Functional Food The 7 Best Organic Meal Delivery Services Of 2022 & How To Pick The Right One For You Certified holistic nutrition consultant By Lindsay Boyers Certified holistic nutrition consultant Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.

Image by Valentina Barreto / Stocksy Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission July 8, 2022

More and more people are catching on to the health benefits of organic food and, as such, it’s becoming more accessible than ever before. Case in point: Organic meal delivery services. Not only can you order meal kits and premade meals directly to your door, these convenient options are now available with high-quality, organic ingredients that offer maximum nutrition with minimal effort. And the best organic meal delivery services don’t just use high-quality ingredients—they also offer options for various dietary preferences while prioritizing sustainability.

What is organic food?

“Organic” has become quite the buzzword. Many companies take advantage by slapping organic claims on their food and products without really explaining what the term means. But the USDA has pretty strict standards for what qualifies as an organic food and what doesn’t. The general rule is that organic food must be grown and processed within federal guidelines that address soil quality, animal welfare, pest and weed control, and use of additives. More specifically, organic produce must be grown on soil that’s free of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, while organic meats must be given organic feed and raised in humane living conditions that allow them to roam and forage. Organic meats also have to be antibiotic- and hormone-free. There are four more specific organic labels, too. Here’s a breakdown of what each one means:

100% organic : Products must be made of 100% organic ingredients and can bear the USDA organic seal.

: Products must be made of 100% organic ingredients and can bear the USDA organic seal. Organic: At least 95% of ingredients must be organic and products can use the USDA organic seal.

At least 95% of ingredients must be organic and products can use the USDA organic seal. Made with organic ingredients : Products must include at least 70% organic ingredients and can’t use the USDA organic seal.

: Products must include at least 70% organic ingredients and can’t use the USDA organic seal. Specific organic ingredients: Products have fewer than 70% organic ingredients. They can’t make any outright “organic” claims or use the USDA label, but can include certified organic ingredients in the ingredient list.

How to choose an organic meal delivery service:

When choosing an organic meal delivery service, the first thing you’ll want to consider is the type of meal you’re getting. Do you want meal kits that have pre-measured ingredients, but still require 15 to 45 minutes of prepping and cooking time? Or would you prefer pre-made meals that can be ready in as little as three to four minutes (if you reheat in the microwave). Once you’ve decided that, the next thing to think about are your individual dietary needs. If you have preferences beyond organic, like gluten-free, low-carb, or Mediterranean, you’ll want to peruse the company’s website to make sure they offer what you need. The next step is to look at the menu and make sure the meals sound appealing to you. Many meal delivery services have rotating menus that change weekly so what you see today may not be what you’ll get three weeks from now, but the current options can give you a good idea of what types of meals to expect. Of course, you’ll also want to think about the price. Prices typically range from about $10 per serving to closer to $15. The price largely depends on your commitment, too; if you order more meals weekly, you’ll get a lower cost per serving.

How we picked: Ingredient quality No meal delivery service promises 100% organic ingredients, so we narrowed down our choices by how committed each company was to ingredient quality. We included options that have organic ingredients as well as non-GMO, preservative-free, and humanely raised meats. Price Organic foods are typically more expensive than their conventional counterparts, but we still made sure to consider budget. All the options on this list offer organic (or partially organic meals) for a similar price as meals made with conventional ingredients. Dietary preferences We highlighted companies that make an extra effort to offer meals that satisfy a wide range of dietary preferences and/or allergens. There are options for gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan, and low-carb lifestyles (among others). Variety Feeling satiated (both mentally and physically) is largely dependent on food variety. Each meal delivery service on this list has regularly rotating menus that offer a wide variety of meals.

mbg’s picks for the best organic meal delivery services of 2022: Best meal kit: Sunbasket Sunbasket VIEW ON Sunbasket Pros: Suits many dietary needs

Ingredient transparency Cons: No options for larger families

Can't customize to allergies Dietary considerations: Pescatarian , Mediterranean , Diabetes-friendly , Paleo , Vegetarian , Clean , Gluten-free , Low-carb Meal per week: Up to 5 Price: From $9.99 per serving Sunbasket is a certified organic company that uses organic produce, milk, yogurt, eggs, and tofu 99% of the time. All meats and seafood are antibiotic- and hormone-free, and you can choose organic, free-range, and pasture-raised meats and poultry. Transparency is important, too; if Sunbasket ever has to use a non-organic ingredient, the company will give you a heads up before making the swap. These high-quality ingredients are the foundation for Sunbasket's weekly menu, which features around 20 meal kit options every week. When you sign up, you can select from 10 menu filters, such as paleo, vegetarian, carb-conscious, gluten-free, Mediterranean, and diabetes-friendly. If your dietary needs ever evolve, you can simply adjust the filters to suit your preferences before placing the next order. While the pre-made meals are perfectly portioned for one, you can choose 2- or 4- person meal kits with up to five dinners per week (aka enough for leftovers). Example Meal: -Mediterranean turkey meatballs with chard and red pepper-cashew crema -Roast chicken with harissa-spiced veggies, cauli mash, and almonds Sustainability & Quality: All of Sunbasket’s packaging is reusable, recyclable, and/or compostable (and much of that packaging is made from recycled materials to begin with). It also has high animal welfare standards and works closely with suppliers—ranchers, farmers, and fisherman—to ensure these standards are always met. Best budget: Blue Apron Blue Apron VIEW ON Blue Apron Pros: Most affordable

All ingredients are non-GMO Cons: Limited dietary preferences

Not gluten-free

Not all meals are equal in nutritional value Dietary considerations: Weight Watchers , Vegetarian , Low-carb Meal per week: Up to 4 Price: From $7.99 per serving Blue Apron is one of the most popular meal kit services for a reason. In addition to offering a robust menu that caters to a handful of dietary preferences, including low-carb and vegetarian, the company uses USDA certified organic ingredients when possible and always supports farmers with sustainable practices. Every ingredient in Blue Apron’s meals is non-GMO; and to take it a step further, the company requires suppliers to certify that products and ingredients are free from genetic engineering. While Blue Apron started with meal kits, more recently, the company introduced pre-made meals, too. When you sign up for your meal plan, you can decide which type of meal you want from the regularly changing menu with all orders available in two or four servings. If you love food variety—hey, we're here for the biodiversity—you can also look at the next week's menu well in advance to plan your meal selects accordingly. Example Meal: -Roasted broccoli and fregola sarda -Cheesy truffle steak tip sandwiches Sustainability & Quality: Blue Apron packages many of its ingredients in hard plastic containers that you can throw in your recycling bin, but some of the plastic bags and films must be dropped off at the nearest recycling center that accepts them. All boxes and inserts are curbside recyclable. Best gluten-free: Fresh n' Lean Fresh n' Lean VIEW ON Fresh n' Lean Pros: Option to purchase ingredients in bulk

Huge variety of meal plans Cons: No vegetarian option

Expensive with lower quantity plans Dietary considerations: Mediterranean , Whole30 , Paleo , Keto , Vegan , Low-carb , High protein Meal per week: Up to 21 Price: From $9.75 per serving Fresh n' Lean offers gluten-free, prepared meals that are sourced with locally grown, organic ingredients. While the company isn’t 100% organic, everything is GMO-free and all meats are the highest quality available—you’ll get grass-fed beef, free-range poultry, and sustainable fish in your meals. When building your plan, you can include breakfasts, lunches, and/or dinners and opt for five or seven meals per week. Fresh n' Lean has a regularly changing menu with more than 100 meals to choose from each week, all of which are gluten-free (and many of which are also dairy- and soy-free). Example Meal: -Grass-fed steak in a honey dijon sauce with rice and roasted vegetables -Tomatillo shrimp fajita with white rice and black beans Sustainability & Quality: Fresh n' Lean packs meals in recyclable trays with recyclable plastic wrap. While the insulation used isn’t recyclable, it is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. Best plant-based: Veestro Veestro VIEW ON Veestro Pros: 96% organic ingredients

Preservative-free meals Cons: Short shelf-life

Not all meals are gluten-free Dietary considerations: Gluten-free , High protein , Nut-free , Soy-free , Kosher , Low-calorie Meal per week: Up to 30 Price: From $11.03 per serving Veestro is a vegan pre-made meal delivery service that sticks to 96% organic ingredients in all of its meals—one of the highest percentages of any meal delivery service. Another perk? Meals are also preservative-free with more than 55 recipes on the menu. We love that the ordering process is super straightforward: You simply sign up for a meal plan (10, 20, or 30 meals) and choose your preferences from the regularly changing menu. Along with entrées, you'll find a small select of breakfast items—all of which you can filter by dietary preferences, such as high-protein, gluten-free, and/or low-calorie. Further streamline the decision-making process by opting for the weight loss-specific plan, which caps out at 1,200 calories per day. Just remember the food that you're eating is more important than the calories you're consuming when crafting your optimal diet—so you may need to add a few snacks to hit your daily nutrient goals. Example Meal: -Farro ragout -Tuscan calzone Sustainability & Quality: All of Veestro’s meals are packaged in 100% recyclable carton trays or BPA-free plastic pouches. The insulation used is also starch-based, so it can be dissolved in water, rather than thrown away. Best for families: Green Chef Green Chef VIEW ON Green Chef Pros: All produce & eggs are certified organic

Ingredients are sourced in season Cons: Some plastic isn’t recyclable

Select recipes have long prep time Dietary considerations: Mediterranean , Paleo , Keto , Vegan , Vegetarian , Gluten-free , Low-calorie Meal per week: Up to 4 Price: From $11.99 per serving While not all of Green Chef’s ingredients are organic, the meal kit company does its best to use the highest quality food possible. All produce and eggs are certified organic, and animal-based proteins are sourced only from farmers who follow high animal welfare standards. Produce is also seasonally sourced, which maximizes the nutritional benefit. The brand's biggest selling point is the option to choose a 6-person meal kit; many others max out at four. If you have fewer mouths to feed, you can always opt for smaller 2- or 4-person plans. No matter which size plan you need, you can choose three or four meals per week. Example Meal: -Baja Shrimp and bacon salad and Italian barramundi -Red pepper gremolata Sustainability & Quality: In addition to offering organic foods, Green Chef prides itself on supporting local farmers, family farms, and craft economies. Most packaging is made from recyclable, reusable, and/or compostable materials, with the exception of the plastic used to vacuum seal some of the ingredients. Best prepared meals: Trifecta Trifecta VIEW ON Trifecta Pros: Made in gluten-free, peanut-free kitchens

Breakfast, lunch, & dinner options Cons: Minimum order 5 days per week

Expensive on lower quantity plans Dietary considerations: Paleo , Keto , Vegan , Vegetarian , Clean , Gluten-free , Peanut-free Meal per week: Up to 21 Price: From $11.43 per serving Trifecta is all about the organic ingredients. The company, which delivers pre-made meals, uses the highest quality ingredients possible and sources as much as it can from local, family-run farms. The meats used in Trifecta meals are humanely raised and grass-fed or pasture-raised, and all fish is wild-caught. There are several meal plans to choose from, including paleo, keto, and vegan options, and all meals are made in gluten-free, peanut-free kitchens. You can opt for complete meals that come with a main protein and sides, or choose a bulk meal prep option, where you can build your own meals with different proteins, carbohydrates, and vegetables. You have control over quantities too; sign up to receive meals five or seven days a week and choose any combination of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and/or a third entree. Example Meal: -Salmon and wild rice -Chicken pesto pasta Sustainability & Quality: Sustainability is important to Trifecta, too. The company is always working toward ways to become greener, but currently uses mostly recyclable and/or biodegradable materials. Its motto is to help people eat well while doing as little harm to the environment as possible. Best for breakfast: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest VIEW ON Daily Harvest Pros: Many breakfast options

No commitment (order as you go) Cons: Meal plans don't have fixed prices

You may need to add protein to maximize macronutrients Dietary considerations: Paleo , Keto , Vegan , Gluten-free , Low-sugar Meal per week: Up to 24 Price: From $8.49 per serving While some organic meal delivery services offer breakfast, choices are fairly limited—even though it's a great way to front-load your day with nutrients. Daily Harvest started as a health-focused breakfast (or smoothie, really) service and has morphed into a plant-based brand that also offers light lunch and dinner fare, including soups, harvest bowls, and flatbreads. But don't get it twisted; breakfast is still very much the star of the show. The company offers two dozen ready-to-blend smoothies and various oat, chia, and other grain-free bowls. Most of Daily Harvest’s ingredients are organic and the company prioritizes organically sourcing anything on the Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Dozen list. In the spirit of transparency, you can view the full list of ingredients for each meal to see which ones are organic. Ordering is also simple. Sign up for a small, medium, or large plan and then mix and match your meals however you want. Just pay close attention to your cart, as prices vary per item. Pro tip: Daily Harvest also messages the day your order processes, allowing plenty of time for cancellation. This makes the brand a great pick for anyone who struggles to keep up with their subscriptions. Example Meal: -Mint and cacao smoothie -Mulberry and dragon fruit oat bowl Sustainability & Quality: Daily Harvest makes it a point to use recyclable and eco-friendly materials. The cardboard box, cups, and insulation are all recyclable. Bowls are made of pulp and can be recycled or thrown into the compost bin. Daily Harvest also has a dedicated recycling page for more information on how to handle its packaging. Check out our full review of Daily Harvest.

FAQ Does HelloFresh use organic ingredients? HelloFresh uses some organic ingredients, but it’s not high on the company’s priority list. Instead, HelloFresh includes seasonal and farm-sourced produce. Is Green Chef all organic? Green Chef is a certified organic company, but it doesn’t use 100% organic ingredients. All produce and eggs that Green Chef uses are certified organic, but beyond that, the company focuses on the highest quality available without necessarily prioritizing organic ingredients. Are EveryPlate meals organic? EveryPlate meals aren’t organic and the company doesn’t source its ingredients from sustainable farmers. Instead, the company focuses on budget-friendly meals that start at $4.99 per serving.



The takeaway.