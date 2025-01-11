Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Canopy vs. Jolie: Which Shower Filter Is Worth Your Money? My 2-Year Investigation

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
January 11, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
image of jolie filtered showerhead and canopy filtered showerhead both in editor's shower on blue background
Image by mbg creative
January 11, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

About two years ago I tested my first shower filter, and I couldn’t believe the change in my hair and skin after just one use. But the best results came with time.

Turns out, most U.S. tap water contains heavy metals and contaminants1 that can decrease hair strength, increase shedding2, and disrupt the skin’s natural barrier. So it’s no wonder I had been in a constant cycle of red, irritated skin3 and dull, lackluster hair that refused to grow.

Now, after years of testing the best shower filters in the game, I've become an expert in the space; and I have the glowing skin and thick, shiny hair to show for it.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about two of the most popular shower filters: the Jolie vs. the Canopy, including which earns my top recommendation based on extensive testing, research, and my own results.

About the tester:
  • Name: Carleigh Ferrante
  • Age: 35
  • Number of shower filters tested: 5 over 2 years total
  • Skin concerns: redness, dryness, occasional breakouts
  • Hair concerns: thinning, shedding, slow to grow

Why use a shower filter?

A quick recap: 85% of the country has hard water, and nearly half of U.S. tap water has "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in it1, which I’ve learned firsthand can wreak havoc on your hair and skin.

In addition to decreasing hair strength and increasing breakage2, hard water and chlorine have even been identified as risk factors for atopic dermatitis4. Plus, chlorine and heavy metals (found in most of the country’s tap water) can strip the skin and hair of their natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation3.

During my first deep dive into the benefits of using a shower filter, I spoke with Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, to learn if these sleek devices were actually worth the hype.

Per Eckelberry, filtering shower water can have significant, visible effects; it can soften skin, improve hair, and reduce skin inflammation.

"On top of that, the less we're exposed to these toxins, the better our overall health can be," he explained. "Skin absorbs water, so you want to make sure it's high quality."

These insights alone were enough to make me install my first shower filter—and two years later I can confirm a good shower filter is worth the investment.

RELATED: Filters Are The New Norm: Cleaner Air & Water For Longer, Healthier Lives

My testing process

In order to fairly compare the Jolie Filtered Showerhead to the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and determine which is best, I tested both extensively. I spent three months with the Jolie in my shower before swapping it out for the Canopy, which I then tested for an equal amount of time.

Today, I have had the Canopy Filtered Showerhead in my own shower for about 1.5 years, and I made my boyfriend install the Jolie Filtered Showerhead in his shower at the same time. So, after dedicating 3 months to each individual shower filter on its own, I now use them both fairly equally.

But, spoiler alert: I do have a favorite (keep reading to uncover my top pick).

What is Jolie?

Let's start with Jolie, the first shower filter I ever tested. Founded in 2018, Jolie hit the scene with a mission to improve your skin, hair, and quality of life simply by cleaning up your water.

The brand’s sleek, aesthetically pleasing Filtered Showerhead uses KD-55 to remove chlorine, heavy metals, and other impurities from your shower water.

The Jolie also has calcium sulfite balls, which work to further rid your water of chlorine. By removing these toxins and harsh chemicals from your water, the Jolie keeps your hair and skin healthier and improves your overall well-being with every shower.

It’s designed to universally fit on any shower in the United States, and installation takes just a few minutes (no professional required).

My experience testing the Jolie Filtered Showerhead

  • jolie filtered showerhead review
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • jolie filtered showerhead review
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • jolie filtered showerhead review
     
  • jolie filtered showerhead review
     
View on Jolie

Filtered Showerhead by Jolie

Jolie Filtered Showerhead
Type
Filtered showerhead
Flow rate
2.8 gallons per minute (GPM)
Filter replacement
Every 3 months
Dimensions
8” x 8” x 5”
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

It's easy to install

It looks beautiful in my shower

My water pressure stayed the same

The results are visible after just one use (and get better with time)

The filter is tested to NSF standards, which experts have identified as a key priority

Cons

I wish the filter lasted longer than just three months

I wish the Jolie had more than one water stream setting

It doesn't fit in international showers

I was a bit intimidated when I initially decided to test the Jolie. I assumed installation would be confusing and time-consuming—but I couldn’t have been more wrong!

The box comes with literally everything you need for installation: the showerhead itself, a replacement filter (which is already inside the showerhead), a wrench, plumbing tape, and a "how-to" guide containing easy-to-follow installation instructions.

My entire installation process took less than 10 minutes, and the most difficult part was getting the showerhead screwed on tightly enough to eliminate dripping (which is where the plumbing tape and the wrench come into play).

jolie filtered showerhead review
Jolie Filtered Showerhead installation kit
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

My favorite part about the testing process is that, once the Jolie was installed, I was home free. I just went about my routine as usual and watched as my skin and hair reaped the benefits.

The results were apparent the first time I showered. My water felt softer and cleaner—and so did I! My shampoo lathered up easier, which led me to actually use less product (a win-win!). 

My skin didn’t have that tight, dry feeling I was accustomed to post-shower, and my hair looked shinier as I blowdried it.

In the long term, the little bumps on my elbows and knees completely cleared up, the redness on my cheeks subsided, and I rarely ever broke out anymore (which used to happen a couple of times a month). What’s more, I’ve noticed significantly less shedding and my hair is growing so fast. Even my hair stylist noticed!

Read my detailed review of the Jolie Filtered Showerhead here.

What is Canopy?

Canopy is a beauty and wellness brand created on the notion that your home environment plays a big role in your health and well-being (including the health of your skin and hair). The brand launched in TK with its flagship product, the Bedside Humidifier, and then released the Filtered Showerhead soon after.

Canopy also now offers a Handheld Filtered Showerhead (which I’ve tested as well!), but for the purpose of this comparison, I’ll be focusing on the brand’s original shower filter. 

The Canopy Filtered Showerhead uses granular activated carbon, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine, magnesium, calcium carbonate, iron, mercury, chromium, and other harmful contaminants. Like the Jolie, this filter has a sleek and modern design and comes in multiple colors that you can match to your bathroom. 

What sets the Canopy apart the most from the Jolie (and other shower filters I've tested) is that it has three stream settings to choose from. It also comes with a sample of Canopy's signature aromas, which can be used in the shower for a true spa-like experience.

My experience testing the Canopy Filtered Showerhead

  • canopy filtered showerhead review
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • canopy filtered showerhead
     
  • canopy filtered showerhead
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
View on Canopy | $125

Filtered Showerhead by Canopy

Canopy Filtered Showerhead
Type
Filtered showerhead
Flow rate
2.5 gallons per minute (GPM)
Filter replacement
Every 3 months
Dimensions
7” x 7” x 7”
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Simple to install

There are three water stream settings and an aromatherapy option

I noticed a difference right away in the way my shower water felt, and a visible difference in the health of my skin and hair

Tested to NSF standards

It's aesthetically pleasing and comes in four colors

It improved my water pressure

Cons

It can be difficult to open the showerhead for filter replacement

I wish the filter lasted longer than three months

When I entered into my testing process for the Canopy Filtered Showerhead, I was already feeling like a pro. I simply unscrewed the Jolie and swapped it out for the Canopy, which took less than five minutes.

I'll admit I was a little nervous about the swap. At this point, I was basking in the benefits of filtered shower water, and I worried my skin and hair would go back to their former irritated, dry state. Thankfully, my results with the Canopy were the same!

The filter felt just as effective, and it actually made my water pressure better. The water still felt smooth and clean, and my skin continued to feel softer and less irritated. My hair kept its newfound shine, and I kept my peace of mind that I was no longer bathing in harmful chemicals and additives.

As I familiarized myself with my new shower filter, there were a couple of things I noticed right away. For starters, while still sleek and modern, the Canopy has a square shape compared to the round Jolie—and it has a slightly larger surface area.

Overtime, as I've showered with both the Canopy and the Jolie for about 1.5 years, I've noticed a few more key differences, which I'll dive into in a few.

Read my detailed review of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead here.

ProductCostFilter subscription costFilter replacementFlow rateFiltration systemColorwaysInstallation timeTested to NSF standards?
Jolie Filtered Showerhead$148$33Every 90 days1.8 gallons per minuteProprietary blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite5Less than 10 minutesYes
Canopy Filtered Showerhead$125$40Every 90 days2.5 gallons per minute3 types of filtering media: granular activated carbon KDF-55 calcium sulfite"4Less than 10 minutesYes
canopy filtered showerhead
Canopy Filtered Showerhead installation kit
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the installation process

Our verdict: Jolie

Both the Canopy and Jolie are incredibly easy to install and take less than 10 minutes. However, I have found that the Canopy can be finicky when swapping out the new filter. I typically need to ask my boyfriend to open it up for me, whereas the Jolie gives me no problem.

Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the design

Our verdict: Canopy

The Jolie and the Canopy are both beautiful visually, and if it came down to just aesthetics I *may* have picked the Jolie.

However, the Canopy takes the cake because of its multiple stream settings. I now think every shower should have this feature!

Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the water pressure

Our verdict: Canopy

The Jolie definitely didn't have a negative impact on my water pressure, but it stayed about the same. On the other hand, installing the Canopy actually improved my water pressure (a huge win in my book!).

For reference, the Canopy's flow rate is 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM), while the Jolie's is 1.8 GPM.

Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the results

Our verdict: a tie!

I can honestly say the Jolie and the Canopy are equally as effective. I know this because I can tell a significant different when I travel and am forced to shower without a filter—but there's no difference between when I shower at home (with the Canopy) versus at my boyfriend's (with the Jolie).

I cannot stress enough the changes I've seen in my skin and hair since implementing both of these into my routine. My hair is softer and shinier, and it grows so much faster. Meanwhile, my skin looks healthier than it ever has.

Jolie vs. Canopy: Comparing the cost

Our verdict: Canopy

The Jolie Filtered Showerhead costs $165 for a one-time purchase, or $148 with a subscription (+$33 every 90 days for your filter replacement). The Canopy Filtered Showerhead costs $150 for a one-time purchase, or $125 with a subscription (+$40 every $90 days for your filter replacement).

So with Canopy you’ll be paying less upfront, but slightly more for your filter replacements—but you’ll also get a 3-piece aroma kit with each filter replacement.

How to choose between Jolie and Canopy

When choosing between the Jolie and the Canopy shower filters, you’ll want to consider factors such as aesthetics, ease of installation (and filter replacement!), cost, and any additional features you are looking for. 

The good news is, these two options are neck and neck when it comes to efficacy and results. Both are tested to NSF-standards, and both have significantly improved the health of my skin and hair.

Plus, the Jolie and the Canopy are durable and well-made, and they both still look brand new nearly two years later.

The takeaway

I'm truly shocked to know how much damage my water was posing on my skin and hair before I installed a shower filter. My top pick is the Canopy Filtered Showerhead, but you can't go wrong with either option.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help
Integrative Health

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back
Integrative Health

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back

Ava Durgin

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine
Integrative Health

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife
Women's Health

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife

Hannah Frye

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon
Women's Health

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Ava Durgin

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help
Integrative Health

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back
Integrative Health

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back

Ava Durgin

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine
Integrative Health

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife
Women's Health

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife

Hannah Frye

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon
Women's Health

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Ava Durgin

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help
Integrative Health

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back
Integrative Health

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back

Ava Durgin

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine
Integrative Health

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife
Women's Health

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife

Hannah Frye

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon
Women's Health

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Ava Durgin

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD
Integrative Health

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD

Jason Wachob

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help
Integrative Health

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back
Integrative Health

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back

Ava Durgin

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine
Integrative Health

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife
Women's Health

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife

Hannah Frye

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon
Women's Health

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Ava Durgin

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD
Integrative Health

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.