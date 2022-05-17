Whether you prefer plant-based or high-protein meals, your diet is a personal choice—and for many, a ketogenic diet reigns supreme. Designed to mimic your body’s state during fasting, it requires a strict breakdown of macronutrients that’s high in fats and low in carbohydrates. Needless to say, keeping up with keto means planning meals in advance, or signing up for the best keto meal delivery services. Not only do keto meal delivery services take the guesswork out of staying in ketosis, but they also save you hours of grocery shopping and meal prep. Whether you opt for microwave-ready entrées or a meal kit, these services send everything you need for a nutritious, keto-friendly meal right to your front door.

What is a keto diet?

A keto diet emphasizes a high consumption of fats with a moderate intake of protein and super low amount of carbohydrates. In fact, most people consume less than 10% of their daily calories from carbs or about 25 to 50 grams per day. This strict intake of foods puts your body into a state of ketosis, where it burns fat or ketones as the primary fuel source rather than glucose.

The types of keto meal delivery services.

The exact dietary requirements for staying in ketosis varies by person, and not every brand pays strict attention to the ratio of fat, protein, and carbohydrates in their recipes. Many brands will label a meal as keto if it’s low in carbs, while others follow a strict macros as part of their vetting process. Transparent nutrition labels are the easiest way to ensure your meal delivery service works for you. Additional factors to consider are the price and number of meals you need delivered. Keto beginners can benefit from curated plans developed by dietitians to account for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while long-time keto fans may just want to expand their recipe collection with a meal delivery kit. Regardless of your preference, it’s worth noting that most services offer cheaper pricing as you increase the number of meals ordered.

How We Picked Variety We considered how many keto meals a brand offered each week to ensure your tastebuds never get bored. Dietary needs Keto may already be a pretty strict diet—but customers should still be able to filter further for allergens and dietary preferences. Sustainability Meal boxes get a bad rep for waste, but we searched for the companies trying to change that notion. We vetted each brand’s commitment to staying green as part of our requirements. Price Every food budget is different, so we provided a range of options to suit different allowances.

mbg's pick of the best keto meal delivery services of 2022 Best meal kit: Green Chef Green Chef VIEW ON Green Chef Pros: Improves culinary skills

6-serving portions

Organic Cons: Limited allergen filters

30-minute prep Regardless of your dietary preferences, Green Chef’s robust collection of recipes is ready to make healthy eating a breeze. The USDA-certified organic company accounts for a variety of dietary needs each week and offers about 10 meals under its Keto + Paleo section. Also gluten-free, the recipes take less than 30 minutes to prepare and include offerings like a Cajun shrimp stir-fry or spiced beef and cauliflower rice. While plenty of meal kits offer a keto selection, Green Chef stands out for its 6-serving portion options. This ensures you have leftovers of your favorite dishes or can feed a large family. Plus, new recipes drop each week, so you’ll never get meal fatigue. Sustainability & Quality: Green Chef’s commitment to organic food, recyclable packaging, and offsetting carbon emissions makes it one of the most sustainable meal kits options. And it’s not just for show—the brand also partners with sustainability organizations to ensure it’s really pursuing the greenest options. Price: From $13 per serving Best premade: Factor Factor VIEW ON Factor Pros: Never frozen

GMO-free

Ready-to-eat Cons: Not allergen-friendly Dietitians and chefs work together to develop Factor’s keto-friendly recipes—and the result is meals that are equally delicious and nutritious. Delivered fresh to your door, the premade fare can be popped into the microwave or oven for a speedy reheat. Each week you’ll have the choice of at least 10 keto-friendly recipes, like the top-rated loaded bacon and shredded Brussels sprout chicken. Deliveries start as small as four prepackaged meals but can be increased up to 18 servings. Each meal lasts up to a week in the fridge but can also be frozen, although the brand recommends sticking to fresh when possible. Sustainability & Quality: You won’t have to worry about refined sugars, antibiotics, or GMOS when ordering from Factor. Committed to sustainable farming practices, the company also follows a zero-tolerance stance against animal abuse. Additionally, most of the packaging is recyclable beyond the plastic film on the food trays—just be sure to give any dirty BPA-free food containers a rinse. Price: From $11 per serving Best curated plan: Fresh n’ Lean Fresh n’ Lean VIEW ON Fresh n' Lean Pros: Organic

Gluten-free

Ready-to-eat Cons: No customization Prepare for your pots and pans to feel neglected; Fresh n’ Lean delivers premade entrées to your door every Friday with enough meals to cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the week. The ready-to-eat meals heat up in less than three minutes and take all the stress out of sticking to your macros with a loose breakdown of 32 grams of fat, 30 grams of protein, and 10 grams of carbohydrates. You don’t get much choice in the chef-curated menu, but you do have the option to select up to three foods to avoid in your plan. As a result, your entrées may repeat during the week, but some meals you won’t mind eating again, like the cheesy bacon chicken or Mediterranean salmon. Sustainability & Quality: The BPA-free plastic trays, cardboard boxes, and plastic seals are all recyclable, so the only thing you’ll need to repurpose are the ice gel packs. It’s a small price to pay for a whole foods-based meal that’s made from scratch, fully organic, and gluten-free. Price: From $11 per serving Best gluten-free: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen VIEW ON Snap Kitchen Pros: Gluten-free

Ready-to-eat Cons: Limited options Regardless of your dietary preferences, every meal created by Snap Kitchen is gluten-free. Each week the brand drops about four keto-friendly recipes with less than 30 grams of carbohydrates. While the selection is limited, the portion-controlled options won’t disappoint with recipes like a buffalo ranch burger with loaded roasted cauliflower. Chef-prepared and delivered to your door, every entrée is designed for ease with the option to pop in the microwave for two minutes or in the oven for 15. Just be aware that meals come in subscriptions of six or 12, so you’ll likely be repeating at least one option. Sustainability & Quality: Remove the labels and rinse the BPA-free plastic trays before tossing them into the recycling bin along with the shipping box. You’ll have to reuse the included ice packs or pour the thawed, non-toxic gel into the waste bin. Snap Kitchen uses organic ingredients when possible, but it’s not the brand’s top priority. It focuses more on locally sourced ingredients that follow sustainable methods to maximize quality. Price: From $11 per serving Best without subscription: Territory Foods Territory Foods VIEW ON Territory Foods Pro: Variety

No subscription Con: Not strictly keto

Limited delivery Subscriptions can be a huge deterrent for many wanting to test out a meal delivery service—but Territory Foods won’t require that level of commitment up front. In fact, the entire company is pretty unique. Rather than operating out of a single kitchen, the brand’s dietitians work with local chefs, small businesses, and restaurateurs to follow set recipes. In the case of the keto menu, that means meals with less than 15 grams of carbohydrates. Best described as keto-friendly, these recipes may require a bit of doctoring to reach the ideal macro ratios—but an onsite nutrition breakdown shows how most recipes are pretty darn close. Plus, each day introduces a new rotation of whole foods-based recipes. Sustainability & Quality: Every entrée skips dairy, refined sugar, and gluten, but the kitchens are not certified allergen-free. A phenomenal way to support local—with a majority of profit staying in your own neighborhood—Territory Foods also offsets carbon emissions and aims to help chefs source local and organic ingredients. Plus, all packaging is recyclable and compostable. Price: From $11 per serving Best variety: 518 Kitchen 518 Kitchen VIEW ON 518 Kitchen Pros: Keto company

Gluten-free

High-quality meat Cons: Not organic

Frozen A true keto meal delivery service, 518 Kitchen only crafts recipes that follow a strict keto breakdown. The robust menu contains more than 40 items including entrées, snacks, sides, and extra proteins. From a keto chicken pot pie to herbed focaccia, these frozen goodies will impress keto newbies and long-time fiends alike. Plus, there are even cream-cheese based keto bombs for an afternoon pick-me-up or dessert. Score free shipping when you select up to $150 of products—an easy feat when everything is gluten-free and developed with quality ingredients in mind. For example, all beef is grass-fed, pork is pasture-raised, chicken is antibiotic-free, and eggs are cage-free. Sustainability & Quality: While you’ll have to toss the plastic lining used for any pre-made meals, the plastic tray, cardboard packaging, and cooler liner can all be recycled. Price: From $9 per item Best for weight loss: Trifecta Nutrition Trifecta Nutrition VIEW ON Trifecta Nutrition Pros: Organic produce

Chef-curated Cons: Expensive

No customization Developed with weight loss in mind, Trifecta Kitchen curates an entire week of portioned high-fat, low-carb meals with every plan. The vacuum-sealed entrées are delivered fresh to your door every Friday, and the meals last for up to 10 days in the fridge or three months in the freezer. Bonus: Shipping is free to all 50 states. While picky eaters may not love the preset meal plan, it’s a great option for anyone who wants to put minimal effort into their diet. Plus, the brand accounts for up to two dietary preferences or allergens when curating your plan. Sustainability & Quality: USDA-certified organic, Trifecta Kitchen also promotes humanely-raised proteins in its offerings. Currently, packing is about 98% compostable but the company is on a mission to reach 100% by 2023. Price: From $15 per serving Best for allergies: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen VIEW ON The Good Kitchen Pros: Allergen-friendly

Recyclable packaging Cons: Not strictly keto Whether you’re allergic to gluten, peanuts, or soy, the Good Kitchen has you covered. The production team follows strict guidelines to ensure there’s no cross contamination of their ready-to-eat meals, so you can focus on finding your favorite keto recipes instead of vetting the brand’s sanitation plan. The meal directory lets you filter for dietary preferences—paleo, vegetarian, etc.—as well as personal tastes (i.e. spicy). You’ll find at least a dozen keto-approved meals on the menu, like North Carolina pulled pork and chili lime chicken wings. Waiting for a Wednesday delivery has never been so hard! Sustainability & Quality: The Good Kitchen aims to use as many organic ingredients as possible, but it also focuses on small local farms to round out the offerings. Plus, all packaging is recyclable, from the box to the white food trays. Price: From $12 per serving

