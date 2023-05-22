<section> <h2>What is your hair type?</h2> <p></p> </section> <section> <h2>You have type 4c hair.</h2> <p> <p>You have a mix of tight springs and Z-shapes, and your hair looks lush and dense. Although, your hair is very fragile and prone to breakage, so loading up on moisture is key. </p> <p><b>Styling tips:</b> Invest in a hydrating conditioner and a hair oil for whenever you're feeling dry. Try layering methods (like LOC) to seal in moisture and prevent shrinkage. You may also want to apply your products as soon as you step out of the shower (some even like to apply right after rinsing out conditioner), when the hair is least prone to frizz.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 4b hair.</h3> <p> <p>Your hair resembles a zig-zag pattern, with sharp twists and turns. Your hair is also pretty fragile and prone to shrinkage, so you'll want to load up on moisture, here. </p> <p><b>Styling tips:</b> Try layering methods (like<a href="https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-loc-method-how-to-tips-from-hairstylists" class="accent-link link" target="_blank"> LOC</a>) to seal in moisture and prevent shrinkage (essentially, layer on occlusives over emollients to lock it all in). Invest in a hydrating conditioner, as well as a hair oil for whenever you're feeling dry. </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 4a hair.</h3> <p> <p>You have springy, tight curls, perhaps resembling corkscrews. While your hair retains moisture better than the other type 4's, it's still prone to some dehydration. </p> <p><b>Styling tips: </b>Like the other type 4's, it's all about moisture. Invest in a hydrating conditioner targeted specifically for dry hair, and coat on a moisturizing oil whenever your tresses are feeling parched, wet or dry.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 3c hair.</h3> <p> <p>Your hair features tight loops and spirals<span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">—think of the spring inside of a pen.</span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;"> </span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">Since the curl pattern starts at the root, volume is not your issue here. </span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">Your curls are lush and defined, but they're also prone to breakage and lack moisture, so sealing in hydration is crucial.</span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;"><br></span></p> <p><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;"><b>Styling tips: </b>F</span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">ocus on products that will add hydration and seal in water, as well as stylers that offer some hold and definition. You'll want to set the curls when dripping wet to lock in moisture and keep those loops shiny and springy. </span></p> <p> </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 3b hair.</h3> <p> <p>Your hair has tighter ringlets<span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">—think spirals with a bit more spring. This hair type also tends to run </span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">dry, so keeping the strands moisturized is key. </span></p> <p> </p> <p><b>Styling tips: </b>Since the ringlets run dry, you'll want to spritz on refreshers between conditioning sessions and stay away from sulfates and dry detergents at all costs. Find yourself some moisturizing leave-ins, oils, refreshers, and defining creams, and lock in the hydration. </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 3a hair.</h3> <p> <p>You have loose, medium-barrel curls. They react to the elements quite easily and are pretty prone to dryness, but treat them right and they'll stay defined and shiny.</p> <p><b>Styling tips: </b>To define those curls, fi<span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">nd a good, moisturizing styling cream, serum or gel that gives you the right amount of hold. You might want to focus on flatter areas first (while the hair is wet) as the springier ringlets can typically hold their own.</span> </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 2c hair.</h3> <p> <p>Your hair has defined waves, perhaps resembling the letter S. You may also have a mix of S-shaped waves and full-on curls (most 2c's do!). </p> <p><b>Styling tips:</b> Look for products that offer light hold, but allow for some movement. Texture sprays and mousses are your friends, here, as are lightweight stylers to tame frizz (this hair type can be frizz-prone). </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 2b hair.</h3> <p> <p>Your hair still lies flat at the root, but has some movement towards the bottom. It's still rather easy to manipulate wit hot tools, but you fall a little on the wavier side. </p> <p><b>Styling tips: </b>Similar to 2a hair, lighter milks and serums are your friends. If you're looking for more volume, try styling with a light-hold mousse and follow up with texture spray. If you're just using serums and leave-ins, don't apply them at the root (this can weigh down the strands). </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 2a hair.</h3> <p> <p>While closer to straight than curly, your hair does have a slight bend. It typically lays flat at the root, then curves towards the bottom.</p> <p><b>Styling tips: </b>Reach for lighter milks and serums, as too-heavy oils and creams can weigh down the strands (keep them away from the root as well). If you're looking for more volume, try styling with a light-hold mousse and follow up with texture spray.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>You have type 1 hair.</h3> <p> <p>Straight hair is a texture, and it's yours! There's little to no bend in your strands, and it can get greasy fast<span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">—</span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">it's easy for sebum to travel from root to shaft</span><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">.</span></p> <p> </p> <p><b>Styling tips:</b> Typically, your hair has the tendency to lay flat, so volumizing stylers and sprays are your friends. You may want to avoid any heavyweight oils and butters, as those can turn your strands greasy in a snap. Perhaps add in your stylers <a href="https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-apply-styling-products-post-shower-from-hairstylist" class="accent-link link" target="_blank">after towel-drying your hair a bit</a><span style="background-color: transparent; color: inherit; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0px;">—this can provide more volume and a lift at the root.</span></p> <p> </p> </p> </section> <section> <h2>Which of these resembles your hair most?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>You’re just stepping out of the shower. How much time do you let your hair air-dry before applying stylers? </h3> </section> <section> <h3>What are you looking for most in your hair care products?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Do you co-wash?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>When do you detangle your hair?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Generally, how often do you shampoo your hair?</h3> </section>