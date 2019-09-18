Finding a natural, or at least nontoxic, foundation that works for your needs and specific skin tone used to be a major struggle. Not only were the options more limited than with traditional brands, but the color range and textures used to be less diverse. (Although that color range complaint could have been said about most foundation collections.) Now, options abound! Collection shades span up to 45 hues. You can find endless texture variations from oils and whipped moisturizers to powders. Coverage goes from barely there to full-face.

And the options only continue to grow: Just on this list alone, there are six new formulas to try out! So if you're in the market for something new, try out one of these. Not only are the ingredients clean, but they're the highest quality we've tried.