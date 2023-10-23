Just like the water in your sink, shower water can contain contaminants like nitrate, chlorine, arsenic, lead, mercury, and fluoride (many of which are on the World Health Organization's list of chemicals of public health concern). And if you wouldn’t drink it, why would you want to bathe in it?

In addition to decreasing hair strength and increasing breakage, hard water and chlorine have even been identified as risk factors for atopic dermatitis.

Chlorine and heavy metals found in most water can strip the skin and hair of their natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. What’s more, heavy metals have been linked with redness and inflammation of the skin.

I travel at least once a month, and I actually dread showering in hotels now! Even in the nicest showers, I now notice that my skin and hair doesn't feel as good as it does with a shower filter. My boyfriend even got a filter for his place because I refused to shower at his place without one.