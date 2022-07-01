Many low-carb meal delivery services rely on meat as the main source of protein, so it can be difficult to find a vegan-friendly option with enough variation in the menu to keep you satisfied. Because it has a dedicated low-carb vegan option, Fresh N’ Lean doesn’t have that problem. New chef-curated menus drop every week and each one is pre-cooked and ready to go. All you have to do is heat the meal in the microwave or oven (your choice) once it arrives.

While the meal choices are more limited than the meat-based options—for example, you’ll get around five new meal options each week, while some of the other menu plans get 12—the meals change five days or so you won’t get bored. You can opt for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner and have meals for five or seven days of the week. When choosing your menu, you can also specify up to three allergens or food preferences and the Fresh N’ Lean chefs will exclude them from your meal plan.

Example Meal:

-Spinach Pesto Veggies

-Tomato Coconut Bisque Soup

Sustainability & Quality: Every Fresh N’ Lean meal is packaged in a BPA-free, recyclable plastic tray. The plastic film used to seal the meals, the cardboard box the meals ship in, and the packaging are all recyclable. The only thing you can’t recycle are the gel packs that keep the food cold. In addition to its focus on sustainability, Fresh N’ Lean also prioritizes quality ingredients. All meals are freshly prepared with as many organic ingredients as possible and everything is made in a gluten-free kitchen.

Price: From $9 per serving