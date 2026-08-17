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Monday, August 17, 2026

mindbodygreen

Monday, August 17, 2026

LATEST STORIES

Routines

Ditch The Gym (& Save Money) With The Best Fitness Apps For Home Workouts

Carleigh Ferrante

Integrative Health

Your Brain Is Constantly Using Energy — Here’s How To Support It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Integrative Health

The Truth About Peptides, NAD, Fasting, & Other Health Trends

Jason Wachob

Routines

Ditch The Gym (& Save Money) With The Best Fitness Apps For Home Workouts

Carleigh Ferrante

Integrative Health

Your Brain Is Constantly Using Energy — Here’s How To Support It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Integrative Health

The Truth About Peptides, NAD, Fasting, & Other Health Trends

Jason Wachob

shop

1 million+ mindbodygreen orders

Step into your power

Pro volleyball player Juliann Faucette's mindbodygreen essentials for strength, focus, and recovery*

find your routine

listen

THE LATEST

Why structure is good for your brain | journalist David Epstein

BEST OF | MINDBODYGREEN PODCAST

47m

Natalie Crawford M.D.

Why the ovary is key to women’s longevity

1h 20m

Courtney Conley, D.C.

How to walk to optimize your health

1h 7m

Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH

A guide to healthy pooping

read

Go to Article "Nearly 75% Of Active Adults Aren’t Getting Enough Of This Essential Nutrient"
Health

Nearly 75% Of Active Adults Aren’t Getting Enough Of This Essential Nutrient

By Ava Durgin

This Everyday Habit Was Linked To Brain Changes 20 Years Later

By Ava Durgin

GLP-1s Beyond Weight Loss — An MD's Guide To The Latest Research

By Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

Want To See Muscle Change In A Month? Start These Habits Today

By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can't Stop Watching Sports This Summer? There's A Biological Reason Why

By Sela Breen

Eating This One Fruit Can Support Heart Health & Weight Management

By Jason Wachob

This Compound May Reverse The "Rusting" That Causes Age-Related Muscle Loss

By Sela Breen
digital issue

strong women

Women are recognizing their physical and mental power, understanding their unique bodies, and pushing themselves more than ever before.

A 6x Ninja Warrior On Why Pull-Ups Lead To Much More Than Strength

By Ailsa Cowell

Why This Fitness Expert Consistently Combines Pilates & Weightlifting

By Ailsa Cowell

digital issue

game on

The power of sport has the ability to touch every aspect of our lives.

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength & Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

By Hannah Frye

Sleep Experts All Do These 6 Things Before Bed — Here's What Works

By Emma Loewe

digital issue

strong women

Women are recognizing their physical and mental power, understanding their unique bodies, and pushing themselves more than ever before.

A 6x Ninja Warrior On Why Pull-Ups Lead To Much More Than Strength

By Ailsa Cowell

Why This Fitness Expert Consistently Combines Pilates & Weightlifting

By Ailsa Cowell

digital issue

game on

The power of sport has the ability to touch every aspect of our lives.

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength & Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

By Hannah Frye

Sleep Experts All Do These 6 Things Before Bed — Here's What Works

By Emma Loewe

The Long Game: Health news & simple tips, delivered 3/week.

Beauty Breakdown: Skin, hair, and whole body self-care, delivered monthly

mbg moves: Tools & tips to make the most of your workouts, 2x/month.

The Digest: Daily wellness reads in one place, delivered each morning.

Editor's Picks: Get top product picks from our editors, delivered monthly.

Newsletters

Join 1M+ subscribers on their journey towards strong and healthy. Our newsletters cover a range of topics including healthy aging, sleep, food, fitness and shopping to ensure you have all the information you need on your wellness journey.

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The Long Game
Beauty Breakdown
mbg moves
The Digest
Editor's Picks
The Long Game
Beauty Breakdown
mbg moves
The Digest
Editor's Picks

Newsletters

Join 1M+ subscribers on their journey towards strong and healthy. Our newsletters cover a range of topics including healthy aging, sleep, food, fitness and shopping to ensure you have all the information you need on your wellness journey.

The Long Game
Beauty Breakdown
mbg moves
The Digest
Editor's Picks
The Long Game
Beauty Breakdown
mbg moves
The Digest
Editor's Picks

The Long Game: Health news & simple tips, delivered 3/week.

Beauty Breakdown: Skin, hair, and whole body self-care, delivered monthly

mbg moves: Tools & tips to make the most of your workouts, 2x/month.

The Digest: Daily wellness reads in one place, delivered each morning.

Editor's Picks: Get top product picks from our editors, delivered monthly.

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

events

revitalize ‘26

Revitalize is mindbodygreen’s annual wellness event that brings together top experts, innovators, and creators for connection, inspiration, and science-backed insights. It’s the must-attend experience for anyone passionate about longevity, movement, mindset, and well-being.

learn

VIEW ALL COURSES

Transform your career and change your life

Comprehensive online training programs designed to transform your career or deepen your personal understanding of health, wellness, and nutrition.

113k+ successful students

Reputable programs & credentials

Learn from top global wellness experts

Lifelong alumni network & community

peri/menopause+

An expert-led course for perimenopause & menopause

Sessions

Video lessons, on demand

Length

15 hours, completed at your own pace

Certification

mindbodygreen peri/menopause+ certificate

Additional info

Option to add Nutrition & Longevity+ at a discount

VIEW PROGRAM

health coach certification+

Become a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach

Sessions

Live, interactive online classes, 2x/week

Length

20 week cohort

Certification

NBHWC (Graduates eligible for HWC certifying exam)

Additional info

Includes Nutrition & Longevity+ & peri/menopause+

VIEW PROGRAM

nutrition & longevity+

Become a mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity specialist

Sessions

Video lessons, on Demand

Length

33 hours completed at your own pace

Certification

mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity certification

Additional info

660+ pages of study guides

VIEW PROGRAM

peri/menopause+

An expert-led course for perimenopause & menopause

Sessions

Video lessons, on demand

Length

15 hours, completed at your own pace

Certification

mindbodygreen peri/menopause+ certificate

Additional info

Option to add Nutrition & Longevity+ at a discount

VIEW PROGRAM

health coach certification+

Become a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach

Sessions

Live, interactive online classes, 2x/week

Length

20 week cohort

Certification

NBHWC (Graduates eligible for HWC certifying exam)

Additional info

Includes Nutrition & Longevity+ & peri/menopause+

VIEW PROGRAM

nutrition & longevity+

Become a mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity specialist

Sessions

Video lessons, on Demand

Length

33 hours completed at your own pace

Certification

mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity certification

Additional info

660+ pages of study guides

VIEW PROGRAM

faculty

mindbodygreen's mentors share their wealth of knowledge and expertise and help guide you along your personal well-being journey.

Mark Hyman, M.D.

Mark Hyman, M.D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN

Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN

HEALTH COACHING+

Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Michael Breus, Ph.D

Michael Breus, Ph.D

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS

Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Jila Senemar, M.D.

Jila Senemar, M.D.

PERI/MENOPAUSE+

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Amy Shah, M.D.

Amy Shah, M.D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Jaime Seeman, MD, OBGYN

Jaime Seeman, MD, OBGYN

PERI/MENOPAUSE+

Darshi Shah NBC-HWC, CNT

Darshi Shah NBC-HWC, CNT

HEALTH COACHING+

Darshan Shah, M.D.

Darshan Shah, M.D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Anthony Youn, M.D.

Anthony Youn, M.D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Uma Naidoo, M. D.

Uma Naidoo, M. D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Frank Lipman, M.D.

Frank Lipman, M.D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Wendy Troxel, Ph.D.

Wendy Troxel, Ph.D.

PERI/MENOPAUSE+

Michelle Shapiro, RD

Michelle Shapiro, RD

PERI/MENOPAUSE+

Kelly LeVeque

Kelly LeVeque

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

Vonda Wright, MD, MS FAOA

Vonda Wright, MD, MS FAOA

PERI/MENOPAUSE+

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.

NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+

collective

mindbodygreen's mentors share their wealth of knowledge and expertise and help guide you along your personal wellness journey.

Gabrielle Lyon D.O.

Gabrielle Lyon D.O.

Esther Perel

Esther Perel

Frank Lipman, M.D.

Frank Lipman, M.D.

Alix Klineman, 2021 Olympic Gold Medalist

Alix Klineman, 2021 Olympic Gold Medalist

Jess Cording MS, RD

Jess Cording MS, RD

Marvin Singh, M.D.

Marvin Singh, M.D.

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc

Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman

Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN

Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN

Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS

Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS

Dana Claudat

Dana Claudat

Melissa Urban

Melissa Urban

Kelly LeVeque

Kelly LeVeque

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen

Samantha Boardman, M.D.

Samantha Boardman, M.D.

Julie Piatt

Julie Piatt

Megan Bruneau, M.A.

Megan Bruneau, M.A.

Caley Alyssa

Caley Alyssa

Lauren Roxburgh

Lauren Roxburgh

Sadie Lincoln

Sadie Lincoln

Robin Berzin, M.D.

Robin Berzin, M.D.

Todd McCullough

Todd McCullough

Seamus Mullen

Seamus Mullen

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI

Mark Hyman, M.D.

Mark Hyman, M.D.

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.

Ana Kausel, D.O.

Ana Kausel, D.O.

Ashley Damaj

Ashley Damaj

Sara Gottfried, M.D.

Sara Gottfried, M.D.

David Perlmutter, M.D.

David Perlmutter, M.D.

Amy Shah, M.D.

Amy Shah, M.D.

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.

Gwen Dittmar

Gwen Dittmar

Uma Naidoo, M. D.

Uma Naidoo, M. D.

Kien Vuu M.D.

Kien Vuu M.D.

Serena Poon

Serena Poon

Kelsey J. Patel

Kelsey J. Patel

Light Watkins

Light Watkins

Ellen Vora, M.D.

Ellen Vora, M.D.

Alicia Archer

Alicia Archer

Dan Buettner

Dan Buettner

Melissa Wood

Melissa Wood

Tara Stiles

Tara Stiles

Paul Hawken

Paul Hawken

Rich Roll

Rich Roll

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN

Tiffany Lester, M.D.

Tiffany Lester, M.D.

Molly Maloof, M.D.

Molly Maloof, M.D.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.

Terry Wahls, M.D.

Terry Wahls, M.D.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Heather Moday, M.D.

Heather Moday, M.D.

Kristin McGee

Kristin McGee

Juliet Starrett

Juliet Starrett