At its simplest, the ketogenic diet is a diet that allows the body to transition into and sustain a state of nutritional ketosis, where the body has flipped its metabolic switch from using glucose to using fats and ketones for fuel. In this way, a keto diet is essentially mimicking what happens to our bodies when we fast. In fact, the origins of the ketogenic diet date back to 1921, when Russel Wilder, M.D., of the Mayo Clinic developed it as a more sustainable alternative to fasting for treating epilepsy.

The diet is high in fat, moderate in protein, and very low in carbohydrates. What the diet does is suppress insulin, just like fasting would. The only difference is that it’s the fat from the diet fueling ketone production, whereas during starvation, ketone production is fueled by stored body fat. That said, if you are eating a ketogenic diet in a calorie deficit or practice some variation of fasting, you will be able to tap into those fat stores.

The suggested ratios of macronutrients on a keto diet can vary among individuals, but typically fall within the ranges of: