Functional Medicine Practitioner

Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He received his doctorate from Southern California University of Health Sciences and is currently based in Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He is the author of two books: “ The Inflammation Spectrum ” and “ Ketotarian .” His consultations are available locally in Pittsburgh, or nationwide via webcam.

Connect with William Cole, D.C., IFMCP

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

You can't heal a body you hate. Self care is a form of self respect.



What brought you into wellness?



Both sides of my family have various forms of autoimmune-inflammation conditions. I, myself have the MTHFR methylation gene change, which basically means my body needs extra help detoxing and lowering inflammation. By using functional medicine tools first in my own life, I could not help but share what I knew with the ones closest to me, and now that has grown to the world. The majority of my patients are in other states and countries via webcam consults. For me, my family was a microcosm of our world: In need of direction, support and tools to reclaim their health. It is a humbling experience to be a part of someones sacred journey into wellness and I take that very seriously.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?



mindbodygreen has been my wellness family for a long time now, so for me it was always You.We.All. I think the difference now is that today, with the state of our society, we need to put that sense of unity out into the world, in a larger, more expansive way. We are all connected and as the voices of division and chaos grow louder, let our shouts be even stronger. Shouts of stillness and a firm foundation rooted in peace and inclusivity. This will be the light in the darkness.

What's your favorite ritual?

Tea in all it's various beautiful forms. Drinking tea is a sacred moment for me, and there are lots of sacred moments, let me tell you. I'm basically the wino of tea drinkers.









