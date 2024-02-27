4 Best Organic Meal Delivery Services Of 2026 & How To Pick The Right One For You
So you want to start prioritizing the health benefits of organic food? Or perhaps you've been on the organic train but are looking to simplify your meal routine.
Whatever your case may be, the best organic meal delivery services make healthy eating simpler than ever. Based on research, testing, and expert insight, we've selected six meal delivery brands that are doing organic better than the rest.
Reed on for our guide of prepared meals, organic meal kits, and easy breakfast options for on the go. Plus, find out how to choose which organic meal delivery service is best for you.
The best organic meal delivery services of 2025:
- Best prepared meals: Trifecta
- Best budget: Blue Apron
- Best for families: Green Chef
- Best for breakfast: Daily Harvest
The best organic meal delivery services of 2025:
Best prepared meals: Trifecta
Pros:
- Made in gluten-free, peanut-free kitchens
- Breakfast, lunch, & dinner options
Cons:
- Minimum order 5 meals per week
- Expensive on lower-quantity plans
Dietary considerations:PaleoKetoVeganVegetarianCleanGluten-freePeanut-free
Meal per week:Up to 21
Price:From $11.43 per serving
Meal Type:Fresh entrée
Trifecta is all about the organic ingredients. The company, which delivers premade meals, uses the highest quality ingredients possible and sources as much as it can from local, family-run farms. The meats used in Trifecta meals are humanely raised and grass-fed or pasture-raised, and all fish is wild-caught.
There are several meal plans to choose from, including paleo, keto, and vegan options, and all meals are made in gluten-free, peanut-free kitchens. You can opt for complete meals that come with a main protein and sides, or choose a bulk meal prep option, where you can build your own meals with different proteins, carbohydrates, and vegetables. You have control over quantities too; sign up to receive meals five or seven days a week and choose any combination of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and/or a third entree.
A few meals we've tried:
-Pollo Guisado white meat chicken with tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and citrus
-Tropical Garlic Shrimp with bell peppers, lemon, and coconut
Sustainability & Quality: Trifecta does what it can to reduce its carbon footprint by eliminating unnecessary steps in the food supply chain and using sustainable packaging whenever possible. All packaging is 100% recyclable, but the company’s goal is to use biodegradable packaging by 2023.
Cost: From $12 per meal
What our editor says:
"If you have weight loss goals, certain dietary preferences, or simply want to take the guesswork out of eating healthier, Trifecta is a great meal delivery option. I enjoyed it even though I love to cook, but these fully prepared meals would be even better for someone who wants to spend a very minimal amount of time in the kitchen." — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
Best budget: Blue Apron
Pros:
- Most affordable
- All ingredients are non-GMO
Cons:
- Limited dietary preferences
- Not gluten-free
- Not all meals are equal in nutritional value
Dietary considerations:Weight WatchersVegetarianLow-carb
Meal per week:Up to 4
Price:From $7.99 per serving
Meal Type:Meal kit
Blue Apron is one of the most popular meal kit services for a reason. In addition to offering a robust menu that caters to a handful of dietary preferences, including low-carb and vegetarian, the company uses USDA-certified organic ingredients when possible and always supports farmers with sustainable practices. When an ingredient is not organic, Blue Apron ensures its non-GMO by requiring suppliers to certify that products and ingredients are free from genetic engineering.
While Blue Apron started with meal kits, more recently, the company introduced premade meals, too. When you sign up for your meal plan, you can decide which type of meal you want from the regularly changing menu with all orders available in two or four servings.
If you love food variety—hey, we're here for the biodiversity—you can also look at the next week's menu well in advance to plan your meal selects accordingly.
Example Meal:
-Roasted broccoli and fregola sarda
-Cheesy truffle steak tip sandwiches
Sustainability & Quality: Blue Apron packages many of its ingredients in hard plastic containers that you can throw in your recycling bin, but some of the plastic bags and films must be dropped off at the nearest recycling center that accepts them. All boxes and inserts are curbside recyclable.
Best for families: Green Chef
Pros:
- All produce & eggs are certified organic
- Ingredients are sourced in season
Cons:
- Some plastic isn't recyclable
- Select recipes have long prep time
Dietary considerations:MediterraneanPaleoKetoVeganVegetarianGluten-freeLow-calorie
Meal per week:Up to 4
Price:From $11.99 per serving
Meal Type:Meal kit
While not all of Green Chef's ingredients are organic, the meal kit company does its best to use the highest quality food possible. All produce and eggs are certified organic, and animal-based proteins are sourced only from farmers who follow high animal welfare standards. Produce is also seasonally sourced, which maximizes the nutritional benefit.
The brand's biggest selling point is the option to choose a 6-person meal kit; many others max out at four. If you have fewer mouths to feed, you can always opt for smaller 2- or 4-person plans. No matter which size plan you need, you can choose three or four meals per week.
Example Meal:
-Baja Shrimp and bacon salad and Italian barramundi
-Red pepper gremolata
Sustainability & Quality: In addition to offering organic foods, Green Chef prides itself on supporting local farmers, family farms, and craft economies. Most packaging is made from recyclable, reusable, and/or compostable materials, with the exception of the plastic used to vacuum seal some of the ingredients.
Best for breakfast: Daily Harvest
Pros:
- Many breakfast options
- No commitment (order as you go)
Cons:
- Meal plans don't have fixed prices
- You may need to add protein to maximize macronutrients
Dietary considerations:PaleoKetoVeganLow-sugar
Meal per week:Up to 24
Price:From $8.49 per serving
Meal Type:Frozen meal
While some organic meal delivery services offer breakfast, choices are fairly limited—even though it's a great way to front-load your day with nutrients. Daily Harvest started as a health-focused breakfast (or smoothie, really) service and has morphed into a plant-based brand that also offers light lunch and dinner fare, including soups, harvest bowls, and flatbreads. But don't get it twisted; breakfast is still very much the star of the show. The company offers two dozen ready-to-blend smoothies and various oat, chia, and other grain-free bowls.
Most of Daily Harvest's ingredients are organic, and the company prioritizes organically sourcing anything on the Environmental Working Group's Dirty Dozen list. In the spirit of transparency, you can view the full list of ingredients for each meal to see which ones are organic.
Ordering is also simple. Sign up for a small, medium, or large plan, and then mix and match your meals however you want. Just pay close attention to your cart, as prices vary per item.
Pro tip: Daily Harvest also messages the day your order processes, allowing plenty of time for cancellation. This makes the brand a great pick for anyone who struggles to keep up with their subscriptions.
Example Meals:
We've tested out more than 30 items on the Daily Harvest menu (view the full list here), but our favorite dishes from the line-up include:
-Leek + Fonio Grit: These microwave-friendly grits heat up in less than 3 minutes and offer a satiating snack. However, you may need to add a little extra salt or hot sauce to reach your desired flavor.
-Mint and cacao Smoothie: Our reviewer is super picky about her smoothies and rarely considers pre-made options as good as what she makes at home—but this was an exception. Creamy and reminiscent of mint chocolate chip milkshakes, it's worth adding to your order.
-Gigante Bean + Artichoke Olio: Spinach and artichoke fans will love this creamy bake; it's dairy-free but gets a cheesey taste from nutritional yeast. The final effect is flavorful (thank the herbs) and filling (thank the beans).
-Vanilla + Salted Swirled Black Sesame: Dairy-free desserts can be hit or miss, but this frozen pick hits the mark. It's sweetened with dates but tastes like halva, a sesame-based dessert.
Sustainability & Quality: Daily Harvest makes it a point to use recyclable and eco-friendly materials. The cardboard box, cups, and insulation are all recyclable. Bowls are made of pulp and can be recycled or thrown into the compost bin. Daily Harvest also has a dedicated recycling page for more information on how to handle its packaging.
Check out our full review of Daily Harvest.
What is organic food?
The general rule is that organic food must be grown and processed within federal guidelines that address soil quality, animal welfare, pest and weed control, and use of additives. More specifically, organic produce must be grown on soil that's free of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, while organic meats must be given organic feed and raised in humane living conditions that allow them to roam and forage for at least part of the year. Organic meats also have to be antibiotic- and hormone-free.
There are four more specific organic labels, too. Here's a breakdown of what each one means:
- 100% organic: Products must be made of 100% organic ingredients and can bear the USDA organic seal.
- Organic: At least 95% of ingredients must be organic, and products can use the USDA organic seal.
- Made with organic ingredients: Products must include at least 70% organic ingredients and can't use the USDA organic seal.
- Specific organic ingredients: Products have fewer than 70% organic ingredients. They can't make any outright "organic" claims or use the USDA label but can include certified organic ingredients in the ingredient list.
Benefits of organic meal delivery
- Higher quality ingredients
- Less food waste than grocery shopping
- Lower pesticide exposure2 than non-organic food
- Studies have found organic food to have about a 20% higher antioxidant content3 than non-organic
- Organically raised animals are not given antibiotics or GMOs
- All organic food is GMO-free
- Organic farming is better for the environment
How to choose an organic meal delivery service.
When choosing an organic meal delivery service, the first thing you'll want to consider is the type of meal you're getting. Do you want meal kits that have pre-measured ingredients but still require 15 to 45 minutes of prepping and cooking time? Or would you prefer premade meals that can be ready in as little as three to four minutes (if you reheat in the microwave)?
Once you've decided that, the next thing to think about is your individual dietary needs. If you have preferences beyond organic, like gluten-free, low-carb, or Mediterranean, you'll want to peruse the company's website to make sure they offer what you need.
The next step is to look at the menu and make sure the meals sound appealing to you. Many meal delivery services have rotating menus that change weekly, so what you see today may not be what you'll get three weeks from now, but the current options can give you a good idea of what types of meals to expect.
Of course, you'll also want to think about the price. Prices typically range from about $10 per serving to closer to $15. The price largely depends on your commitment, too; if you order more meals weekly, you'll get a lower cost per serving.
How we picked:
Ingredient quality
No meal delivery service promises 100% organic ingredients, so we narrowed down our choices by how committed each company was to ingredient quality. We included options that have organic ingredients as well as non-GMO, preservative-free, and humanely raised meats.
Price
Organic foods are typically more expensive than their conventional counterparts, but we still made sure to consider budget. All the options on this list offer organic (or partially organic meals) for a similar price as meals made with conventional ingredients.
Dietary preferences
We highlighted companies that make an extra effort to offer meals that satisfy a wide range of dietary preferences and/or allergens. There are options for gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan, and low-carb lifestyles (among others).
Variety
Feeling satiated (both mentally and physically) is largely dependent on food variety. Each meal delivery service on this list has regularly rotating menus that offer a wide variety of meals.
What testers think:
Best meal kit: Sunbasket
Pros:
- Suits many dietary needs
- Ingredient transparency
Cons:
- No options for larger families
- Can't customize to allergies
Dietary considerations:PescatarianMediterraneanDiabetes-friendlyPaleoVegetarianCleanGluten-freeLow-carb
Meal per week:Up to 5
Price:From $9.99 per serving
Meal Type:Meal kit
Sunbasket is a certified organic company that uses organic produce, milk, yogurt, eggs, and tofu 99% of the time. All meats and seafood are antibiotic- and hormone-free, and you can choose organic, free-range, and pasture-raised meats and poultry. Transparency is important, too; if Sunbasket ever has to use a non-organic ingredient, the company will give you a heads-up before making the swap.
These high-quality ingredients are the foundation for Sunbasket's weekly menu, which features around 20 meal kit options every week. When you sign up, you can select from 10 menu filters, such as paleo, vegetarian, carb-conscious, gluten-free, Mediterranean, and diabetes-friendly. If your dietary needs ever evolve, you can simply adjust the filters to suit your preferences before placing the next order.
While the premade meals are perfectly portioned for one, you can choose 2- or 4- person meal kits with up to five dinners per week (aka enough for leftovers).
Example Meal:
-Mediterranean turkey meatballs with chard and red pepper-cashew crema
-Roast chicken with harissa-spiced veggies, cauli mash, and almonds
Sustainability & Quality: All of Sunbasket's packaging is reusable, recyclable, and/or compostable (and much of that packaging is made from recycled materials to begin with). It also has high animal welfare standards and works closely with suppliers—ranchers, farmers, and fisherman—to ensure these standards are always met.
FAQ:
Does HelloFresh use organic ingredients?
HelloFresh uses some organic ingredients, but it’s not high on the company’s priority list. Instead, HelloFresh includes seasonal and farm-sourced produce.
Is Green Chef all organic?
Green Chef is a certified organic company, but it doesn’t use 100% organic ingredients. All produce and eggs that Green Chef uses are certified organic, but beyond that, the company focuses on the highest quality available without necessarily prioritizing organic ingredients.
Are EveryPlate meals organic?
EveryPlate meals aren't organic, and the company doesn't source its ingredients from sustainable farmers. Instead, the company focuses on budget-friendly meals that start at $4.99 per serving.
How Much Do Organic Meal Delivery Services Cost?
The meal delivery kits we reviewed averaged $10 per serving.
The takeaway
Thanks to the best organic meal delivery services, it's become a lot easier to access healthy, organic meals without spending a lot of time in the kitchen (or at the grocery store). If you're looking for prepared meals, Trifecta is an excellent option that offers specific meal plans, like keto and plant-based, as well as bulk proteins and sides that make meal prepping a cinch. If you like to cook but still want to save some time, meal kit companies Green Chef or Sunbasket may be more your speed.