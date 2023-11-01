I thought the original Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse was hydrating with 1.5% glycerin, but this curly-girl version ups the ante with 5% of the humectant. The humectant attracts water to the strand, and the added moisture leaves my waves bouncy and oh-so juicy. You’ll also find carrot and raspberry seed oil to unparalleled slip and shine.

The “sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate” on the INCI list might give you pause, but rest assured this ingredient is a common substitute for harsh sulfates. It’s a very mild surfactant that cleanses the scalp (without stripping) and gives the shampoo its foamy feel.

It does have fragrance in the form of essential oils (something to note if you’re sensitive to EOs), but it’s synthetic fragrance-free.