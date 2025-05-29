Advertisement
87% of Women Get Daily Hot Flashes — This Lingerie Can Help You Feel More Comfortable
Each year, 25 million women1 around the world go through menopause. It is a period of massive physical transition that affects all menstruating women and can dramatically alter quality of life during the process.
Symptoms arise as early as the mid-30s, although most women go through menopause in their 40s or early 50s2. The duration can also vary quite a bit, but the average timespan of intense symptoms lasts about four years.
For those in the throes of it, these years can feel like an eternity.
That's why symptom management is an essential part of menopausal education. In one survey of nearly 1,000 perimenopausal women, 90% said they had never been formally taught about menopause, and more than 60% said they did not feel informed "at all" about the transition.
This means a lot of women are left feeling deeply uninformed about how to live comfortably in their bodies during this time.
We want to change that.
In this article, we're diving into the most infamous of menopause symptoms: hot flashes. We're doing so with the help of Thirdlove. Now entering the temperature-regulating category, the brand's new TempSync™ bras and underwear are the only options that support those experiencing hot flashes through innovative thermoregulation technology.
Here's everything to know about hot flashes, how to address discomfort, and the revolutionary products that are changing the way we approach symptom management.
Meet our expert:
Dr. Trevor Cates, N.D.
As the first woman licensed as a naturopathic doctor in California, Dr. Cates blends science-backed natural medicine with compassionate, personalized care—supporting women through life's key transitions, from postpartum to perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. She's also a bestselling author.
Why hot flashes happen: Let's break down the science
Every individual's experience in menopause is different—some women have only a few symptoms, while others feel like they're dealing with an onslaught. One symptom that affects the majority of women who go through menopause? Hot flashes. Hot flashes are, by far, the most common symptom. In fact, research indicates that 87% of women from 35 to 55 get hot flashes daily, with some getting more than 10 a day.
Hot flashes are periods of intense warmth along with flushing, sweats, and chills. Some women even describe them as disorienting, with feelings of dread, brain fog, and dizziness. They last a few minutes each (about one to five minutes), but serious episodes can last as long as an hour.
Hot flashes are caused by changing hormone levels, says naturopathic doctor and menopause expert Trevor Cates, N.D.In menopause, estrogen and progesterone levels drop significantly, and this has a cascade of reactions in the body. This includes heat regulation.
"Estrogen is well-established as central to thermoregulation. It interacts directly with the hypothalamus, the body's temperature-control center. As estrogen declines, the hypothalamus becomes hypersensitive, narrowing what's known as the body's 'thermoneutral zone'—or the comfortable range of body temperatures," she says. "This narrowing means even slight temperature fluctuations trigger exaggerated responses such as flushing, sweating, increased heart rate, and sensations of overheating."
As for progesterone, Cates notes, "Although less directly involved in temperature regulation than estrogen, [it] also plays an important supportive role as it naturally promotes calming effects on the central nervous system by enhancing GABA activity, which supports stress reduction and improved sleep quality."
Hot flashes can be set off by events big and small, internal and external. Weather or warm environments are common triggers, and so are things like spicy foods, hot drinks, and alcohol. Emotional and mental health also play a role: For example, stress is another very common cause.
Address discomfort: Effective symptom management strategies
Too many women suffer through the side effects of menopause. This isn't just a platitude—there's real data showing that the majority of women don't seek help: One survey found that 73% of women in menopause do not treat their symptoms.
And many women don't even realize they're in perimenopause to begin with: One study found that 90% of women experiencing perimenopausal symptoms in their 30s and 40s failed to recognize the link to hormonal changes—on average, it took 14 months for these women to identify the connection between their symptoms and perimenopause.
Perhaps one of the reasons women don't seek support is that they don't know any is available. That's simply not true—in fact, these simple changes can help pretty drastically.
Trigger avoidance
Avoiding known triggers is a common and helpful first step. While it might sound simple, triggers are often unpredictable and not always easy to identify or eliminate.
Tracking symptoms in a menopause journal can help uncover patterns and potential catalysts. Once those are clear, daily habits can be adjusted accordingly.
Of course, not all triggers can be avoided (ahem, the weather). And sometimes, indulgence is worth the consequence (hello, spicy margarita). Avoidance alone can't do all the work.
That's where other techniques, like mindfulness, come in.
Mental health management
Studies show that emotional well-being plays a role in menopause symptom severity. Practicing mindfulness can help ease hot flashes and improve overall quality of life.
"Since stress is a significant trigger for hot flashes, supporting the nervous system through mindfulness is essential," says Cates.
"Journaling or spending time in nature also fosters a sense of calm," she adds.
Still, even the most powerful mental tools can't replace physical comfort. That's where fabric choices come into play.
Temperature control
One of the most effective strategies for managing body temperature is through thoughtful wardrobe choices. During the day, dress in layers, making it easy to shed or add clothing as needed. At night (when hot flashes can be at their worst and disrupt sleep), Cates says, "along with creating a cool, dark sleep environment, use cooling pillows, bedding, and breathable clothing."
But fabrics themselves also matter—look for fabrics that help keep you comfortable and are designed to adapt with the body. Thermoregulating textiles can help maintain a stable temperature, minimizing overheating and reducing the severity of hot flashes.
Thanks to new innovations from Thirdlove, these performance fabrics are now available in women's base layers—like bras and underwear—for the first time ever.
Take control of hot flashes with Thirdlove's newest collection
Bras and underwear have long been a source of frustration for women at all stages of life: Uncomfortable fit, poor support, and suffocating fabrics are all common issues most women know all too well. Perhaps it's not surprising, but this is particularly true for those in perimenopause and menopause: In fact, one study surveying women experiencing menopause found that over half of women reported having to find new undergarments to address physical changes during this time.
Thirdlove is the disruptive lingerie brand that set out to solve common bra problems (which they call bra-blems™) at every stage of life. For example, their first-to-market half sizes meant women between cup sizes could find a fit for them—which is notable, as up to half of all women fall between cup sizes.
Well, the visionary brand that revolutionized the bra and underwear space is at it again—this time tackling hot flashes and cold sweats.
The brand's new TempSync™ bras and underwear feature a unique thermoregulating fabric. Lightweight, breathable, and effortlessly wearable, these bras and underwear help keep the body comfortable.
The innovative fabric works by responding to the body's temperature in real time. It is infused with natural minerals to actively balance body temperature before overheating begins—proactively supporting the body against daily hot flashes.
While similar fabric has been available in men's activewear and apparel for years, this is the first and only time it's become available in women's undergarments.
Thirdlove TempSync™ T-Shirt Bra
Feel empowered to live comfortably
Menopause may be inevitable, but suffering through it doesn't have to be. While hot flashes are a common part of the journey, they don't need to derail work, rest, or confidence. Smart symptom management is all about finding the right combination of strategies—and that includes what's worn closest to the skin. Thirdlove's new TempSync™ lingerie is more than just a wardrobe upgrade. It's a shift in how we think about self-care during menopause.
Every person deserves to feel comfortable at every stage of life. For those in perimenopause and menopause, this is even more true: They deserve support, solutions, and yes—even a really good bra.