3 Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services Of 2026 To Make Healthier Eating Simpler
Whole30 comes with many worthwhile benefits, with participants (our testers and myself included!) often reporting fewer cravings, more energy, and a better understanding of how certain foods impact their body and well-being. But, like any strict dietary plan, it requires a fair amount of meal planning and preparation.
The best Whole30 meal delivery services deliver prepared meals or meal kits directly to your door, so you can bypass the planning but still reap the benefits of Whole30.
- Best overall: Trifecta Nutrition
- Best gluten-free: Snap Kitchen
- Best meal kit: Sunbasket
After interviewing experts and testing more than 25 meal delivery services based on taste, cost, ingredient quality, nutrition profile, variety, and sustainability, we've named Trifecta Nutrition as the best Whole30 meal delivery service overall. Still, we know everyone has different requirements—so we're also sharing details on four other options we'd strongly recommend.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Trifecta
- Type
- Fresh entrée
Why we picked it:
Our tester, Carleigh Ferrante, says these meals are a great pick for anyone who wants to take the guesswork out of eating healthier. Trifecta is also a top pick for people with weight loss goals or stricter dietary preferences.
The fully prepared meals eliminate your need to meal plan or spend hours in the kitchen—and the largest plan option includes 28 vacuum-sealed entrées with meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Tester tip:
The details
The details
Sustainability & Quality: Trifecta does what it can to reduce its carbon footprint by eliminating unnecessary steps in the food supply chain and using sustainable packaging whenever possible. All packaging is 100% recyclable, but the company’s goal is to use biodegradable packaging by 2023.
Cost: From $12 per serving
A few meals we've tried:
- Pollo Guisado white meat chicken with tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and citrus
- Tropical Garlic Shrimp with bell peppers, lemon, and coconut
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Organic produce
- Chef-curated
- Free shipping
- Limited customization
Snap Kitchen
- Type
- Fresh entrée
Skip meal prep by opting for gluten-free meal service Snap Kitchen. It releases six entrées each week that are certified by Whole30 to meet the eating plan's strict guidelines. Delivered fresh, the prepackaged meals take just two minutes to heat up in the microwave (or 15 minutes in the oven) and pack all the nutrients you need for a filling lunch or dinner.
The details
The details
Every chef-prepared entrée has a full nutritional breakdown on the site, so you can get even further insights into your meals when placing your order. Plus, the brand's entire lineup is gluten-free, so those with celiac won't need to worry about cross-contamination.
Score free shipping when you sign up for a weekly subscription, which comes in boxes of 6 or 12. You'll also have the choice to add on extra proteins and sides to maximize each delivery, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck.
Example meals:
- Herb butter steak with bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts
- Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce
- Chicken piccata with garlic roasted cauliflower
Sustainability & quality: The brand focuses on sourcing food locally, so organic produce isn't always guaranteed. However, you can count on sustainable packaging thanks to recyclable boxes and BPA-free plastic trays.
Cost: From $11 per serving
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Whole30-approved
- No prep
- Gluten-free
- Free shipping for subscribers
- Limited menu
- Plastic trays
- Not organic
Sunbasket
- Type
- Meal kit
If you love cooking but hate spending time at the grocery store, Sunbasket's meal kits can give you the best of both worlds. While the menu is not strictly Whole30-approved, you can use the paleo filter to find recipes with a similar set of guidelines (i.e., no dairy, grains, or sugar).
The details
The details
Of course, finding Whole30-safe meals will take a bit of extra legwork. For example, you'll still find tofu and some legumes in the Sunbasket paleo rotation. But if you're well versed in the rules, finding satisfying meals shouldn't be an issue—especially when you know they'll get delivered to your door weekly. And don't fret if you make a mistake when ordering; it's easy to ditch an ingredient when preparing your meal to ensure you stick to the guidelines. Each recipe also features an in-depth rundown of ingredients to ensure you have plenty of time to vet.
Example meals:
- Lettuce-wrapped turkey burgers with spicy chraime carrot salad
- Chicken lamb lettuce cups with carrots and fresh mint
- Pork and stone fruit salad with harissa-roasted sweet potato
Sustainability & quality: Every recipe features 99% organic ingredients—and Sunbasket always lets you know when it needs to swap in foods that aren't. This commitment to green continues with packing that's primarily curbside recyclable sans the plastic bags used for some proportioned ingredients.
Cost: From $12 per serving
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Mostly organic
- New menu weekly
- Shipping fee
- Not strictly Whole30
Comparing the best Whole30 meal delivery services
Comparing the best Whole30 meal delivery services
|Brand
|Type
|Serving Price
|Max Meals Per Week
|Shipping Fee
|Dietary Considerations
|Trifecta Nutrition
|Fresh entrée
|$15
|21
|$9.99
|Gluten-free/ Paleo/ Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan
|Sunbasket
|Fresh entrée
|Varies
|12
|Varies
|Paleo/ Keto/ Vegan/ Whole30
|Snap Kitchen
|Fresh entrée
|$11
|12
|Free
|Keto/ No Dairy/ Paleo/ Pescatarian/ Vegan/ Vegetarian
How we tested & selected the best Whole30 meal delivery services
To find the best Whole30 meal delivery services, we evaluated each option in terms of its meal variety, customization options, ingredient quality, price, and sustainability. Below, find a bit more detail on our criteria.
- Variety: We want to keep your taste buds excited, so we searched for brands with at least four Whole30-safe meals available each week.
- Dietary needs: There's no denying Whole30 is pretty strict, but it's still important to account for each individual's unique allergy or dietary needs within the eating plan, too.
- Sustainability: Meal boxes get a bad rep for waste, so we searched for the companies trying to change that notion with sustainability standards.
- Price: Every food budget is different, so we looked for a range of options to suit different allowances.
Once we narrowed down the options, our team tested each service to make sure the meals passed our standards on taste. We also ran the menus by a registered dietician for her perspective on their nutritional breakdown.
Meet the expert
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Types of Whole30-approved meal plans
Only a handful of meal delivery services are specifically Whole30-approved; however, selecting a paleo meal delivery service often checks many of the same boxes. These curated options focus on lean meats and veggies while skipping grains, legumes, and dairy.
When opting for a meal kit, you'll have the flexibility to ditch any ingredients that don't meet Whole30 guidelines. However, premade or frozen meals will require extra vetting, as it's often difficult (or even impossible) to remove unwanted ingredients from these options. Remember: If you mess up on Whole30, you're supposed to completely start over.
The takeaway
Partaking in Whole30 doesn't have to be an intimidating experience. In fact, our testers say these meal delivery services would make sticking to the diet significantly simpler.
Whether you want fully prepared meals from our top pick, Trifecta Nutrition, or you'd rather master your culinary skills with a meal kit, there's something for everyone on our list.