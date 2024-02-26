Every chef-prepared entrée has a full nutritional breakdown on the site, so you can get even further insights into your meals when placing your order. Plus, the brand's entire lineup is gluten-free, so those with celiac won't need to worry about cross-contamination.

Score free shipping when you sign up for a weekly subscription, which comes in boxes of 6 or 12. You'll also have the choice to add on extra proteins and sides to maximize each delivery, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck.

Example meals: