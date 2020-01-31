The MIND diet is a hybrid between the Mediterranean and DASH diets, both of which are popular for their heart and brain health benefits.

The Mediterranean diet is based on the traditional cuisine in the countries that border the Mediterranean Sea (it’s frequently recommended by doctors, medical institutions and hospitals, and it was even voted #1 best diet for overall health according to the US News and World Report in 2019).

For a mini refresher on the Mediterranean diet, this plan is focused on plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, and sources of healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocado and olive oil. When following the Mediterranean diet, you’re encouraged to eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains, herbs, spices, and healthy fats every single day, along with lean proteins such as fish and poultry; it’s also recommended to cut back on red meat and dairy.

The MIND diet is also based on the DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension; this diet is geared towards lowering or controlling high blood pressure. When following this diet, it’s recommended to consume foods lower in sodium, while increasing foods that are higher in the other electrolytes, such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium. This diet also emphasizes consuming more whole grains, vegetables and fruits, low fat dairy, poultry and fish, and (similarly to the Mediterranean diet) recommends limiting dairy and red meat.