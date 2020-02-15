Yes, you can have banana bread if you’re on a low-carb or keto diet. I especially love this keto-friendly bread, because it uses banana extract and monk fruit rather than banana and sugar—you’ll still get the sweet taste while remaining compliant with your keto plan.

Feel free to tuck into this banana bread as a snack or as a breakfast side, pairing it with your favorite nut butter or an egg or two for a complete morning meal. (Or you can just eat a couple of slices as your whole meal—why not!)