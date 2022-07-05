If the thought of prepared meals only conjures image of the frozen, sodium-heavy concoctions of the past, think again. There are now prepared-meal delivery services capable of providing delicious grub for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. What's more, these revolutionary services can cater to a host of eating plans, such as keto, plant-based, or even Mediterranean.

Available at a variety of price points, most prepared meal plans can be customized on a weekly basis, so you opt in on busy weeks and skip those when you want to spend more time in the kitchen. Whether you're hoping to try out a low-FODMAP diet for a short amount of time, or even if you're set on never cooking again—these prepared-meal options have you covered.