You know that ginger's delicious in stir-fries, soups, smoothies, and sauces. But did you also know that it's really, really good for you?

The tropical plant, whose formal name is Zingiber officinale, is a part of the rhizome family. And while it boasts gorgeous magenta flowers on top, it's the root down below that delivers that warm, spicy flavor—not to mention loads of health benefits.

Here's a look at what makes ginger so good for you, plus the science-backed ways it can give your body a boost.