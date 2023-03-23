Beta-hydroxy acids1 are chemicals that are lipophilic, meaning it's oil- and fat-loving. "These are really good at breaking through oil and sebaceous skin," says board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D.

Salicylic acid is the most common BHA, particularly known for its role in easing breakouts2 , due to its ability to unclog pores. "It is able to penetrate the skin deeper into pores to help remove dead skin cells, fight bacteria, and control excess sebum," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D.

As she notes, salicylic acid is also found to be antibacterial, making it particularly effective for acne-prone individuals, as it not only dissolves excess oil, but it targets the acne-causing bacteria building up in the pores. These exfoliating acids are also great at smoothing out the rough, bumpy skin associated with keratosis pilaris.