Tea is packed with nutrients, each variety (white, green, black, oolong, and herbal) boasting its own unique set of benefits. And while I like to drink all types, there are certain varieties I gravitate toward depending on the benefits I am looking to tap into.

When I feel a cold coming on, I reach for the varieties I know will build up my immune system to fight off illness completely or at least reduce my symptoms. Here are the top 10 I like to curl up with during cold and flu season: