefs source local and organic ingredients. Plus, all packaging is recyclable and compostable.
What our tester says
What our tester says
Although you can tell these meals have been reheated in a microwave, our tester, Emily Kelleher, was impressed by the amount of flavor packed into every bite. She never felt the need to add additional seasonings and actually felt full after consuming the entrées despite their lower carbohydrate count.
Of course, the flavor of the final dishes will differ by location due to the lack of centralized kitchen–Kelleher is based in New York City.
What a dietitian says
What a dietitian says
Knudsen gave Territory Food's a lower rating for those following a strict keto diet based on the brand's lower fat content and higher carbohydrate count. As noted, this is definitely a better pick for those seeking something "keto-friendly," but you'll need to plan the rest of the day's meals accordingly.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Supports local economy & has smaller footprint from travel
- No subscription required for order
- Brand works with registered dietitians to source pre-made meals from local chefs and restaurants
Cons
- Not strictly keto recipes
- Limited delivery areas
Comparing the best keto meal delivery
|Brand
|Type
|Serving Price
|Max Meals Per Week
|Shipping Fee
|Dietary Considerations
|Trifecta Nutrition
|Fresh entrée
|$15
|21
|$10
|Gluten-free/ Paleo/ Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan
|Green Chef
|Meal kit
|$12
|4
|$10
|Gluten-free/ Paleo/ Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan/ Mediterranean/ Low-calorie
|Territory Foods
|Fresh entrée
|Varies
|12
|Varies
|Paleo/ Keto/ Vegan/ Whole30
How we picked & tested the best keto meal delivery services
We kept the below criteria in mind when selecting and testing the best keto meal delivery services.
Recipe variety: No one wants to be bored with their meals. To ensure good variety, we paid close attention to how many meals each brand offers each week.
Dietary accomodations: Everyone's needs are different, so we prioritized services that offer customization options.
Sustainability: Meal boxes get a bad rap for waste, so we searched for the companies trying to change that notion. When testing keto meal delivery services, we noted the amount of waste along with how easy or difficult it was to get rid of.
Price: We provided a range of options from $9.75 to $30 per serving.
Dietitian rating: We had registered dietitian nutritionist, Molly Knudsen, review our selections to provide her expert opinion on their macronutrient breakdown.
Taste: Labeled as the "What our tester says," this section gives insight on whether recipes were bland, delicious, or simply okay (plus how full we felt after trying them).
Insider tip
Meet the expert:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
How to choose the best keto meal delivery service
How to choose the best keto meal delivery service
If you're ready to try a keto meal delivery service for yourself, you'll also want to consider the price, number of meals you need delivered, and the cancelation options.
Keto beginners can benefit from services with curated plans developed by dietitians to account for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (such as Trifecta), while longtime keto fans may just want to expand their recipe collection with a meal delivery kit.
Regardless of your preference, it's worth noting that most services offer cheaper pricing as you increase the number of meals ordered.
What is the keto diet?
A keto diet emphasizes a high consumption of fats with a moderate intake of protein and a super-low amount of carbohydrates. In fact, most people consume less than 10% of their daily calories from carbs or about 25 to 50 grams per day.
This strict intake of foods3 puts your body into a state of ketosis, where it burns fat or ketones as the primary fuel source rather than glucose.
Keto meals center around healthy fats (think: avocado, nuts), meat, fish, and dairy. And, in most keto meals, carbohydrates often come from low-carb vegetables, such as zucchini, cauliflower, or Brussels sprouts.
New to keto? Check out a few of our keto meal plans—including suggestions for vegans, vegetarians, and pescatarians!
Summary
Benefits of keto
- Keto is a popular research-backed strategy for long term weight loss1
- Keto has been linked with an improvement in insulin sensitivity4
- Keto has shown promise for promoting brain health and treating mental health conditions5
- Keto could help with appetite suppression2
- Keto has been shown to help preserve muscle mass6 during weight loss
FAQ
How much does keto meal delivery cost?
The meals we tested averaged around $11 per serving.
Does Hello Fresh offer keto meal delivery?
Hello Fresh does not specifically offer keto meals. However, they do allow users to swap out sides, so it's possible to make it more keto friendly.
The takeaway
Opting for a keto meal delivery service is one of the easiest ways to stick to the high-fat, low-carb diet—and each of these picks passed our test for taste, sustainability, nutritional breakdown, and satiety. Trifecta is our top choice for the best keto meal delivery service overall. It's a great option for weight loss, the meals are satisfying, and the ingredients taste fresh. Read our full Trifecta review here.
6 Sources
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/verylowcarbohydrate-ketogenic-diet-v-lowfat-diet-for-longterm-weight-loss-a-metaanalysis-of-randomised-controlled-trials/6FD9F975BAFF1D46F84C8BA9CE860783
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25402637/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499830/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7480775/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32773571/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC1373635/