About Us Hero Image

Connecting Soul & Science

mindbodygreen. One word. Here you’ll find a 360-degree approach to wellness that weaves the mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and environmental aspects of well-being together, because we believe that these pillars of health are all interconnected.

Where Soul Meets Science

mindbodygreen. One word. Here you’ll find a 360-degree approach to wellness that weaves the mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and environmental aspects of well-being together, because we believe that these pillars of health are all interconnected.

Our Values

Science & Research

Exploration is at the heart of everything we do at mbg—from the studies we cover to the strong science backing up our products. We feature the best research and medical expertise available in each and every area that we explore.

Committed to the whole you

At the foundation of mindbodygreen is the conviction that the different areas of our lives are interconnected with one another. Purpose and meaning come when we are thriving in every area of our life, so here we will nurture and care for every aspect of our lives in order to facilitate full and lasting health.

Quality Sourced

Whether it’s a product we recommend, a doctor we feature, or a class we hope you explore, we are deeply committed to providing you with quality. Our goal is to provide you with information, products, and connections that stand the test of time.

Depth of Experts

MBG Collective
Deepak Chopra, M.D.
Spiritual Icon, Best-Selling Author & Founder of The Chopra Center
MBG Collective
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Director, Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Best-Selling Author
MBG Collective
Ellen Vora, M.D.
Holistic Psychiatrist Double Board-Certified In Psychiatry and Integrative & Holistic Medicine
MBG Collective
Tara Stiles
Strala Yoga Founder & Best-Selling Author
MBG Collective
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Pioneer in Functional Medicine, NYT Best-Selling Author
MBG Collective
Esther Perel
Psychotherapist & Best-Selling Author
MBG Collective
Light Watkins
Meditation Teacher & Founder of The Shine
MBG Collective
Amy Shah, M.D.
Integrative Medicine Doctor, Double Certified in Internal Medicine and Allergy & Immunology
MBG Collective
Robert Rountree, M.D.
Board Ceritified Functional Medicine Pioneer
MBG Collective
Molly Maloof, M.D.
Stanford Lecturer And Personalized Medicine Physician
MBG Collective
Heather Moday, M.D.
Medical Director of the Moday Center for Functional and Integrative Medicine
MBG Collective
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
American Board Family Medicine–Certified Physician

For over 10 years, mbg has been guiding people towards lives of greater meaning, connection, fulfillment, and purpose, supported by a vibrant community. Our expert contributors and editors report on groundbreaking scientific discoveries, leading research, and share personal stories of transformation. True well-being is a journey, not a destination. We hope you will join us.

OUR EXPERTS

Founders' Story

Founders' Story

Here at mindbodygreen, we believe in the fundamentals of science-based holistic well-being: Moving, eating clean, breathing, connection, and purpose. We also know, that sometimes all of those things aren’t enough.

And we know that targeted supplements can transform your life, because we’ve seen it personally in our family. Watch here to learn about our life-changing experience and how that lead to our groundbreaking supplement line.