Privacy Policy

The following Privacy Policy summarizes the various ways that mindbodygreen, LLC ("Service Provider", "we" or "our") treats the information you provide while using www.mindbodygreen.com (Website). It is our goal to bring you information that is tailored to your individual needs and, at the same time, protect your privacy. Please read this Privacy Policy carefully. You can access the Privacy Policy any time. Your use of and/or registration on any aspect of the Website will constitute your agreement to this Privacy Policy. If you cannot agree with the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy, please do not use the Website. This Privacy Policy does not cover information collected elsewhere, including without limitation offline and on sites linked to from the Website. In addition to reviewing this Privacy Policy, please read our User Agreement. Your use of the Website constitutes agreement to its terms and conditions as well. This Privacy Policy may be modified from time to time; the date of the most recent revisions will appear on this page, so check back often. Continued access of the Website by you will constitute your acceptance of any changes or revisions to the Privacy Policy.

The Type of Information the Website Collects The Website generally requests only a user name and password, although you can provide an e-mail address if you wish. If at any time the Website were to collect personally identifying information, such as your actual name, address, or telephone number, it would only be with your specific knowledge and consent. For instance, if the Website began to offer sweepstakes, and you wish to participate, Service Provider may require personally identifiable information to contact you in case you win. Optional information such as your age or gender may also be requested. Our servers may also automatically collect information about your computer when you visit the Website, including without limitation the type of browser software you use, the operating system you are running, the website that referred you, and your Internet Protocol ("IP") address. Your IP address is usually associated with the place from which you enter the Internet, like your Internet Service Provider, your company or your university.

How the Website Uses Information Provided by You Service Provider uses your user name and password to grant you access to and use of the Website. Your e-mail address will be used, at your request, to send you a copy of your user name and password. If you provide personally identifiable information, it will be used to provide you with the service you have requested. We may also use the information to communicate with you about new features, products or services, and/or to improve the services that we offer by tailoring them to your needs. We also allow access to our database by third parties that provide us with services, such as technical maintenance or forums software, but only for the purpose of and to the extent necessary to provide those services. There are also times when you provide information about yourself to us in areas of the site that may be managed or participated in by third parties. In such cases, the information may be used by us and by such third party(ies), each pursuant to its own policies. We may also provide your information to our advertisers, so that they can serve ads to you that meet your needs or match your interests. While Service Provider will seek to require such third parties to follow appropriate privacy policies and will not authorize them to use this information except for the express purpose for which it is provided, Service Provider does not bear any responsibility for any actions or policies of third parties. There may also be occasion when we are legally required to provide access to our database in order to cooperate with police investigations or other legal proceedings. In those instances, the information is provided only for that purpose. In addition, we reserve the right to use the information we collect about your computer, which may at times be able to identify you, for any lawful business purpose, including without limitation to help diagnose problems with our servers, to gather broad demographic information, and to otherwise administer our Website. While your personally identifying information is used only as outlined above, we reserve the right to use, transfer, sell, and share aggregated, anonymous data (excluding mobile phone numbers) about our users as a group for any business purpose, such as analyzing usage trends and seeking compatible advertisers and partners. In addition, as our business changes, we may buy or sell various assets. In the event all or a portion of the assets owned or controlled by Service Provider, its parent or any subsidiary or affiliated entity are sold, assigned, transferred or acquired by another company, the information from and/or about our Website users may be among the transferred assets.

Cookies You may have read about "cookies," nuggets of information that are placed by a Website in a storage place on your own computer. We may use cookies to control the display of ads, to track usage patterns on the site, to deliver editorial content, and to record registration and personalization information. For example, if you register on any part of the Website and are given the option to save your user name and password on your computer, we can provide this convenience to you by placing a cookie on your computer. Our cookies may contain personally identifiable information and such cookies may be shared with our affiliates and other companies. Some of our advertisers occasionally serve you cookies as well. We do not have control over cookies placed by advertisers. We may also use advertising service vendors to help present advertisements on the Website. These vendors may use cookies, web beacons, or similar technologies to serve you advertisements tailored to interests you have shown by browsing on this and other sites you have visited, to determine whether you have seen a particular advertisement before and to avoid sending you duplicate advertisements. In doing so, these vendors may collect non-personal data such as your browser type, your operating system, Web pages visited, time of visits, content viewed, ads viewed, and other clickstream data. The use of cookies, web beacons, or similar technologies by these advertising service vendors is subject to their own privacy policies, not ours, and Service Provider disclaims all liability in connection therewith. We participate in affiliate marketing and allow affiliate links to be encoded on some of our pages. This means that we may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links and affiliate partners may use cookies to understand your use of the services. If you do not want the benefits of these advertising cookies, you may be able to opt-out by visiting http://www.networkadvertising.org/optout_nonppii.asp. If you don't want any cookies, your Web browser likely includes an option that allows you to not accept them. However, if you set your browser to refuse cookies, some portions of the Website may not function properly.

Users Outside the United States For residents of the European Economic Area (EEA), we advise that your personal information will be transferred to and processed in the United States, which has data protection laws that are different than those in your country and may not be as protective. The United States has not sought nor received a finding of “adequacy” from the European Union under Article 45 of the GDPR. Our legal basis for collecting and using your personal information or information is to do so with your consent; where we need the personal information for performance of a contract, or where the collection and use is in our legitimate interests and not overridden by your data protection interests or fundamental rights and freedoms. In some cases, we may also have a legal obligation to collect the personal information in question. If we collected your Personal Information with your consent, you may withdraw your consent at any time. Residents of the EEA have the right to: Access your personal information;

Delete, or request deletion of, your personal information;

Object to or restrict processing of your Personal information;

Request portability of your Personal information;

Complain to your local data protection authority at any time;

Object to automated decision making; and

Update your personal Information. Withdrawing your consent will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we conducted prior to your withdrawal, nor will it affect processing of your Personal information conducted in reliance on lawful processing grounds other than consent. If we ask you to provide Personal information to us to comply with a legal requirement or enter into a contract, we will inform you of this and let you know whether providing us with your Personal information is required and if not, the consequences of not sharing your personal data with us. Similarly, if we collect and use your Personal information in reliance on our or a third party's legitimate interests and those interests are not already described above, we will let you know what those legitimate interests are. We endeavor to apply suitable safeguards to protect the privacy and security of your Personal information and to use it only consistent with your relationship with us and the practices described in this Privacy Policy. We also take steps to minimize the risk to your rights and freedoms by not collecting or storing sensitive or special categories of Personal information about you. To withdraw consent or exercise these rights, please contact us via email at support@mindbodygreen.com.

Kids and Parents This Website is not intended for use by children, especially those under age 13. No one under age 13 is allowed to provide any personal information or use our public discussion areas, forums and chats. Minors between the ages of 13 and 17 must get the permission of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) before making purchases, including subscriptions, on this site. If your children disclose information about themselves in publicly accessible areas of the Website, they may get unsolicited messages from other parties. Accordingly, you should tell them not to do so. If you're worried about your children's activities or their privacy on our site, we encourage you to contact our Privacy Policy Coordinator as described below.