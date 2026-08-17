Monday, August 17, 2026
Monday, August 17, 2026
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THE LATEST
Why structure is good for your brain | journalist David Epstein
BEST OF | MINDBODYGREEN PODCAST
47m
Natalie Crawford M.D.
Why the ovary is key to women’s longevity
1h 20m
Courtney Conley, D.C.
How to walk to optimize your health
1h 7m
Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH
A guide to healthy pooping
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Nearly 75% Of Active Adults Aren’t Getting Enough Of This Essential Nutrient
By Ava Durgin
strong women
Women are recognizing their physical and mental power, understanding their unique bodies, and pushing themselves more than ever before.
game on
The power of sport has the ability to touch every aspect of our lives.
strong women
Women are recognizing their physical and mental power, understanding their unique bodies, and pushing themselves more than ever before.
game on
The power of sport has the ability to touch every aspect of our lives.
The Long Game: Health news & simple tips, delivered 3/week.
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Join 1M+ subscribers on their journey towards strong and healthy. Our newsletters cover a range of topics including healthy aging, sleep, food, fitness and shopping to ensure you have all the information you need on your wellness journey.
Newsletters
Join 1M+ subscribers on their journey towards strong and healthy. Our newsletters cover a range of topics including healthy aging, sleep, food, fitness and shopping to ensure you have all the information you need on your wellness journey.
The Long Game: Health news & simple tips, delivered 3/week.
Beauty Breakdown: Skin, hair, and whole body self-care, delivered monthly
mbg moves: Tools & tips to make the most of your workouts, 2x/month.
The Digest: Daily wellness reads in one place, delivered each morning.
Editor's Picks: Get top product picks from our editors, delivered monthly.
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revitalize ‘26
Revitalize is mindbodygreen’s annual wellness event that brings together top experts, innovators, and creators for connection, inspiration, and science-backed insights. It’s the must-attend experience for anyone passionate about longevity, movement, mindset, and well-being.
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Transform your career and change your life
Comprehensive online training programs designed to transform your career or deepen your personal understanding of health, wellness, and nutrition.
113k+ successful students
Reputable programs & credentials
Learn from top global wellness experts
Lifelong alumni network & community
peri/menopause+
An expert-led course for perimenopause & menopause
Sessions
Video lessons, on demand
Length
15 hours, completed at your own pace
Certification
mindbodygreen peri/menopause+ certificate
Additional info
Option to add Nutrition & Longevity+ at a discount
health coach certification+
Become a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach
Sessions
Live, interactive online classes, 2x/week
Length
20 week cohort
Certification
NBHWC (Graduates eligible for HWC certifying exam)
Additional info
Includes Nutrition & Longevity+ & peri/menopause+
nutrition & longevity+
Become a mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity specialist
Sessions
Video lessons, on Demand
Length
33 hours completed at your own pace
Certification
mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity certification
Additional info
660+ pages of study guides
peri/menopause+
An expert-led course for perimenopause & menopause
Sessions
Video lessons, on demand
Length
15 hours, completed at your own pace
Certification
mindbodygreen peri/menopause+ certificate
Additional info
Option to add Nutrition & Longevity+ at a discount
health coach certification+
Become a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach
Sessions
Live, interactive online classes, 2x/week
Length
20 week cohort
Certification
NBHWC (Graduates eligible for HWC certifying exam)
Additional info
Includes Nutrition & Longevity+ & peri/menopause+
nutrition & longevity+
Become a mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity specialist
Sessions
Video lessons, on Demand
Length
33 hours completed at your own pace
Certification
mindbodygreen nutrition & longevity certification
Additional info
660+ pages of study guides
faculty
mindbodygreen's mentors share their wealth of knowledge and expertise and help guide you along your personal well-being journey.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN
HEALTH COACHING+
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Michael Breus, Ph.D
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Jila Senemar, M.D.
PERI/MENOPAUSE+
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Amy Shah, M.D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Jaime Seeman, MD, OBGYN
PERI/MENOPAUSE+
Darshi Shah NBC-HWC, CNT
HEALTH COACHING+
Darshan Shah, M.D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Anthony Youn, M.D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Uma Naidoo, M. D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Frank Lipman, M.D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Wendy Troxel, Ph.D.
PERI/MENOPAUSE+
Michelle Shapiro, RD
PERI/MENOPAUSE+
Kelly LeVeque
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
Vonda Wright, MD, MS FAOA
PERI/MENOPAUSE+
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
NUTRITION & LONGEVITY+
collective
mindbodygreen's mentors share their wealth of knowledge and expertise and help guide you along your personal wellness journey.