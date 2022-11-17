For this review, I tested Trifecta’s clean meal plan, with 7 dinner entrees. Unfortunately, one of my entrees did break open in the delivery process, so I was only able to taste six of the meals. I froze half my meals at delivery so I could enjoy them over the course of two weeks. I tend to alter and supplement meals from delivery services, but the only addition I made this time was serving each dish over a bed of arugula, kale, or spinach—just to up my greens intake.

I’ll admit I’m on the pickier side when it comes to food. For example, because I prepare at least 90% of my food for myself, I often find meal delivery, takeout, and restaurant options to be heavy on the salt. I did not have this issue at all with Trifecta. I loved that each of the meals was clearly labeled with ingredients and nutritional information, so I knew I wasn’t loading up on excess sodium, additives or preservatives.

Every meal I tried:

Southwestern Style Turkey Bowl with sweet potatoes, onions, and bell peppers

Pollo Guisado white meat chicken with tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and citrus

Tropical Garlic Shrimp with bell peppers, lemon, and coconut

Jambalaya with spiced rice, white meat chicken, pork, and andouille sausage

Spicy Southwestern Style Turkey Skillet with sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and guacamole

Spicy Green Chili Chicken with brown rice, corn, and poblano peppers

When you first look at Trifecta’s ingredient lists, they’re so clean that you might expect the food to be bland. I didn’t find that to be the case at all. The standout meals for me were the pollo guisado and the tropical garlic shrimp—both of which I was actually not super excited about from the description. Since my meals arrived in October, the tropical and citrus flavors threw me off a bit. To my surprise, the flavors were bright and fresh, while still warming enough for the cooler fall weather.

I’m a very active person, so I struggle with is getting enough protein. I eat healthy, but I’m always a bit skeptical of meat sources. As a result, I often load up on vegetables, carbs, and extra plant-based protein sources. Trifecta’s commitment to using only grass-fed, pasture-raised meat and sustainably sourced seafood made me feel good about the quality of the food I was eating—and less worried about cramming in extra tofu or chickpeas.