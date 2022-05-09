The 8 Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services To Sneak In More Whole Foods

2. Best frozen: Daily Harvest

Pros: 100+ menu items, easy prep

Cons: Cups not curbside recyclable

Be sure to clear out your freezer before placing an order from Daily Harvest’s fully plant-based menu—it’s impossible to walk away from the brand’s robust lineup of smoothies, bowls, bakes, and flatbreads without wanting to try it all. Luckily, crafting your menu is super simple with options to filter for your taste buds or eight dietary needs, like keto, paleo, or low sugar. Regardless of your choices, you can rest assured knowing that there won’t be any gluten, dairy, refined sugar, or GMOs in your next delivery.

Whether you opt for a spinach and shitake grit bowl or an açai and cherry smoothie, your vegan goodies will arrive completely frozen and need minimal prep work. Think: A few minutes in the blender or half an hour in the oven. Not to mention, there’s even a line of dairy-free frozen desserts crafted with whole foods and natural sweeteners.

Sustainability & Quality: The brand has a long-term goal to be 100% compostable, recyclable, and virgin-plastic free—and we’re pretty impressed by its sustainability steps so far. The cups are the only paper that’s not curbside recyclable and a few plastics require extra attention. Plus, the brand supports farmers in making the swap to organic farming with more biodiversity.

Cost: From $7 per serving

Sign up at dailyharvest.com