William Cole, D.C., IFMCP

Functional Medicine Practitioner

Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He received his doctorate from Southern California University of Health Sciences and is currently based in Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He is the author of two books: “The Inflammation Spectrum” and “Ketotarian.” His consultations are available locally in Pittsburgh, or nationwide via webcam.

Practices and Articles

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

You can't heal a body you hate. Self care is a form of self respect.

What brought you into wellness?

Both sides of my family have various forms of autoimmune-inflammation conditions. I, myself have the MTHFR methylation gene change, which basically means my body needs extra help detoxing and lowering inflammation. By using functional medicine tools first in my own life, I could not help but share what I knew with the ones closest to me, and now that has grown to the world. The majority of my patients are in other states and countries via webcam consults. For me, my family was a microcosm of our world: In need of direction, support and tools to reclaim their health. It is a humbling experience to be a part of someones sacred journey into wellness and I take that very seriously.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

mindbodygreen has been my wellness family for a long time now, so for me it was always You.We.All. I think the difference now is that today, with the state of our society, we need to put that sense of unity out into the world, in a larger, more expansive way. We are all connected and as the voices of division and chaos grow louder, let our shouts be even stronger. Shouts of stillness and a firm foundation rooted in peace and inclusivity. This will be the light in the darkness.

What's your favorite ritual?

Tea in all it's various beautiful forms. Drinking tea is a sacred moment for me, and there are lots of sacred moments, let me tell you. I'm basically the wino of tea drinkers.





Articles

Integrative Health

9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Recipes

You Won't Believe This Chocolate Mousse Is Keto-Friendly & Dairy-Free

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doctor & Here Are The 10 Teas I Drink During Flu Season

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Integrative Health

Trying To Stay Keto Over The Holidays? You'll Need These 5 Tips

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Recipes

You Must Try This Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Pie Recipe (+ Keto Whipped Cream!)

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Integrative Health

Gone Keto & Missing The Festive Bevs? Try This Peppermint Mocha Recipe

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Food

Your Guide To A Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving + 3 Recipes To Make

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Food

Here's A Healthier Version Of The Iconic Green Bean Casserole

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Integrative Health

Worried About Inflammation? Here Are 9 Things You Can Do About It Right Now

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Integrative Health

How To Talk To Your Functional Medicine Doctor About Your Labs

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Mental Health

A Functional Medicine Guide To Bracing Yourself For The Wintertime Blues

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Food

3 Strategic Ways To Cycle On & Off Your Keto Diet For Optimal Results

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Integrative Health

10 Foods & Habits That Support Your Body's Endocannabinoid System

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Food

6 Signs Your Keto Obsession Has Spiraled Into An Eating Disorder

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Food

10 Inflammation-Fighting Pantry & Freezer Staples That Upgrade Any Meal

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Food Trends

Coconut Aminos: How To Use This Must-Have Keto & Paleo Pantry Staple

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
PAID CONTENT

Keto Or Not: These Are The Top Plant-Based Superfoods For Your Health

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Food

This Diet May Help You Recover From Lyme Disease Faster

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Mental Health

What Are Nootropics? Your Guide To The Best Brain-Boosting Nutrients

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Integrative Health

The Blood Sugar Rules We Should All Be Following To Stay Balanced

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
