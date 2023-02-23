It would be convenient if retinol purge breakouts and typical acne looked starkly different, but that’s not really the case—instead, the reason behind the breakout is what makes the retinol purge unique.

A typical pimple pops up due to a combination of oil (formally known as sebum), bacteria, dead skin, hormone fluctuations, etc.—however, a retinol purge happens because your skin is in the process of clearing up—which can be hard to believe when you’re in the middle of the breakout.

"Skin purging is a process where blockages within your pores are brought to the surface all at once," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. Think of it like a going-out-of-business sale for your zits.

However, it’s completely normal to have an even worse breakout during this retinol purge period than you usually would. What’s more, even people who have never experienced acne may see pimples popping up after starting retinol.