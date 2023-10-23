I Used Canopy's Filtered Showerhead For 2 Months — Here's What Happened
Earlier this year I had a rude awakening: Unclean shower water was to blame for the bulk of my skin and hair concerns.
Research shows the heavy metals and contaminants found in unclean or hard water can decrease hair strength, increase shedding, and disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation.
After learning that 85% of the country has hard water and nearly half of U.S. tap water has "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in it, I quickly installed a shower filter in my home. And let me tell you: The results left me floored.
I spent the past two months testing Canopy’s Filtered Showerhead—and my hair and skin have never looked better. Seriously, I want everyone to experience the difference a shower filter can make.
Canopy Filtered Showerhead
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Pros
Cons
Benefits
What's wrong with your shower water?
Just like the water in your sink, shower water can contain contaminants like nitrate, chlorine, arsenic, lead, mercury, and fluoride (many of which are on the World Health Organization's list of chemicals of public health concern). And if you wouldn’t drink it, why would you want to bathe in it?
In addition to decreasing hair strength and increasing breakage, hard water and chlorine have even been identified as risk factors for atopic dermatitis.
Chlorine and heavy metals found in most water can strip the skin and hair of their natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. What’s more, heavy metals have been linked with redness and inflammation of the skin.
I travel at least once a month, and I actually dread showering in hotels now! Even in the nicest showers, I now notice that my skin and hair doesn't feel as good as it does with a shower filter. My boyfriend even got a filter for his place because I refused to shower at his place without one.
How does the Canopy Filtered Showerhead work?
This sleek showerhead meets NSF standards (identified by experts as a must-have in any water filter), with a three-stage filtration system.
The filter uses granular activated carbon, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine, magnesium, calcium carbonate, iron, mercury, chromium, and other harmful contaminants.
For me, showering in filtered water has supported a healthier scalp and skin barrier and eliminated the dryness, redness, and irritation that I used to feel post-shower.
What’s great about the Canopy Filtered Showerhead
Aside from the results I’ve experienced (more on those below), there’s a lot to love about the Canopy Filtered Showerhead.
It’s aesthetically pleasing
Unlike many traditional water filters, Canopy's Filtered Showerhead actually looks good in your shower. It’s available in four gorgeous colors: matte black, brass, polished chrome, and brushed nickel.
I opted for the matte black, and it elevated the entire vibe of my bathroom; I feel like I’m showering at a luxury spa.
It’s easy to install
If you're turned off by the idea of installing a new showerhead, fear not: This one is incredibly easy to set up. No tools are required (but it does come with a wrench just in case) and it was designed to fit all standard U.S. showers.
I assumed I’d need an extra set of hands, but I was able to install the Canopy Showerhead on my own in less than five minutes—and I didn’t even need the wrench!
Replacing the Canopy filter is simple, too
Once your Canopy is installed, you'll need to replace the filter every three months—which you can do without even detaching the showerhead from the wall, thanks to the quick-release valve (a feature missing from other shower filters I’ve tested).
It comes with an aroma kit
One perk that really sets the Canopy Filtered Showerhead apart is the brand’s signature aromatherapy. It’s just a small extra touch, but the subtle aroma truly turns my showers from a task into a full experience.
The shower filter comes with three felt diffusers to hang directly on the pipe behind the showerhead itself. You’ll also receive three aromas (one for each diffuser), which can be dropped directly on the felt to add a subtle scent to your shower.
The brand offers a variety of aromas, such as freshwater rose, suede smoke, white sands, and other relaxing or invigorating scents.
The water pressure is great
There’s not much that disappoints me more than a shower that doesn’t feel like it’s fully raining down on me.
I’m happy to report that the Canopy showerhead hasn’t compromised my water pressure one bit. Some reviewers even say their pressure is better after installing it.
It has three stream settings
I’ve actually never had a showerhead with multiple settings—and no other filter I’ve come across has this feature—so this feels like a true luxury!
My results from the Canopy Filtered Showerhead
All those perks are just icing on the cake, though. I wouldn’t be raving about the Canopy Filtered Showerhead if I hadn’t seen real results.
I felt the difference immediately
I was using another shower filter before the Canopy—and my biggest shock was how quickly I noticed the benefits. The water in my shower instantly felt smoother and cleaner, my shampoo and soap lathered up more, and I subsequently was using way less product than I used to.
Of course, the best part was knowing I was no longer showering in potentially harmful water.
My redness has faded
We all have our skin sagas, and redness is the longest chapter in my book. I’ve tried a lot of products to reduce it, and some have helped more than others, but I truly think my water was to blame all along.
I used to wear makeup everywhere, just to cover up the visible redness in my cheeks. But after just a few days of showering with filtered water my skin was visibly calmer, with little-to-no redness and none of the tightness or irritation I’d typically feel after a steamy shower.
My hair is softer
I honestly thought the texture of my hair just was what it was. I tried extra strength conditioners, serums, and hair masks to soften it, but nothing made too much of a difference in the long run.
Who knew clean water was the answer? I felt and saw a difference in my hair’s texture and appearance in the first few days, and it’s only improved with time.
I’m shedding way less
Hair loss and shedding are super common, but extremely frustrating. I went through a bout of excessive loss last year and used to cringe every time I’d see what fell out in the shower.
I believe in a holistic approach to hair care, but I can’t believe I had been missing this part of the puzzle for so long. Since I started filtering my shower water, I barely have anything to clean out of my drain!
Plus, my hair is looking visibly thicker and it’s growing faster than ever. The only downside is I have to get it trimmed way more often!
Products absorb better
In the months with my shower filter, I’ve been going through much less hair and skin care products than usual, simply because I’m absorbing it so much easier (a win for my wallet, too!).
Canopy Filtered Showerhead vs. Jolie Filtered Showerhead
The results are fairly similar when comparing the Canopy Filtered Showerhead to the Jolie Filtered Showerhead I tested previously (and still love!).
Both make the water feel cleaner and I notice a huge difference in the health and appearance of my hair and skin, versus showering with no filter at all.
That said, the Canopy sets itself apart by offering three shower settings, a slightly larger showerhead circumference, and a quick release valve for filter replacement. Plus, the aromatherapy option is an added bonus.
At $150 (or $125 with a subscription), the Canopy Filtered Showerhead is slightly less expensive than the Jolie, which costs $165 ($148 with subscription).
The benefits of filtering your shower water
Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, previously told mindbodygreen filtering your shower water has significant effects, like softening skin, improving hair, and reducing skin inflammation.
"On top of that, the less we're exposed to these toxins, the better our overall health can be," he added. "Skin absorbs water, so you want to make sure it's high quality."
Kyle Postmus, senior manager of residential water at NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), echoed this sentiment. "Many people choose to use a shower filter to [help] reduce irritation and damage to their skin and hair," he explained.
Now, if you're reading this with zero hair or skin concerns, you could be in the 15% of the U.S. without hard water, and might choose to carry on without filtering your water. But, if your skin tends to feel tight or dry after a shower; your hair is dull, brittle, or has significant buildup; or you've been experiencing frequent shedding, redness, or breakouts, a shower filter could do wonders.
The takeaway
Still skeptical? I feel you! But my results are too good to ignore. If you are ready to elevate your shower experience and pave the way for healthier skin and hair, the Canopy Filtered Showerhead is a great place to start—and it adds no extra steps to your routine!
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.
