Privacy Policy

Effective Date: January 12, 2025

The following Privacy Policy summarizes the various ways that mindbodygreen, LLC ("mindbodygreen," "MBG", "we" or "our") treats the information you provide while using www.mindbodygreen.com (the "Website") and/or mobile applications ("Mobile App")(together with Website, "Services"). It is our goal to bring you information that is tailored to your individual needs and, at the same time, protect your privacy.

Please read this Privacy Policy carefully. You can access the Privacy Policy any time. Your use of and/or registration on any aspect of the Website or Mobile App will constitute your agreement to this Privacy Policy. If you cannot agree with the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy, please do not use Services . This Privacy Policy does not cover information collected elsewhere, including without limitation offline and on sites linked to from the Website that may have different privacy policies than ours. We are not responsible for the practices of such sites or applications.

In addition to reviewing this Privacy Policy, please read our User Agreement. Your use of the Website and Services constitutes agreement to its terms and conditions as well.

This Privacy Policy may be modified from time to time; the date of the most recent revisions will appear on this page, so check back often. Continued access of the Services by you will constitute your acceptance of any changes or revisions to the Privacy Policy.

If you are a California resident, please click here and then click on "Do Not Sell My Information" to see your California Rights and Notice.

What Personal Information Does Mindbodygreen Collect?

The personal information that we may collect about you broadly falls in the following categories:

Category Example of Personal Data We Collect Categories of Third Parties With Whom We Share this Personal Data Identifiers First and last name

Email

Phone number

Unique identifiers Service Providers

Advertising Partners

Analytics Partners

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Device/IP Data IP address

Device ID

Type of device/operating system/browser used to access the Services Service Providers

Advertising Partners

Analytics Partners

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Web Analytics; Internet or similar network activity Web page interactions

Referring webpage/source through which you accessed the Services

Non-identifiable request IDs

Statistics associated with the interaction between device or browser and the Services Service Providers

Advertising Partners

Analytics Partners

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Social Network Data Email

Phone number

User name

IP address

Device ID Service Providers

Advertising Partners

Analytics Partners

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Commercial information Records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies Service Providers

Advertising Partners

Analytics Partners

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Geolocation Data (Non-precise) Physical location Service Providers

Advertising Partners

Analytics Partners

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Sensory Data Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information Service Providers Professional or Employment-Related Data Job Title

Resume

Job History Service Providers

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Other Identifying Information that you Voluntarily Choose to Provide Identifying information in surveys, emails or other communications you send us Service Providers

Advertising Partners

Analytics Partners

Business Partners

Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate

Categories of Sources of Personal Information

From You

When you provide such information directly to us: When you create an account or use our interactive tools and Services When you voluntarily provide information in free-form text boxes through the Services or through responses to surveys or questionnaires, or participate in events. When you subscribe to marketing communications from us. When you send us an email or otherwise contact us. The personal information that you are asked to provide, and the reasons why you are asked to provide it, will be made clear to you at the point we ask you to provide your personal information.

When you use Services and such information is collected automatically: Through Cookies (defined in the “Tracking Tools, Advertising and Opt-Out” section below). If you visit or use our Website, we may receive information about your location via your IP address, and may receive and collect information transmitted from your computing device for the purpose of providing you the relevant Services, such as information regarding when you are logged on and available to receive updates or alert notices.



Administrators

In some cases another user (such as an administrator) may create an account on your behalf and may provide your information, including personal information. If you are an employee of one of our customers and would no longer like us to process your information, please contact your employer. If you are providing information (including personal information) about someone else, you must have the authority to act for them and to consent to the collection and use of their personal information as described in this Privacy Policy.

Other Third Parties

Information from third party services. From time to time, we may receive personal information about you from third party sources (e.g. sales and marketing database and data enrichment platforms), but only where we have checked that these third parties either have your consent or are otherwise legally permitted or required to disclose your personal information to us. The types of information we collect from third parties include account and/or contact information and we use the information we receive from these third parties to, including but not limited to, market and sell to you, and/or maintain and improve the accuracy of the records we hold about you, etc.

How We Use Information Provided by You

We may disclose your personal information to the following categories of recipients:

Service Providers. These parties help us provide the Services or perform business functions on our behalf. They include: Hosting, technology and communication providers. Support and customer service vendors. Security and fraud prevention consultants. Product fulfillment and delivery providers. Payment processors.

These parties help us provide the Services or perform business functions on our behalf. They include: Advertising Partners. These parties help us market our services and provide you with other offers that may be of interest to you. They include: Ad networks. Data brokers. Marketing providers.

These parties help us market our services and provide you with other offers that may be of interest to you. They include: Analytics Partners. These parties provide analytics on web traffic or usage of the Services. They include: Companies that track how users found or were referred to the Services. Companies that track how users interact with the Services.

These parties provide analytics on web traffic or usage of the Services. They include: Business Partners. These parties partner with us in offering various services. They include: Businesses that you have a relationship with. Companies that we partner with to offer joint promotional offers or opportunities.

These parties partner with us in offering various services. They include: Parties You Authorize, Access or Authenticate Third parties you access through the services. Social media services. Other users.



In addition, we may disclose information about you for the following purposes:

Legal Obligations

We may share any personal data that we collect with third parties in conjunction with any of the activities set forth under “Meeting Legal Requirements and Enforcing Legal Terms” in the “Our Commercial or Business Purposes for Collecting or Disclosing Personal Data” section below.

Business Transfers

All of your personal data that we collect may be transferred to a third party if we undergo a merger, acquisition, bankruptcy or other transaction in which that third party assumes control of our business (in whole or in part). Should one of these events occur, we will make reasonable efforts to notify you before your information becomes subject to different privacy and security policies and practices.

Data that is Not Personal Data

We may create aggregated, de-identified or anonymized data from the personal data we collect, including by removing information that makes the data personally identifiable to a particular user. We may use such aggregated, de-identified or anonymized data and share it with third parties for our lawful business purposes, including to analyze, build and improve the Services and promote our business, provided that we will not share such data in a manner that could identify you.

Our Commercial or Business Purposes for Collecting or Disclosing Personal Information

This section describes how we may use your Personal Data:

Providing, Customizing and Improving the Services

Creating and managing your account or other user profiles.

Processing orders or other transactions; billing.

Providing you with the products, services or information you request.

Meeting or fulfilling the reason you provided the information to us.

Providing support and assistance for the Services.

Improving the Services, including testing, research, internal analytics and product development.

Personalizing the Services, website content and communications based on your preferences.

Doing fraud protection, security and debugging.

Carrying out other business purposes stated when collecting your personal data or as otherwise set forth in applicable data privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (the “CCPA”).

Marketing the Services

Marketing and selling the Services.

Showing you advertisements, including interest-based or online behavioral advertising.

Corresponding with You

Responding to correspondence that we receive from you, contacting you when necessary or requested, and sending you information about MBG or our Services.

Sending emails and other communications according to your preferences or that display content that we think will interest you.

Meeting Legal Requirements and Enforcing Legal Terms

Fulfilling our legal obligations under applicable law, regulation, court order or other legal process, such as preventing, detecting and investigating security incidents and potentially illegal or prohibited activities.

Protecting the rights, property or safety of you, MBG or another party.

Enforcing any agreements with you.

Responding to claims that any posting or other content violates third-party rights.

Resolving disputes.

We will not collect additional categories of personal data or use the personal data we collected for materially different, unrelated or incompatible purposes without providing you notice.

Personal Data Use and Processing Grounds (EEA Users)

This section describes our lawful bases for processing your personal data. The “Our Commercial or Business Purposes for Collecting Personal Data” section above explains how we use your personal data.

We will only process your personal data if we have a lawful basis for doing so. Lawful bases for processing include consent, contractual necessity and our “legitimate interests” or the legitimate interest of others, as further described below.

Contractual Necessity

We process the following categories of personal data as a matter of “contractual necessity”, meaning that we need to process the data to perform under our Terms of Use with you, which enables us to provide you with the Services. When we process data due to contractual necessity, failure to provide such personal data will result in your inability to use some or all portions of the Services that require such data.

Certain Profile or Contact Data

Certain Device/IP Data

Legitimate Interest

We process the following categories of personal data when we believe it furthers the legitimate interest of us or third parties:

Certain Profile or Contact Data

Web Analytics

Social Network Data

Professional or Employment-Related Data

Geolocation Data

Sensory Data

Other Identifying Information that You Voluntarily Choose to Provide

Examples of these legitimate interests include (as described in more detail above):

Providing, customizing and improving the Services.

Marketing the Services.

Corresponding with you.

Meeting legal requirements and enforcing legal terms.

Completing corporate transactions.

Consent In some cases, we process personal data based on the consent you expressly grant to us at the time we collect such data. When we process personal data based on your consent, it will be expressly indicated to you at the point and time of collection.

Other Processing Grounds From time to time we may also need to process personal data to comply with a legal obligation, if it is necessary to protect the vital interests of you or other data subjects, or if it is necessary for a task carried out in the public interest.



Tracking Tools, Advertising, and Opt-Out

As mentioned above, the Services use cookies and similar technologies such as pixel tags, web beacons, clear GIFs and JavaScript (collectively, “Cookies”) to enable our servers to recognize your web browser, tell us how and when you visit and use our Services, analyze trends, count users who have opened an email, learn about our user base and operate and improve our Services. Cookies are small pieces of data– usually text files – placed on your computer, tablet, phone or similar device when you use that device to access our Services. You can decide whether or not to accept Cookies through your internet browser’s settings. Most browsers have an option for turning off the Cookie feature, which will prevent your browser from accepting new Cookies, as well as (depending on the sophistication of your browser software) allow you to decide on acceptance of each new Cookie in a variety of ways. You can also delete all Cookies that are already on your device. If you do this, however, you may have to manually adjust some preferences every time you visit our website and some of the Services and functionalities may not work.

To modify your preferences with respect to Cookies, go to Cookie Settings to accept or decline. To find out more information about Cookies generally, including information about how to manage and delete Cookies, please visit http://www.allaboutcookies.org/ or https://ico.org.uk/for-the-public/online/cookies/ if you are located in the European Union (“EU”).

Third-Party Analytics Services

We may use third-party web analytics services across the Services, such as Google Analytics, and other analytics providers. These service providers use automated technologies to collect data (such as IP addresses) to evaluate the use of the Services. To learn more about Google Analytics’ privacy practices, please visit https://www.google.com/intl/en/analytics/learn/privacy.html. To opt out of Google Analytics, please visit https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

We may also supplement the information we collect from you with information received from third parties, including third parties that have placed their own Cookies on your device(s). To opt out of Cookies, click here and then click on the link “Do Not Sell My Information.” Please note that your browser may offer you a “Do Not Track” option, which allows you to signal to operators of websites and web applications and services that you do not wish such operators to track certain of your online activities over time and across different websites. Our Services do not support Do Not Track requests at this time. To find out more about “Do Not Track,” you can visit www.allaboutdnt.com.“

Information about Interest-Based Advertisements

You may see advertisements for our Services on third party websites. These advertisements may be targeted to users who fit certain general profile categories or display certain preferences or behaviors (“Interest-Based Ads”). Information for Interest-Based Ads (including personal data) may be provided to us or third-parties by you, or derived from the usage patterns of particular users on the Services and/or services of third parties. Such information may be gathered through tracking users’ activities across time and unaffiliated properties, including when you leave the Services. To accomplish this, we or our service providers may deliver Cookies, including a file (known as a “web beacon”) from an ad network to you through the Services. Web beacons allow ad networks to provide anonymized, aggregated auditing, research and reporting for us and for advertisers. Web beacons also enable ad networks to serve targeted advertisements to you when you visit other websites. Web beacons allow ad networks to view, edit or set their own Cookies on your browser, just as if you had requested a web page from their site.

We participate in affiliate marketing and allow affiliate links to be encoded on some of our pages. This means that we may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links and affiliate partners may use cookies to understand your use of the services.

If you do not want the benefits of these advertising cookies, you may be able to opt-out by visiting https://thenai.org/opt-out/

If you don't want any cookies, your Web browser likely includes an option that allows you to not accept them. However, if you set your browser to refuse cookies, some portions of the Website may not function properly.

International Data Transfers

Your personal information may be transferred to, and processed in, countries other than the country in which you are resident. These countries may have data protection laws that are different to the law of your country. Specifically, our Website servers are located in the United States and our third party service providers and partners operate around the world but with our data stored in the United States. The Services are hosted and operated in the United States (“U.S.”) through Instinctive and its service providers, and if you do not reside in the U.S., law in the U.S. may differ from the law where you reside. By using the Services, you acknowledge that any Personal Data about you, regardless of whether provided by you or obtained from a third party, is being provided to Instinctive in the U.S. and will be hosted on U.S. servers, and you authorize Instinctive to transfer, store and process your information to and in the U.S., and possibly other countries. In some circumstances, your Personal Data may be transferred to the U.S. pursuant to a data processing agreement incorporating standard data protection clauses.

Public Forums

Any information you may disclose in ratings or reviews, on message boards, in chat rooms, or on other public areas of the Services, becomes public information. Please exercise caution when disclosing personal information in these public areas.

California Residents - Your California Privacy Rights and Notice

This Privacy Notice for California Residents applies solely to all visitors, users, and others who reside in the State of California (”consumers” or “you”). We adopt this notice to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) and any terms defined in the CCPA have the same meaning when used in this Notice. Our Site collects information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer or household (“Personal Information”). Personal information does not include:

publicly available information from government records.

deidentified or aggregated consumer information.

information excluded from the CCPA’s scope, like: health or medical information covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) or clinical trial data; personal information covered by certain sector-specific privacy laws, including the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) or California Financial Information Privacy Act (FIPA), and the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act of 1994.



Notice of Collection

In particular, our Website has/we have collected the following categories of personal information from its consumers within the last twelve (12) months: MindBodyGreen obtains the categories of personal information listed above from the following categories of sources:

Directly from you. For example, from forms you complete or products and services you purchase.

Indirectly from you. For example, from observing your actions on our Website.

Use of Personal Information

We may use or disclose the personal information we collect for one or more of the following purposes:

To fulfill or meet the reason you provided the information. For example, if you share your name and contact information to request a price quote or ask a question about our products or services, we will use that personal information to respond to your inquiry. If you provide your personal information to purchase a product or service, we will use that information to process your payment and facilitate delivery. We may also save your information to facilitate new product orders or process returns.

To provide, support, personalize, and develop our Website, products, and services.

To create, maintain, customize, and secure your account with us.

To process your requests, purchases, transactions, and payments and prevent transactional fraud.

To provide you with support and to respond to your inquiries, including to investigate and address your concerns and monitor and improve our responses.

To personalize your Website experience and to deliver content and product and service offerings relevant to your interests, including targeted offers and ads through our Website, third-party sites, and via email or text message (with your consent, where required by law).

To help maintain the safety, security, and integrity of our Website, products and services, databases and other technology assets, and business.

For testing, research, analysis, and product development, including to develop and improve our Website, products, and services.

To respond to law enforcement requests and as required by applicable law, court order, or governmental regulations.

As described to you when collecting your personal information or as otherwise set forth in the CCPA.

To evaluate or conduct a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of our assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding, in which personal information held by us about our Website users is among the assets transferred.

We will not collect additional categories of personal information or use the personal information we collected for materially different, unrelated, or incompatible purposes without providing you notice.

Sharing Personal Information

We may disclose your personal information to a third party for a business purpose. When we disclose personal information for a business purpose, we enter a contract that describes the purpose and requires the recipient to both keep that personal information confidential and not use it for any purpose except performing the contract. We share your personal information with Service Providers and with third party advertisers, analytics, and content providers

Your Rights and Choices

The CCPA provides consumers who are California residents with specific rights regarding their personal information. This section describes your CCPA rights and explains how to exercise those rights.

Access to Specific Information and Data Portability Rights

You have the right to request that we disclose certain information to you about our collection and use of your personal information over the past 12 months. Once we receive and confirm your verifiable consumer request (see Exercising Access, Data Portability, and Deletion Rights), we will disclose to you:

The categories of personal information we collected about you.

The categories of sources for the personal information we collected about you.

Our business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling that personal information.

The categories of third parties with whom we share that personal information.

The specific pieces of personal information we collected about you (also called a data portability request).

If we sold or disclosed your personal information for a business purpose, two separate lists disclosing: sales, identifying the personal information categories that each category of recipient purchased; and disclosures for a business purpose, identifying the personal information categories that each category of recipient obtained.



Deletion Request Rights

You have the right to request that we delete the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Under the CCPA, this right is subject to certain exceptions: for example, we may need to retain your Personal Data to provide you with the Services or complete a transaction or other action you have requested, or if deletion of your Personal Data involves disproportionate effort. If your deletion request is subject to one of these exceptions, we may deny your deletion request.

Exercising Access, Data Portability, and Deletion Rights

To exercise the access, data portability, and deletion rights described above, please submit a verifiable consumer request to us by:

Calling us at 1-877-624-9355

Emailing us at support@mindbodygreen.com

Only you, or someone legally authorized to act on your behalf, may make a verifiable consumer request related to your personal information. You may also make a verifiable consumer request on behalf of your minor child.

You may only make a verifiable consumer request for access or data portability twice within a 12-month period. The verifiable consumer request must:

Provide sufficient information that allows us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected personal information or an authorized representative.

Describe your request with sufficient detail that allows us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it.

We cannot respond to your request or provide you with personal information if we cannot verify your identity or authority to make the request and confirm the personal information relates to you.

Making a verifiable consumer request does not require you to create an account with us. However, we do consider requests made through your password protected account sufficiently verified when the request relates to personal information associated with that specific account.

We will only use personal information provided in a verifiable consumer request to verify the requestor’s identity or authority to make the request.

For instructions on exercising sale opt-out rights, see Personal Data Selling/SharingOpt-Out

Response Timing and Format

We endeavor to respond to a verifiable consumer request within forty-five (45) days of its receipt. If we require more time (up to 90 days), we will inform you of the reason and extension period in writing.

If you have an account with us, we will deliver our written response to that account. If you do not have an account with us, we will deliver our written response by mail or electronically, at your option.

Any disclosures we provide will only cover the 12-month period preceding the verifiable consumer request’s receipt. The response we provide will also explain the reasons we cannot comply with a request, if applicable.

For data portability requests, we will select a format to provide your personal information that is readily useable and should allow you to transmit the information from one entity to another entity without hindrance.

We do not charge a fee to process or respond to your verifiable consumer request unless it is excessive, repetitive, or manifestly unfounded. If we determine that the request warrants a fee, we will tell you why we made that decision and provide you with a cost estimate before completing your request.

Personal Data Selling/Sharing Opt-out

Under the CCPA, California residents have certain rights when a business discloses Personal Data for certain purposes such as cross-contextual behavioral advertising, which may constitute a “sale” or “sharing” of Personal Data. We have sold and/or shared the foregoing categories of Personal Data for the purposes of cross-contextual behavioral advertising.

Device/IP Data

Web Analytics

Commercial Information

As described in the “Tracking Tools, Advertising and Opt-Out” section above, we have incorporated Cookies from certain third parties into our Services. These Cookies allow those third parties to receive information about your activity on our Services that is associated with your browser or device. Those third parties may use that data to serve you relevant ads on our Services or on other websites you visit. Under the CCPA, selling/sharing your data through third party Cookies for online advertising may be considered “selling” or “sharing” of information. You can opt out of data selling/sharing by following the instructions in this section.

We have not knowingly “sold” or “shared” personal information from anyone under 16.

You have the right to opt-out of selling and sharing of your Personal Data using the following methods:

You can use a Global Privacy Control or similar control that is legally recognized by a government agency or industry standard. Please note this does not include Do Not Track signals.

You can opt-out from the application of cookies by going to Cookie Preferences. click here and then click on “Do Not Sell My Information” to manage your cookie preferences.

Once you have submitted an opt-out request, we will not ask you to reauthorize the selling/sharing of your Personal Data for at least 12 months.

Processing of Sensitive Personal Information Opt-Out

Consumers have certain rights over the processing of their sensitive information. However, we only collect and process personal information that is considered to be Sensitive Personal Information under the CCPA, including account log-in information and payment card details, for the purposes set forth in HOW WE USE YOUR INFORMATION. We do not collect or process Sensitive Personal Information with the purpose of inferring characteristics.

Correction

You have the right to request that we correct any inaccurate personal information we have collected about you. Under the CCPA, this right is subject to certain exceptions: for example, if we decide, based on the totality of circumstances related to your Personal Data, that such data is correct. If your correction request is subject to one of these exceptions, we may deny your request.

Non-Discrimination; Notice of Financial Incentive

We will not discriminate against you for exercising any of your CCPA rights. Unless permitted by the CCPA, we will not:

Deny you goods or services.

Charge you different prices or rates for goods or services, including through granting discounts or other benefits, or imposing penalties.

Provide you a different level or quality of goods or services.

Suggest that you may receive a different price or rate for goods or services or a different level or quality of goods or services.

However, we may offer you certain financial incentives permitted by the CCPA that can result in different prices, rates, or quality levels. Any CCPA-permitted financial incentive we offer will reasonably relate to your personal information’s value and contain written terms that describe the program’s material aspects. Participation in a financial incentive program requires your prior opt in consent, which you may revoke at any time.

Other California Privacy Rights

Pursuant to California Civil Code Section 1798.83, California residents who provide us with personal information in obtaining products or services for personal, family, or household use are entitled to request and obtain from us, one time per calendar year, information about the customer information we shared, if any, with other businesses for their own direct marketing uses.

If you are a California resident and you have questions about our practices with respect to sharing information with third parties for their direct marketing purposes and your ability to exercise choice, please send your request to the following email address: support@mindbodygreen.com or write to us at address listed below in Contact Information section.

You must put the statement "Your California Privacy Rights" in the subject field of your e-mail or include it in your writing if you choose to write to us at the designated mailing address. You must include your name, street address, city, state, and ZIP code. We will respond to you at your mailing address or, at our option, your e-mail address. We are not responsible for notices that are not labeled or sent properly, or do not have complete information.

ADDITIONAL STATE SPECIFIC PRIVACY RIGHTS

Depending on the state in which you live, you may have the following privacy rights listed below in relation to the personal information we have collected about you: This section describes those rights for residents of Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Montana, Delaware, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nebraska, and New Jersey.

Right to confirm whether we process your personal data and to access such personal data;

Right to correct inaccuracies in your personal data;

Right todeletion of your personal data, subject to certain exceptions;

Right toobtain a copy of your personal data;

Right toopt-out of processing of personal data for purposes of targeted-advertising;

Right torequest to opt-out of the "sale" of personal data;

Right toopt-out of profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects;

Right tolist of third parties to which your personal data was disclosed; and

Right toappeal if we deny your request.

Colorado

Notice of Bona Fide Loyalty Program

We may offer you certain financial incentives permitted that can result in different prices, rates, or quality levels, and that we collect identifiers such as your contact information. Any financial incentive we offer will reasonably relate to your personal information’s value and contain written terms that describe the program’s material aspects. Participation in a financial incentive program requires your prior opt in consent, which you may revoke at any time.

How to Exercise Your Rights.

Please direct any Data Subject Requests to us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We will promptly verify your request and respond within the applicable time frame. Where a request is particularly complex, additional time may be required, we will notify you directly. You may also opt-out from the “sale” or “sharing” of your personal information by managing your cookie preferences. To do this, navigate to the footer, or click here and then click on “Do Not Sell My Information.”

If we are unable to verify your identity as required, we reserve the right to not process your request. Upon this determination, we will notify you of the decision, along with any rights you may have to appeal the decision. Depending on the state law, you may be able to designate an authorized agent to make requests on your behalf. If allowed, you will need to provide your identification, the identification of the agent, and your written consent for them to act on your behalf. We will not discriminate against you for exercising any of the rights that are provided to you under applicable state laws.

We do not conduct profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects for consumers.

To the extent we process de-identified Information, we will maintain and use the information in de-identified form and will not attempt to re-identify the information unless permitted by applicable law.

Nevada Resident Rights

If you are a resident of Nevada, you have the right to opt-out of the sale of certain personal data to third parties who intend to license or sell that personal data. You can exercise this right by contacting us at support@mindbodygreen.com with the subject line “Nevada Do Not Sell Request” and providing us with your name and the email address associated with your account. Please note that we do not currently sell your personal data as sales are defined in Nevada Revised Statutes Chapter 603A. Please note that we do not and have not sold your personal data.

Contact Information

If you have any questions or comments about this notice, the ways in which we collect and use your information described here, your choices and rights regarding such use, or wish to exercise your rights under California law, please do not hesitate to contact us at:

Calling us at 1-877-624-9355

Emailing us at support@mindbodygreen.com

Postal Address:

mindbodygreen, LLC

2980 McFarlane Rd.

Miami, FL 33133

EUROPEAN UNION, UNITED KINGDOM AND SWISS DATA SUBJECTS RIGHTS

Residents of the EEA, United Kingdom and Swiss Data Subject Rights have the right to:

Access your personal information;

Delete, or request deletion of, your personal information;

Object to or restrict processing of your Personal information;

Request portability of your Personal information;

Complain to your local data protection authority at any time;

Object to automated decision making; and

Update your personal Information.

Withdrawing your consent will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we conducted prior to your withdrawal, nor will it affect processing of your Personal information conducted in reliance on lawful processing grounds other than consent.

If we ask you to provide Personal information to us to comply with a legal requirement or enter into a contract, we will inform you of this and let you know whether providing us with your Personal information is required and if not, the consequences of not sharing your personal data with us.

Similarly, if we collect and use your Personal information in reliance on our or a third party's legitimate interests and those interests are not already described above, we will let you know what those legitimate interests are.

We endeavor to apply suitable safeguards to protect the privacy and security of your Personal information and to use it only consistent with your relationship with us and the practices described in this Privacy Policy. We also take steps to minimize the risk to your rights and freedoms by not collecting or storing sensitive or special categories of Personal information about you.

To withdraw consent or exercise these rights, please contact us via email at support@mindbodygreen.com.

Data Security

We seek to protect your personal data from unauthorized access, use and disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational and administrative security measures based on the type of personal data and how we are processing that data. You should also help protect your data by appropriately selecting and protecting your password and/or other sign-on mechanism; limiting access to your computer or device and browser; and signing off after you have finished accessing your account. Although we work to protect the security of your account and other data that we hold in our records, please be aware that no method of transmitting data over the internet or storing data is completely secure. If you have reason to believe that your data or someone else’s data is no longer secure, please contact support@mindbodygreen.com.

In the event of a security breach, we will take necessary measures to ensure the continued safety of data and contact affected parties and relevant regulators within a reasonable amount of time about the scope and scale of the unauthorized disclosure, as required by applicable laws.

Data Retention

We retain personal information we collect from you where we have an ongoing legitimate business need to do so (for example, to provide you with a service you have requested or to perform our business or commercial purposes for collecting your Personal Data or to comply with applicable legal, tax or accounting requirements). When establishing a retention period for specific categories of data, we consider who we collected the data from, our need for the Personal Data, why we collected the Personal Data, and the sensitivity of the Personal Data. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymise it or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

For example, we retain your device IP data for as long as we need it to ensure that our systems are working appropriately, effectively and efficiently.

Kids and Parents

This Website is not intended for use by children, especially those under age 13. No one under age 13 is allowed to provide any personal information or use our public discussion areas, forums and chats. Minors between the ages of 13 and 17 must get the permission of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) before making purchases, including subscriptions, on this site.

If your children disclose information about themselves in publicly accessible areas of the Website, they may get unsolicited messages from other parties. Accordingly, you should tell them not to do so.

If you're worried about your children's activities or their privacy on our site, we encourage you to contact our Privacy Policy Coordinator as described below.

Access To Your Personal Information

If you have an account on our Services, you may sign in to your account and update your personal information contained in the account.

If You Have Questions

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or the practices described herein, you may contact us at: support@mindbodygreen.com

mindbodygreen, LLC

2980 McFarlane Rd.

Miami, FL 33133

Revisions To This Policy

We reserve the right to revise this Privacy Policy at any time. When we do, we will post the change(s) on the Site. If we change the Privacy Policy in a material way, we will provide appropriate notice to you.