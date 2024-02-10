Skip to Content
Beauty

I Used Act+Acre's Shower Filter For 3 Months & My Hair Has Never Been Softer

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
February 10, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Not-so-fun fact: Your body absorbs more toxins from a 10-minute shower1 than drinking a liter of the same water. Safe to say, shower filers are in order. 

As a beauty editor, I’ve tested several shower filters. More often than not, I’m left unimpressed. My water pressure suffers, installation is complicated, and most importantly, there's no noticeable difference in my hair or skin. 

When I got word that industry-leading scalp care brand Act+Acre was launching a showerhead filter, I had a gut feeling it’d blow the others out of the water. To no surprise, I was right. 

I tested the filter for three months—here's what happened.

What makes the Act + Acre shower filter unique?

Similar to countertop water filters, not all shower filters are made the same. The most common filtration system used is KDF-55; this layer is essential for removing heavy metals. This system is often paired with calcium sulfate, which focused removing chlorine (a major concern with most water!).

The Act + Acre pairs both together with an activate carbon filter that focuses on water odor. If you've ever showered in well water, you know the stench that can accompany your rinse! Read more about each filter type, below.

  • Calcium sulfite: This layer filters chlorine and chloramines. The latter is a disinfectant used to treat drinking water. While it does live up to that name, it can also have a drying effect on the skin similar to chlorine. 
  • Coconut-activated carbon: Carbon helps to banish unwanted water odor, but can be unsustainable when sourced from petroleum or coal. However, this carbon is made from coconut shells, making it more eco-friendly without compromising on quality.
  • KDF-55: KDF stands for Kinetic Degradation Fluxion and it’s a copper and zinc combination filter that helps to remove excess chlorine, bacteria, algae, and water-soluble heavy metals, which can support a healthier scalp microbiome. 

Act+Acre Showerhead Filter Review

My experience testing Act + Acre’s new Showerhead Filter

Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

Given my lack of skills in the tools department, I’m typically frustrated installing new showerhead filters. However, this one came with an easy-to-follow instructions leaflet, a new wrench, and plumbers tape, making the process a breeze. 

Upon unboxing, you’ll notice that the filter comes with three different flow restrictors colored yellow, green, and red. The leaflet accompanying tells you which one to use depending on what state you’re in. This is decided by the state laws, but luckily this shower head comes with every option. 

Within five minutes, my new showerhead filter was installed and ready to go. The moment I turned on my water, I was taken aback. The powerful rainfall stream is reminiscent of 5-star hotels and luxury spas. I immediately jumped in and was met with a comforting rinse that made me say “wow” out loud. 

Within seconds, all of my hair was wet. It’s important to note that I have quite thick and wavy hair that usually takes a few minutes to properly dampen, so this was a plus. The strong water pressure and unique stream design have continued to make my shower experience more luxurious, enjoyable, and efficient than ever before. 

I am a bit of a snob when it comes to interior design, so the ultra-sleek and minimalist aesthetic is a huge plus in my book. 

Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

Pro Tip

You'll need to replace the shower filter every three months. I recommend signing up for the subscription delivery. And I promise, the process is super easy!

Results 

Now for the real test: Results. I’ll admit, I didn’t go into this testing with any pressing hair concerns—after all, part of my job is dedicating time to testing products that help prevent dryness and frizz. Nevertheless, my persistent post-shower skin dryness was eliminated after a few weeks of use. 

I noticed my body and face didn’t feel tight upon stepping onto the bath mat. When I typically would run to my body cream to soothe ashiness, my skin felt comfortable and balanced. 

The reason behind my positive results (and the list of highly satisfied customers on the Act+Acre site) is the aforementioned multi-layer filter. 

Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

Do you *really* need a shower filter?

About 85% of the country has hard water, and a recent study found that nearly half of U.S. water contains PFAS (or “forever chemicals”)

This widespread water quality problem is reason enough to invest in a showerhead filter. More than that, investing in cleaner water is only going to help your skin, hair, and scalp health. For anyone looking to optimize hair growth, soften strand texture, or prevent skin irritation, it's a worthwhile endeavor.

The unbeatable water pressure, luxurious powerful rainfall stream, and sleek design make this one my top recommendation. 

The takeaway

The new Act+Acre Showerhead Filter is a worthwhile investment. Not only does the multi-layer filter support hair and skin health, but the unbeatable stream and visual design is unlike any other filter on the market. 

