I Tested The SURI Electric Toothbrush For 6 Months: My Honest Review & A Dentist's POV
We talk a lot about heart health, brain health, and gut health, but the mouth is often left out of the conversation. A lot of us brush our teeth out of routine, without realizing the true connection between oral health and longevity.
“Oral health is a window into your overall health, and taking care of your teeth and gums is essential for long-term well-being,” says Jaskaren Randhawa, DMD, MPH, founder of SAMA. “Poor oral hygiene is associated with a higher risk of systemic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and even certain cancers.”
Using the right toothbrush could make all the difference, I spent the past six months testing the SURI Electric Toothbrush, a sustainable toothbrush that’s racked up 10,000 rave reviews and a 4.9 overall rating.
Below, find my honest review of the SURI Electric Toothbrush, plus a dentist’s POV and key pointers to make sure you’re brushing correctly.
But first, why oral health is important for longevity
Oral hygiene plays a key role in your health and longevity. Studies show inflammation in the gums1 can trigger or worsen systemic issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.
“The mouth is the leading source of inflammation in the body,” says Randhawa. “Chronic oral issues can contribute to widespread inflammation, which accelerates aging and impacts longevity.”
Randhawa also adds that the oral microbiome is a key player in gut health, digestion, and even mental well-being. “Tooth loss has been shown to be a predictor of reduced longevity,” she notes.
What is the SURI Electric Toothbrush?
I was first introduced to SURI when my dentist sent me home with a sample. A sucker for aesthetics, I immediately loved the sleek, modern design and cute pastel colors.
Little did I know that toothbrushes are a huge source of waste. Every year, over four billion toothbrushes end up in landfills or our oceans—and SURI is a B Corp brand on a mission to reimagine oral care through the lens of longevity and sustainability.
The SURI Electric Toothbrush heads are made from plant-based corn starch, with bristles made from castor oil. The body of the brush is made from aluminum, which is recyclable.
The sleek, lightweight brush uses sonic vibrations to help break up plaque without the need for aggressive scrubbing (more on that in a few).
Bonus: The brush can also be purchased with a UV cleaning travel case that kills 99.9% of bacteria between uses.
How to use the SURI Electric Toothbrush
If you’ve ever used an electric toothbrush, you’ll know how to use the SURI. You simply press the single button to cycle between two modes: a standard clean and a gentle setting for sensitive gums.
From there, you’ll just move the brush along your teeth and gums, no pressure needed. In fact, per Randhawa, you should let the brush do the work for you.
“Avoid pressing too hard and simply guide it along your teeth and gums,” Randhawa says. “Make sure to brush for the full two minutes, adhering to the recommended timing for each quadrant of your mouth.”
SURI makes that last part easy, with a built-in two-minute timer that pauses every 30 seconds to prompt you to switch quadrants.
What I love about the SURI Electric Toothbrush
(Aside from its cute design), the first thing I noticed about the SURI was how soft the bristles were. I really wasn’t sure what to expect from bristles made of castor oil, but I love how gentle they feel against my teeth.
The SURI is lightweight and very quiet. It also feels comfortable to hold and the vibration is not too aggressive. I typically use the “everyday clean” setting, but will rotate in the “polish” setting every week or so to provide a stronger, deeper clean as needed.
The long battery life, lightweight design, and sleek-yet-sturdy case make the SURI great for travel. And the UV disinfectant light is a huge bonus.
I love the sustainability angle, too. I am always looking for ways to lessen my carbon footprint, and this feels like a great step in the right direction.
I also appreciate that, while still an investment, the SURI is less than $100 (and even more affordable with the current 20% markdown!). I’ve tested toothbrushes that cost more than $200, so this price for this level of quality and sustainability is a huge win in my book.
Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention that my mouth actually feels cleaner since I started using the SURI. I love that it intuitively guides me through the process of brushing my teeth to make sure I spend just the right amount of time on each section—and I really appreciate the UV cleaning.
What I’d change about the SURI Electric Toothbrush
While I love how soft the bristles are, I do find myself replacing the brush heads fairly often. The brand recommends swapping them out every three to four months, and mine tend to show wear right before the three-month mark.
It’s also worth noting that, while the UV case is compact and sleek, it does require charging separately. This isn’t a dealbreaker for me, but something to keep in mind so you don’t find yourself in a pinch without a charger.
Some reviewers mention that they wish there was an app, but I personally like that SURI doesn’t come with any gimmicks or app requirements. It’s just a simple, straightforward design that works.
The takeaway
Small daily habits can have a major impact on your oral health, and on your overall health and well-being. The SURI Electric Toothbrush makes sticking with these habits easy. It’s sleek, lightweight, and effective—and my mouth feels genuinely cleaner since I started using it six months ago.
Don’t miss your chance to save 20% on this toothbrush that supports both your health and the health of the planet.