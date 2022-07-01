The 7 Best Low Carb Meal Delivery Services Of 2022
Unless you love spending time in the kitchen, cooking can become a major roadblock when following an eating plan, including a low-carb diet. Sometimes you just want convenience and takeout isn’t always the best (or most cost effective) option. Not to mention most to-go meals aren’t macro-balanced to suit your carbohydrate goals. Enter: The best low-carb meal delivery services.
Not only do these delivery services bring meals, or the ingredients to make meals, right to your door, they also take the guesswork out of calculating macros, since it’s already been done for you. And if you’re worried about food quality, don’t be. The best low-carb meal delivery services use organic or local ingredients, while also prioritizing sustainability by using mostly recyclable packaging. Below, find our favorites for those cutting down their carbohydrate intake.
What is a low carb diet?
At its most basic level, a low carb diet is one that limits overall carbohydrate consumption. That means either limiting or avoiding high-carb foods such as breads, cereals, oats, pasta, rice, sweets, and even fruit. When on a low-carb diet, you’ll get the bulk of your nutrients and calories from lean meats (if you eat meat), healthy fats, and non-starchy vegetables.
Depending on who you ask, eating fewer than 100 to 150 carbohydrates per day is considered low-carb. Some recommend maxing out at 70 grams of daily carbs. The keto diet, which is a stricter low-carb, high-fat diet, limits carbohydrates to 25 to 50 grams per day. (Strictly keto? Check out the best keto meal delivery services instead.)
How we picked:
Of course, all of the meal delivery services on our list offer low-carb options, but we also considered other dietary needs and preferences, like gluten-free kitchens and the ability to filter meals for allergens.
Each low-carb meal delivery on our list prioritizes sustainability and food quality, using recyclable materials and the highest quality (and often organic) ingredients they can find.
A big part of sticking to any diet plan is avoiding food boredom. We chose meal delivery services that have enough meal variety to keep you satisfied
Budget is a factor in any new purchase or subscription service. We included options at a variety of different price points.
mbg’s picks for the best low carb meal delivery services of 2022:
Best meal kit: Green Chef
Pros:
- Certified organic
- 30-minute (or less) meal options
Cons
- Weekly shipping fee
- No pre-made meal options
Green Chef offers convenience, flexibility, and organic ingredients—everything you could want in a low-carb meal delivery service. Under the Keto + Paleo plan, you can select a box size that suits your needs (two, four, or six people) and the number of meals per week (two to four). All ingredients, many of which are certified organic, come pre-portioned so you don’t have to measure anything out.
The menu changes weekly, offering about 10 low carb and keto options, as well as meals to suit a variety of different meal preferences, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan. While some meals take 40 to 45 minutes to make, most can be prepared in less than 30 minutes—ideal for getting those weeknight dinners on the table fast.
Example Meal:
-Spiced Chicken and Coconut Cauliflower “Rice”
-Monterey Jack Beef Patties
Sustainability & Quality: Green Chef is one of the most sustainable meal kit options available. All produce and eggs are certified organic, and proteins are only sourced from farms with high animal welfare standards. The company also buys ingredients from local and family farms. Plus, most of the packaging is made from recyclable, reusable, and/or compostable materials. There are some exceptions when different types of packaging are required for food safety reasons—like the plastic to vacuum seal some of the proteins.
Price: From $12 per serving
Best vegan: Fresh N’ Lean
Pros:
- Heat-and-eat meals
- Menu changes weekly
- Meals can be customized for food allergens
- Seasonal menu
- Free shipping
Cons:
- Limited menu
- Low protein compared to meat options
Many low-carb meal delivery services rely on meat as the main source of protein, so it can be difficult to find a vegan-friendly option with enough variation in the menu to keep you satisfied. Because it has a dedicated low-carb vegan option, Fresh N’ Lean doesn’t have that problem. New chef-curated menus drop every week and each one is pre-cooked and ready to go. All you have to do is heat the meal in the microwave or oven (your choice) once it arrives.
While the meal choices are more limited than the meat-based options—for example, you’ll get around five new meal options each week, while some of the other menu plans get 12—the meals change five days or so you won’t get bored. You can opt for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner and have meals for five or seven days of the week. When choosing your menu, you can also specify up to three allergens or food preferences and the Fresh N’ Lean chefs will exclude them from your meal plan.
Example Meal:
-Spinach Pesto Veggies
-Tomato Coconut Bisque Soup
Sustainability & Quality: Every Fresh N’ Lean meal is packaged in a BPA-free, recyclable plastic tray. The plastic film used to seal the meals, the cardboard box the meals ship in, and the packaging are all recyclable. The only thing you can’t recycle are the gel packs that keep the food cold. In addition to its focus on sustainability, Fresh N’ Lean also prioritizes quality ingredients. All meals are freshly prepared with as many organic ingredients as possible and everything is made in a gluten-free kitchen.
Price: From $9 per serving
Best keto: Factor
Pros:
- Heat-and-eat meals
- Developed with dieticians
Cons:
- Not made in allergen-friendly facility
- Plan can't be customized for allergens/ preferences
If you’re following a keto diet, a stricter version of the low-carb diet with higher amounts of fat, you’ll need meals that have lower net carbs. Factor offers a dedicated keto plan that lets you select between four and 18 meals per week. New menus drop weekly with two to three new recipes added to the lineup each time, giving you a total of around 10 low-carb recipes to choose from.
Each meal, which is chef-created with input from dietitians, arrives pre-made. You can heat directly in the microwave for a meal that’s ready in about three minutes, or opt for the oven instead. As an added bonus, Factor also offers a 20-minute complimentary consultation with an on-staff dietitian, if you need specific nutrition advice or guidance on which meals are best for you.
Example Meal:
-Jalapeno Popper Burger
-Keto Ranch Chicken
Sustainability & Quality: Factor makes all its meals without refined sugars, GMOs, or antibiotics. The company also prioritizes humanely raised meals and has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to animal welfare. Most of Factor’s packaging is recyclable, with the exception of the plastic film that covers the food.
Price: From $11 per serving
Best gluten-free: Snap Kitchen
Pros:
- Heat-and-eat meals
- Dozens of menu options
- Complete meals or build-your-own
Cons:
- Specific meals can't be customized to allergens
- Menu doesn't change weekly
All meals from Snap Kitchen are built around its gluten-free pledge—and prepared by chefs who keep food quality top of mind. In addition to steering clear of gluten, Snap Kitchen avoids preservatives and artificial sweeteners. You can choose from a weekly delivery of six or 12 meals, which come ready-to-heat and can be on your table in as little as three minutes.
While menus don’t change weekly, the chefs regularly add new options to the low-carb meal plan. They also keep customer favorites so you can go back and reorder your go-tos. There are more than two dozen options, and each meal is tagged with a qualifier like “new” or “favorite” to help you navigate the menu more easily. You can also choose from complete meals, or opt for separate sides and proteins to build your own.
Example Meal:
-Chorizo con Papas Breakfast Tacos with Salsa Roja
-Baja Shrimp Taco Salad with Pickled Slaw and Mango Salsa
Sustainability & Quality: Each meal is curated with the freshest ingredients available, many of which come from local farms or purveyors as close in proximity to the company as possible. While not every ingredient is organic, the company does prioritize organic ingredients whenever possible. Almost everything, including sauces, is made in-house to ensure quality control. As for sustainability, all of Snap Kitchen’s packaging is recyclable, with the exception of the gel pack filling (but you can reuse them if you want).
Price: From $11 per serving
Best dairy-free: Territory Foods
Pros:
- Offers pre-selected menus
- Seasonal recipes
- Free of refined sugars, dairy, and gluten
Cons:
- Meals can't easily be heated in oven
- Doesn't delivery nationwide
- Cost varies by location
Another ready-to-eat option, Territory Foods offers local, seasonally appropriate low-carb meals that change regularly. The low-carb options aren’t as robust as some of the other meal plans, but you can expect around six new entrees each week. Each meal is free from refined sugars, dairy, and gluten, and macro-balanced to provide plenty of protein and healthy fats (and no more than 30 grams of carbohydrates per serving).
If you’d rather not individually choose your own meals, you can mark food preferences in your account and Territory Foods will automatically curate your menu for you. Before each box ships, you can swap meals based on your preferences or choose to have it shipped as-is.
Example Meal:
-Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl
-Creamy Mustard Chicken with Rosemary Cauliflower Rice
Sustainability & Quality: Territory Foods has nutritionists on staff and a network of local chefs who ensure everything is macro-balanced and of the highest quality. Some of those chefs prioritize using organic ingredients, while others focus more on getting food from local businesses and farms. Most of the packaging material—including the cardboard boxes, liners, and meal sleeves—is recyclable.
Price: Varies based on area
Best without subscription: The Good Kitchen
Pros:
- High quality, locally sourced ingredients
- No subscription necessary
Cons
- Expensive
- Trays are not oven safe
The Good Kitchen is where convenience and food quality collide. The company prioritizes ingredients from small, local farms and uses organic ingredients whenever possible to create fresh, low-carb meals that arrive ready to heat. Many of the meals are also Whole-30 approved and everything is 100% gluten- and peanut-free. New menus drop every Monday, after which you’ll receive a reminder email to build your box.
Each meal arrives pre-cooked and can be heated up in two to three minutes if you use the microwave. You can opt to use the oven instead, but you’ll have to transfer your meal to an oven-safe dish (the trays they come in aren’t safe for oven use). The Good Kitchen is one of the only meal delivery services that offers a one-time shipment without the hassle of going into your account to skip deliveries or cancel your subscription. You can also sign up for weekly, biweekly, or monthly deliveries of 6, 8, 10, or 12 meals, if you want to commit.
Example Meal:
-Ranch Chicken with Buffalo Cauliflower
-Venison Meatloaf With Broccoli Squash Casserole
Sustainability & Quality: In addition to sourcing local ingredients, The Good Kitchen includes only humanely raised protein sources in its meals. The company is also committed to sustainability by shipping meals in recyclable packaging and containers.
Price: From $16 per serving
Best pre-made meals: Trifecta Nutrition
Pros:
- Organic ingredients
- 3 low-carb menus
Cons:
- Minimum order amounts
- Weekly shipping charge
If you prefer heat-and-eat meals over a meal kit, Trifecta is the way to go. To suit all net carb preferences, there are three low-carb options: keto, paleo, and an à la carte option that lets you mix and match bulk proteins (like chicken, salmon, and bison) with non-starchy veggies such as broccoli, asparagus, or mushrooms to fit your macros. All meals come ready-to-eat with instructions for stovetop, microwave, air fryer, and oven reheating.
Better yet, there’s a lot of variety in meal cadence. Trifecta offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner entrees, plus the option to add an extra meal to help you meet macro goals. You can choose from two to four meals per day and five or seven days of the week. The entire kitchen is gluten-free and peanut-free, and you can also opt for meals without dairy and/or soy.
Example Meal:
-Grilled Salmon with Pesto
-Beanless Chili Con Carne
Sustainability & Quality: Trifecta makes food quality and sustainability a priority. Ingredients are sourced from local suppliers with sustainable practice and organic when possible. Meat is grass-fed and fish is wild-caught. While not 100% green, Trifecta focuses on recyclable and biodegradable packaging wherever possible.
Price: From $8 per serving
FAQ
How much do low-carb meal delivery services cost?
It depends on the specific meal delivery service and the subscription you sign up for, but ranges from about $8 to $16.48 per serving. In general, if you commit to more meals per week, the cost is lower per serving. Keep in mind that most delivery services require a subscription or minimum meal commitment, such as four meals per week, that will up the total monetary commitment each week.
How do I choose a low-carb meal delivery service?
It largely comes down to your preferences, dietary and otherwise. Some services deliver pre-cooked meals that only require reheating and can be ready in about three minutes. Others send pre-portioned ingredients that you can use to prepare and cook your own meals. The time commitment for these types of services varies, but meals are generally ready in about 30 to 45 minutes. When choosing a low-carb meal delivery service, consider which type of meals you’re looking for.
You’ll also want to consider dietary preferences and/or allergens outside of carbohydrates. Some services offer plenty of options to customize your meals, while others don’t give you a lot of wiggle room. If you have other dietary restrictions, make sure to check what the company can accommodate.
Other factors to take into consideration are price and overall commitment. Prices vary depending on ingredients used and types of meals offered.
The takeaway.
There are plenty of low-carb meal delivery services available, so the right one for you ultimately comes down to what you’re looking for. If you prefer a heat-and-eat option, The Good Kitchen, Factor, and Fresh n' Lean top our list. If you’d rather cook your own meals, but are looking to save some time grocery shopping and prepping ingredients, Green Chef offers a weekly changing menu with certified ingredients.
