Canopy vs. Jolie: Which Shower Filter Is Worth Your Money? My 2-Year Investigation
About two years ago I tested my first shower filter, and I couldn’t believe the change in my hair and skin after just one use. But the best results came with time.
Turns out, most U.S. tap water contains heavy metals and contaminants1 that can decrease hair strength, increase shedding2, and disrupt the skin’s natural barrier. So it’s no wonder I had been in a constant cycle of red, irritated skin3 and dull, lackluster hair that refused to grow.
Now, after years of testing the best shower filters in the game, I've become an expert in the space; and I have the glowing skin and thick, shiny hair to show for it.
- Name: Carleigh Ferrante
- Age: 35
- Number of shower filters tested: 5 over 2 years total
- Skin concerns: redness, dryness, occasional breakouts
- Hair concerns: thinning, shedding, slow to grow
Why use a shower filter?
A quick recap: 85% of the country has hard water, and nearly half of U.S. tap water has "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in it1, which I’ve learned firsthand can wreak havoc on your hair and skin.
In addition to decreasing hair strength and increasing breakage2, hard water and chlorine have even been identified as risk factors for atopic dermatitis4. Plus, chlorine and heavy metals (found in most of the country’s tap water) can strip the skin and hair of their natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation3.
During my first deep dive into the benefits of using a shower filter, I spoke with Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, to learn if these sleek devices were actually worth the hype.
Per Eckelberry, filtering shower water can have significant, visible effects; it can soften skin, improve hair, and reduce skin inflammation.
"On top of that, the less we're exposed to these toxins, the better our overall health can be," he explained. "Skin absorbs water, so you want to make sure it's high quality."
These insights alone were enough to make me install my first shower filter—and two years later I can confirm a good shower filter is worth the investment.
My testing process
In order to fairly compare the Jolie Filtered Showerhead to the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and determine which is best, I tested both extensively. I spent three months with the Jolie in my shower before swapping it out for the Canopy, which I then tested for an equal amount of time.
Today, I have had the Canopy Filtered Showerhead in my own shower for about 1.5 years, and I made my boyfriend install the Jolie Filtered Showerhead in his shower at the same time. So, after dedicating 3 months to each individual shower filter on its own, I now use them both fairly equally.
But, spoiler alert: I do have a favorite (keep reading to uncover my top pick).
What is Jolie?
Let's start with Jolie, the first shower filter I ever tested. Founded in 2018, Jolie hit the scene with a mission to improve your skin, hair, and quality of life simply by cleaning up your water.
The brand’s sleek, aesthetically pleasing Filtered Showerhead uses KD-55 to remove chlorine, heavy metals, and other impurities from your shower water.
It’s designed to universally fit on any shower in the United States, and installation takes just a few minutes (no professional required).
My experience testing the Jolie Filtered Showerhead
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Filtered Showerhead by Jolie
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
It's easy to install
It looks beautiful in my shower
My water pressure stayed the same
The results are visible after just one use (and get better with time)
The filter is tested to NSF standards, which experts have identified as a key priority
Cons
I wish the filter lasted longer than just three months
I wish the Jolie had more than one water stream setting
It doesn't fit in international showers
I was a bit intimidated when I initially decided to test the Jolie. I assumed installation would be confusing and time-consuming—but I couldn’t have been more wrong!
The box comes with literally everything you need for installation: the showerhead itself, a replacement filter (which is already inside the showerhead), a wrench, plumbing tape, and a "how-to" guide containing easy-to-follow installation instructions.
My entire installation process took less than 10 minutes, and the most difficult part was getting the showerhead screwed on tightly enough to eliminate dripping (which is where the plumbing tape and the wrench come into play).
My favorite part about the testing process is that, once the Jolie was installed, I was home free. I just went about my routine as usual and watched as my skin and hair reaped the benefits.
The results were apparent the first time I showered. My water felt softer and cleaner—and so did I! My shampoo lathered up easier, which led me to actually use less product (a win-win!).
My skin didn’t have that tight, dry feeling I was accustomed to post-shower, and my hair looked shinier as I blowdried it.
In the long term, the little bumps on my elbows and knees completely cleared up, the redness on my cheeks subsided, and I rarely ever broke out anymore (which used to happen a couple of times a month). What’s more, I’ve noticed significantly less shedding and my hair is growing so fast. Even my hair stylist noticed!
What is Canopy?
Canopy is a beauty and wellness brand created on the notion that your home environment plays a big role in your health and well-being (including the health of your skin and hair). The brand launched in TK with its flagship product, the Bedside Humidifier, and then released the Filtered Showerhead soon after.
Canopy also now offers a Handheld Filtered Showerhead (which I’ve tested as well!), but for the purpose of this comparison, I’ll be focusing on the brand’s original shower filter.
The Canopy Filtered Showerhead uses granular activated carbon, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine, magnesium, calcium carbonate, iron, mercury, chromium, and other harmful contaminants. Like the Jolie, this filter has a sleek and modern design and comes in multiple colors that you can match to your bathroom.
My experience testing the Canopy Filtered Showerhead
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Filtered Showerhead by Canopy
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Simple to install
There are three water stream settings and an aromatherapy option
I noticed a difference right away in the way my shower water felt, and a visible difference in the health of my skin and hair
Tested to NSF standards
It's aesthetically pleasing and comes in four colors
It improved my water pressure
Cons
It can be difficult to open the showerhead for filter replacement
I wish the filter lasted longer than three months
When I entered into my testing process for the Canopy Filtered Showerhead, I was already feeling like a pro. I simply unscrewed the Jolie and swapped it out for the Canopy, which took less than five minutes.
I'll admit I was a little nervous about the swap. At this point, I was basking in the benefits of filtered shower water, and I worried my skin and hair would go back to their former irritated, dry state. Thankfully, my results with the Canopy were the same!
The filter felt just as effective, and it actually made my water pressure better. The water still felt smooth and clean, and my skin continued to feel softer and less irritated. My hair kept its newfound shine, and I kept my peace of mind that I was no longer bathing in harmful chemicals and additives.
|Product
|Cost
|Filter subscription cost
|Filter replacement
|Flow rate
|Filtration system
|Colorways
|Installation time
|Tested to NSF standards?
|Jolie Filtered Showerhead
|$148
|$33
|Every 90 days
|1.8 gallons per minute
|Proprietary blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite
|5
|Less than 10 minutes
|Yes
|Canopy Filtered Showerhead
|$125
|$40
|Every 90 days
|2.5 gallons per minute
|3 types of filtering media: granular activated carbon
|KDF-55
|calcium sulfite"
|4
|Less than 10 minutes
|Yes
Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the installation process
Our verdict: Jolie
Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the design
However, the Canopy takes the cake because of its multiple stream settings. I now think every shower should have this feature!
Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the water pressure
For reference, the Canopy's flow rate is 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM), while the Jolie's is 1.8 GPM.
Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the results
Our verdict: a tie!
I cannot stress enough the changes I've seen in my skin and hair since implementing both of these into my routine. My hair is softer and shinier, and it grows so much faster. Meanwhile, my skin looks healthier than it ever has.
Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the cost
The Jolie Filtered Showerhead costs $165 for a one-time purchase, or $148 with a subscription (+$33 every 90 days for your filter replacement). The Canopy Filtered Showerhead costs $150 for a one-time purchase, or $125 with a subscription (+$40 every $90 days for your filter replacement).
So with Canopy you’ll be paying less upfront, but slightly more for your filter replacements—but you’ll also get a 3-piece aroma kit with each filter replacement.
How to choose between Jolie and Canopy
The good news is, these two options are neck and neck when it comes to efficacy and results. Both are tested to NSF-standards, and both have significantly improved the health of my skin and hair.
The takeaway
I'm truly shocked to know how much damage my water was posing on my skin and hair before I installed a shower filter. My top pick is the Canopy Filtered Showerhead, but you can't go wrong with either option.
