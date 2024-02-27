While some organic meal delivery services offer breakfast, choices are fairly limited—even though it's a great way to front-load your day with nutrients. Daily Harvest started as a health-focused breakfast (or smoothie, really) service and has morphed into a plant-based brand that also offers light lunch and dinner fare, including soups, harvest bowls, and flatbreads. But don't get it twisted; breakfast is still very much the star of the show. The company offers two dozen ready-to-blend smoothies and various oat, chia, and other grain-free bowls.

Most of Daily Harvest's ingredients are organic, and the company prioritizes organically sourcing anything on the Environmental Working Group's Dirty Dozen list. In the spirit of transparency, you can view the full list of ingredients for each meal to see which ones are organic.

Ordering is also simple. Sign up for a small, medium, or large plan, and then mix and match your meals however you want. Just pay close attention to your cart, as prices vary per item.

Pro tip: Daily Harvest also messages the day your order processes, allowing plenty of time for cancellation. This makes the brand a great pick for anyone who struggles to keep up with their subscriptions.

Example Meals:

We've tested out more than 30 items on the Daily Harvest menu (view the full list here), but our favorite dishes from the line-up include:

-Leek + Fonio Grit: These microwave-friendly grits heat up in less than 3 minutes and offer a satiating snack. However, you may need to add a little extra salt or hot sauce to reach your desired flavor.

-Mint and cacao Smoothie: Our reviewer is super picky about her smoothies and rarely considers pre-made options as good as what she makes at home—but this was an exception. Creamy and reminiscent of mint chocolate chip milkshakes, it's worth adding to your order.

-Gigante Bean + Artichoke Olio: Spinach and artichoke fans will love this creamy bake; it's dairy-free but gets a cheesey taste from nutritional yeast. The final effect is flavorful (thank the herbs) and filling (thank the beans).

-Vanilla + Salted Swirled Black Sesame: Dairy-free desserts can be hit or miss, but this frozen pick hits the mark. It's sweetened with dates but tastes like halva, a sesame-based dessert.

Sustainability & Quality: Daily Harvest makes it a point to use recyclable and eco-friendly materials. The cardboard box, cups, and insulation are all recyclable. Bowls are made of pulp and can be recycled or thrown into the compost bin. Daily Harvest also has a dedicated recycling page for more information on how to handle its packaging.

Check out our full review of Daily Harvest.