Despite first rising to popularity in the 1950s, the Mediterranean diet isn’t going anywhere. Its link to longevity, weight loss, and brain health have made it a popular approach to eating for many.

Better thought of as an inclusive eating plan than a restrictive diet, it promotes consuming whole foods like nuts, legumes, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables with an emphasis on ingredients high in healthy fats and omega 3s—all paired with regular activity and a glass (or two) of red wine.

While a Mediterranean diet is certainly not as restrictive as other eating plans, such as the keto diet, it does require planning to ensure you’re hitting a good balance of healthy fats, carbohydrates, and lean proteins. That’s where the best Mediterranean diet meal delivery services come in.