The 13 Best Natural & Nontoxic Foundations For Any Skin Tone
Finding a natural, or at least nontoxic, foundation that works for your needs and specific skin tone used to be a major struggle. Not only were the options more limited than with traditional brands, but the color range and textures used to be less diverse. (Although that color range complaint could have been said about most foundation collections.) Now, options abound! Collection shades span up to 45 hues. You can find endless texture variations from oils and whipped moisturizers to powders. Coverage goes from barely there to full-face.
And the options only continue to grow: Just on this list alone, there are six new formulas to try out! So if you're in the market for something new, try out one of these. Not only are the ingredients clean, but they're the highest quality we've tried.
Jane Iredale Beyond Matte Liquid Foundation
The brand's newest foundation launch is perhaps their most impressive: A shine-controlling liquid launched in 18 diverse shades. The semi-matte finish comes from the peptides, and a combo of linseed and celery seed extracts give that smooth, airbrushed-like finish.
Beyond Matte Liquid Foundation, Jane Iredale ($50)
RMS Beauty "Un"Cover-Up Cream Foundation
You have to feel this foundation to understand why it's special: It's basically the texture of a whipped moisturizer, and rubs in like one too. And while RMS Beauty is known for their sheer-leaning cosmetics (just their aesthetic!), this packs major pigment and a velvet-like finish.
"Un"Cover-Up Cream Foundation, RMS Beauty ($52)
Mad Hippie Mineral Concealer
Yes, the natural skin care favorite now makes makeup. The concealer is full coverage, bendable, and just a dab goes a long way. So much so that I've used it in place of foundation in a pinch, or just when I don't feel like doing a full-face of coverup. Also genius: Since they only carry six shades—which are actually very diverse in range—you can order in packs so you can blend and sheer out to make your own perfect match.
Mineral Concealer, Mad Hippie ($21; $33 for two)
Burt's Bees Goodness Glow Tinted Moisturizer
For the tinted moisturizer fans among us, Burt's Bees' newest is, as the name might suggest, good. Tinted moisturizers either fall too heavy on either the tinted or moisturizer side, but with a blend of oils and just enough coverage, this strikes the perfect balance.
Goodness Glow Tinted Moisturizer, Burt's Bees ($11.99)
Guerlain L'Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation
The most surprising of the mix: This classic French beauty staple's new 97% natural formula. In pivoting toward natural ingredients, the brand misses nothing of what you might come to expect from them with a silky smooth finish, buildable coverage, and ultra-luxe feel.
L'Essentiel Natural Glow Foundation, Guerlain ($60)
Vapour Beauty Velvet Glow Foundation
Vapour Beauty may be a mainstay for many clean and natural makeup lovers, but they recently got a little makeover themselves. Not only did they launch all-new (more sustainable) packaging and higher color payoff, but 97% of the products were reformulated with significantly less or no water, in an effort to temper the beauty industry's consumption—including this serum-like foundation.
Velvet Glow Foundation, Vapour Beauty ($48)
Sappho Essential Foundation
This is especially great for those with reactive or acne-prone skin, thanks to calming botanicals like aloe vera, chamomile, and calendula, as well as including minimal comedogenic oils. Also: It's free of silicone and dimethicone, if you are one to avoid said ingredients.
Essential Foundation, Sappho ($54)
Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation
Consider it an instant classic: The finish is what I can only describe as "refreshed." It's a lighter coverage so your skin can still peek through, and the potent skin-care-like ingredients plump the skin and help minimize pores.
True Skin Serum Foundation, Ilia ($54)
BeautyCounter Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation
Consider this one step up from a tinted moisturizer: All the same hydrating qualities but just a touch more coverage. For a really dewy, plump complexion, spritz on a rosewater or other face spray—this contains sodium hyaluronate to act as a magnet for all that moisture.
Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation, BeautyCounter ($42)
Alima Pure Satin Matte Foundation
This is ideal for those who prefer a powder option: It's made with just mica, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and iron oxide. And it comes in 45 shades with five types of undertones, so you are sure to find one that works for you.
Satin Matte Foundation, Alima Pure ($28)
W3LL People Narcissist Foundation Stick
Sticks are great not only for travel (TSA-friendly!) and gym bags but for people who don't like to deal with foundation brushes or blenders. Just slick it around, and then blend in with your fingers. It melts so easily into the skin.
Narcissist Foundation Stick, W3LL People ($28.99)
Kosås Tinted Face Oil
For any and all face oil fans: This is the foundation for you. When picking a coverup, it's always important to remember bases (if you use conflicting ones, it can cause pilling and the like). So if you're go-to skin care regimen is oil-based, the six botanical oils in this will mix effortlessly in.
Tinted Face Oil, Kosås ($42)
Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation
Made with ultra-trendy oat milk, this liquid-cream foundation is great for sensitive skin types. It sheers out pretty easily, so it's ideal for those just looking to even tone, not necessarily full coverage.
Oat Milk Foundation, Ere Perez ($35)
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.