Contact
We're happy to help you with any questions you may have about mindbodygreen!
If you'd like to learn more about how to advertise with mindbodygreen, please check out our Advertising page.
If you're interested in being a writer for mindbodygreen, please check out our instructions for submitting to us.
For all other inquiries and questions, please visit our Help Center for answers to frequently asked questions. If you still need assistance, you'll be able to send us an email directly from the Help Center.