A Keto Banana Bread Recipe That's Yummy, Low-Carb & Easy To Make

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist By Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist
Isabel Smith is a New York City-based dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition and Lifestyle.
Banana Bread

Image by Kelly Knox / Stocksy

February 15, 2020 — 12:05 PM

Yes, you can have banana bread if you’re on a low-carb or keto diet. I especially love this keto-friendly bread, because it uses banana extract and monk fruit rather than banana and sugar—you’ll still get the sweet taste while remaining compliant with your keto plan.

Feel free to tuck into this banana bread as a snack or as a breakfast side, pairing it with your favorite nut butter or an egg or two for a complete morning meal. (Or you can just eat a couple of slices as your whole meal—why not!)

Keto-Friendly Banana Bread

Makes 1 loaf (12 slices)

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups almond flour
  • 4 Tbsp coconut flour
  • 1 Tbsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/3 cup granulated monk fruit sugar (erythritol)
  • 5 Tbsp Coconut oil- melted
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened hemp, flax, or almond milk
  • 4 large eggs (or 4 flax eggs, made with 1 Tbsp Flax meal + 2 ½ Tbsp water) 
  • 4 Tbsp banana extract

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Line the bottom of an 8 inch loaf pan with parchment paper (use coconut oil to grease the sides, but if you don't have parchment paper you can use coconut oil throughout).
  3. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the dry ingredients (almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, pinch of salt, granulated monkfruit sugar), then set it aside.
  4. In a separate bowl mix together the wet ingredients—coconut oil, milk of choice, eggs (or flax eggs, for a vegan keto option), and banana extract.
  5. Next, fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients—mix until well combined.
  6. Pour the mixture into the pan and place it into the oven.
  7. After about 45 to 50 minutes, check to see if the loaf is cooked by inserting a toothpick into the center. If it comes out clean, it’s ready.
  8. Cool then serve!

