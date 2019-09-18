7 Proven Health Benefits Of Ginger & How To Take It For Maximum Benefits
You know that ginger's delicious in stir-fries, soups, smoothies, and sauces. But did you also know that it's really, really good for you?
The tropical plant, whose formal name is Zingiber officinale, is a part of the rhizome family. And while it boasts gorgeous magenta flowers on top, it's the root down below that delivers that warm, spicy flavor—not to mention loads of health benefits.
Here's a look at what makes ginger so good for you, plus the science-backed ways it can give your body a boost.
7 health benefits of ginger.
Ginger has been shown to deliver a number powerful health perks. The benefits are thought to come from gingerol, a bioactive compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
"Ginger's stomach-calming, anti-inflammatory effects have made it a go-to remedy for thousands of years to ease GI discomfort," Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian and health coach, told mbg. Asian cultures have long relied on dried ginger to soothe stomachaches, diarrhea, and nausea.
What's more, the spicy root can probably do more than you think. Here's a look at the science-backed effects of ginger—and what taking it regularly can do for you:
1. Ginger boosts digestion.
That yucky feeling you get when you eat too much (or eat something that just doesn't sit right)? Ginger can help make it go away faster. It's long been used as an aid to improve digestion. "Ginger has both antiemetic and carminative functions, which aid in the breakdown of gas and support bowel movements," says integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D., CDE.
One study found that when people with chronic indigestion took ginger capsules after eating soup, their stomachs emptied around four minutes faster compared to when they didn't have any ginger. For the biggest digestion boost, sip ginger tea or take ginger capsules before a meal, Miller recommends.
2. Ginger eases nausea and motion sickness.
The same properties that support digestion can also help soothe a sour stomach. Research also shows that ginger can help ease motion sickness, as well as provide nausea relief for patients after surgery and for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
That's not all. Ginger's nausea-fighting ability has been found to help pregnant women dealing with morning sickness too. Just don't overdo it. While moderate amounts (up to 1 teaspoon of grated ginger) are considered safe during pregnancy, anecdotal reports suggest having more than that could increase the risk for miscarriage, says Joseph Feuerstein, M.D., associate professor of clinical medicine at Columbia University and director of integrative medicine at Stamford Hospital. If you're thinking about taking ginger while pregnant, be sure to get the green light from your health care provider.
3. Ginger can help fight infection.
Can ginger offer cold relief or flu relief? It might. "Laboratory research suggests ginger extract and ginger essential oils have antimicrobial effects against a range of organisms," Feuerstein says.
That ability to fight viruses and bacteria could fortify your immune system against nasty bugs. For instance, one study suggests that sipping ginger tea could help fight the RSV virus, which often causes respiratory problems.
4. Ginger can help ease joint and muscle pain.
Whether you're dealing with post-workout discomfort or something more serious, this powerful plant can help. One study found that people with muscle injuries who took 2 grams of ginger daily for 11 days reported significant improvements in their pain after performing elbow exercises,. It's also been shown to help relieve knee discomfort caused by osteoarthritis.
But instead of treating ginger as nature's ibuprofen, think of it more like a multivitamin. Since the root's effects seem to be cumulative, you'll reap bigger benefits for reduced joint and muscle pain by taking it daily, Feuerstein says.
5. Ginger can help ease period pain.
If cramping is par for the course during your period, ginger might be for you. A clinical trial found that women who took ginger capsules daily from the start of their periods experienced less abdominal cramping and discomfort. In fact, the ginger capsules turned out to be just as effective as over-the-counter meds like ibuprofen.
6. Ginger can help lower your risk for chronic diseases.
Ginger's ability to fight inflammation means that it can play a role in preventing a number of chronic health problems. At the top of the list? Heart disease. Consuming ginger powder daily for 45 days has been shown to significantly lower cholesterol and triglycerides. It also slashes markers for oxidized lipoproteins—fatty deposits that can cause arteries to get stiff and clogged, research has found.
Findings also suggest that ginger's antioxidant effects could play a role in protecting the brain against cognitive decline (like Alzheimer's disease) and potentially fight certain cancers, including pancreatic,breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer.
7. Ginger promotes healthy blood sugar levels.
Ginger seems to promote healthy fat and glucose metabolism as well as provide support for insulin sensitivity, Miller says. And all of those things can have a positive effect on blood sugars.
One study of adults with type 2 diabetes found that a daily regimen of ginger powder led to a whopping 12 percent drop in their fasting blood sugar. It's also been shown to lower blood sugar in women with gestational diabetes.
What are the side effects of ginger?
Ginger is generally considered safe, so consuming a moderate amount every day won't pose a problem for most people, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. "The clinical doses in different trials is 2 to 3 grams daily. Having more than 5 grams daily isn't recommend," Feuerstein says.
Still, even small amounts of ginger might be a bad idea if you're on certain medications or have health issues, says the NCCIH. Ginger might interact with blood thinners, and it could also increase the flow of bile, which could be bad for people with gallstone disease. And if you have heartburn or a sensitive stomach? Since ginger packs a spicy punch, you might also want to steer clear.
Your best bet? Play it safe. If you're thinking about taking ginger therapeutically, talk with your doctor first to make sure it's the right move for you.
What's the best way to consume ginger—and how much should I take?
You'll likely reap the biggest benefits by consuming whole ginger root. "Ginger capsules or supplements contain isolated compounds, while the whole food contains all of ginger's unique compounds," Miller says.
And since ginger's benefits seem to be cumulative, try making it a regular part of your diet instead of just having it once in a while. "I recommend taking it daily for its anti-inflammatory effects," says Feuerstein.
Try simmering 1 tablespoon peeled, finely chopped or grated ginger in 1½ cups of hot water for 15 minutes, then add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and drink. "Heat aids in the extraction of active compounds, and acid can support bioavailability," Miller explains.
