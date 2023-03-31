The 17 Best Face Moisturizers For All Skin Types & Concerns
If I’m being honest, I don’t believe there are too many beauty products you actually need in your life. As a beauty enthusiast, I certainly enjoy trying all the latest and greatest tonics and elixirs. But do I need, need most of them? Well, no I don’t.
But here’s one thing you do need: A good moisturizer. I may cycle in and out of other trendy products, but I’ll always have a moisturizer on hand. And you should too! When you’re on your hunt for one, know that a high-quality face lotion or cream should replenish the skin, strengthen your vital barrier, and protect it from any irritation. Those are the basic requirements, and from there there’s a decent amount of wiggle room to meet more specific skin type needs and skin care goals.
As a beauty director, I’ve spent a lot of time testing out various options over the years. And here, I’ve rounded up my favorites on the market right now. To double check that the formulas are just as good as I remember, I decided to re-test options that I haven’t used in a while. I also got my hands on a few newer moisturizers that I hadn’t yet tried, and a few of those made the cut too.
Take a look at the below. There just might be something that you, ahem, need.
How we picked:
We only selected formulas that were clean and safe for the skin. We also vigorously scrutinized the ingredient lists to ensure that they’re up to par with our ingredient standards.
Everyone’s needs are different, and not every ingredient or product is for everyone. So it’s important to offer a wide range of options, price points, considerations, and ingredient profiles.
You’ll never use something that you don’t enjoy. These textures are a delight to apply, and (again) come in variety so there’s something for everyone.
My face is my testing ground–so you better believe I’m serious about what I try and recommend. I’ve tested the below, as well as pulled opinions from my fellow mbg staffers, experts, and reviews from real users.
About the tester's skin type:
I’m 32 and have easily irritated skin. When I was younger, I had moderate to severe acne, which turned into mild acne in my twenties. Now, I deal with flushing, dryness, and sensitivities—as well as fine lines on my forehead and nasolabial folds. I have residual dark spots from blemishes, mostly centered on my cheeks and around my nose. Why should you trust me? I’ve been the beauty director at mindbodygreen for over three years, with a decade of experience in media and beauty reporting. In this time, I’ve tried thousands of products, and have spoken to countless experts about the skin, ingredients, and product formulations.
Best for combination: Tatcha The Water Cream
Pros
- Not only is this great for controlling shine, but it also has healthy aging benefits
- The brand partners with Room to Read’s Girls’ Education Program to give back
Cons
- Contains fragrance, if you’re sensitive. However it is synthetic fragrance free, if that makes a difference to you
This oil-free moisturizer bursts onto the skin and is soaked up almost instantly. The effortless texture somehow achieves that ideal balance of refreshing hydration and light, silky slip. The star ingredient is what helps keep oil at bay and minimize pores: Japanese leopard lily controls sebum production and purifies skin. It’s also infused with green tea, algae, and 23-karat gold to give skin antioxidant protection, soothing properties, and a dewy glow.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
I don’t have oily skin any more (the joys of getting older!), but when I had combination skin, this was my go-to. The excellent formula keeps skin deeply hydrated, but not shiny, which is a tough balance. Even as someone with dry skin now, I still love using this formula—especially in the summertime when I’m not looking for a thick texture.
Best for acne: : Clear & Balanced Skin Balancing Gel Cream
Pros
- The no. 1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand
- 99% natural origin
- Carbon neutral certified
Cons
- Not vegan if you adhere to a strict vegan lifestyle
Listen: It’s time all take a new approach to managing acne and breakouts. Being overly aggressive and harsh hasn’t done any good—in fact, it makes it worse. A major contributing factor to acne is inflammation, and using harsh ingredients is a surefire way to trigger just that. (Can’t fight inflammation with inflammation!) Instead, look for a non-comedogenic, balancing face moisturizer like this one, which uses squalane and a prebiotic to sooth and calm acne-prone skin.
Editor’s tip: If you want to use more potent ingredients to treat acne (such as retinol, AHAs or BHAs), you can do so with an exfoliator, toner, spot treatment, or serum. These will be your treatment step, while the moisturizer is your protective step—as both are needed in managing breakouts.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
As someone who struggled with acne for years, I wish something like this had existed for me when I was in my teens and twenties. I spent far too much time trying to dry out and attack my acne, only to be left with skin that was more irritated and angry than before. This super light lotion is so calming and soothing—an ideal moisturizer to add to your routine to help balance the skin.
Best for oily skin: Origins Original Skin Matte Moisturizer
Pros
- It also contains fruit extracts (like apple and cucumber) for antioxidants and hydration
Cons
- Not vegan or certified cruelty free
- Uses essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those
For those who find themselves ultra shiny, this mattifying cream is a crowd pleaser. The light cream dissipates quickly, and dries down to a velvety finish that lasts all day. The main ingredients are willowherb and a special brown algae (laminaria saccharina) that reduce shine, control sebum production, and minimize the appearance of pores.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
Now that my skin is on the drier end of the spectrum, I’m simply desperate for that megawatt shine. But I can remember in my 20s when my oil-slick T-zone would make me feel so self-conscious—so I still have a soft spot in my heart for mattifying face lotions. And this one is top-tear thanks to its smooth finish. (It also perfectly pairs with matte foundation, I might add.) It has a slightly floral, somewhat citrus scent that’s fairly subtle—you might want to avoid it if you skip fragrance altogether—but I found it to be refreshing.
Best for dry skin: OleHenriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer
Pros
- Transforming texture starts off balm-like, but then spreads across the skin like a gel
- A little goes a long way
Cons
- Some say it contribute to clogged pores
This formula checks all the skin barrier boxes. It contains ceramides to bolster the barrier, peptides to revitalize and strengthen the skin, hyaluronic acid and other humectants to attract and hold water, essential fatty acids to soften and soothe, and antioxidants (like vitamin E and B12) for free radical protection. There’s actually more skin-boosting ingredients in the formula, but I think you get the idea.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
As I write this, I’m down to my last scoop. (And as you’re reading this, you can safely assume I’ve finished my jar.) This cream is such a delightful experience: The texture is thick and dense, closer to a balm than a cream. But then it melts on the skin, providing deep hydration. Some may find it a bit thick for daytime wear, but not me: I slathered this on every chance I got.
Best for mature skin: Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Pros
- Consumer perception clinicals found that 93% of participants saw reduced wrinkles on the face and 94% saw reduces wrinkles on the neck
- Chaga mushroom is grown using regenerative farming methods.
Cons
- Fragrances in case you’re sensitive to smell
Not all skin ages the same way—some folks deal with dark spots, dullness, sagging, fine lines, or increased dryness and sensitivity. And some have a roving collection of all of these concerns. This multi-functional cream addresses several aspects of skin health, thanks to its sophisticated trio of PhytoMimetic Vitamin A, chaga mushroom, and super humectant hyaluronic acid. Together these ingredients are shown to ease wrinkles, improve complexion and tone, and lift and firm the face and neck.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
I’ve used this as a night cream on both my face and neck, and it’s notable how refreshed it makes my complexion come morning. My face looks plump and lifted, and the neck looks smoother. I found it to be an excellent cream to pair with retinol, in case you want to amp up your skin boosting routine. And while this isn’t directly related to skin health, I do appreciate that the chaga mushroom is grown using regenerative farming methods.
Best for the skin cycling: DWB Bowe Glowe
Pros
- Refillable glass jars
- Clinically proven to repair the skin barrier in 1-hour
Cons
- Pricey
Crafted by renowned dermatologist (and mindbodygreen collective member) Whitney Bowe, M.D., this barrier-nourishing cream pulls out all the stops. Using ceramics, squalane, prebiotics, probiotics, and hyaluronic acid, this feeds the skin all the things it knows and loves. And if you don’t know, Bowe is the creator of skin cycling, so the cream pairs perfectly with other active ingredients such as retinol and exfoliators.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
Bowe has been my most-trusted source in skin care for a decade, so I had high expectations for this cream. Somehow it leaped over them. It has a silky, smooth texture that’s not too heavy for day, but rich enough for night. And it really delivers results: My skin feels more hydrated instantly and overtime when I’m using it regularly. I also trust Bowe because she goes the extra mile. Not only did she perform consumer perception clinicals, but she did a variety of independent clinical studies proving objectively that this reduces transepidermal water loss, as well as improves the look of texture and wrinkles.
Best for the barrier and biome: Symbiome The One Cream
Pros
- 1% of all sales donated to the Amazon Conservation Team
- Organic ingredients with high ingredient traceability
Cons
- Plant ferments slightly vary in their composition between batches, so the natural scent may differ
- Pricey
Don’t let the edited ingredient list fool you into thinking this cream isn’t robust in its efficacy. Made with only three ingredients (water, sanoma leaf oil, and Lactobacillus ferment), this cream feeds the skin tocopherols, ferulic acids, and phytosterols. These help soothe skin, balance the microbiome, and protect it from the damages of oxidative stress—meaning your complexion looks more refreshed and restored.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
I love this brand’s overall ethos and mission, but I wouldn’t stand by their products if they didn’t work. This cream helps my sensitive skin reset—when I’m using it, I notice my skin is less red and blotchy, my fine lines are smoothed, and overall I just look brighter.
Best for dark spots: Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Moisturizer
Pros
- A very subtle rose scent from the natural ingredients
- Lays well under makeup
Cons
- Leaves a semi shiny finish, in case you favor matte skin
Vitamin C is a holy grail ingredient: It supports the skin’s collagen production, evens and brightens skin, and can help fade dark spots. This uses a more gentle version of the antioxidant called THD Ascorbate, so it’s more universally tolerable. In addition, it uses a fermented lemon peel extract, a natural alternative to skin brighteners, and conditioning squalane.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
This cream makes me look dewy, dewy, dewy. The rose-tinted cream really brings that splashy hydration and mega-watte glow. Thanks to the vitamin C, I’m definitely seeing improvements in my overall tone. Oh, and if the “fermented lemon peel” sets off alarm bells as someone with sensitive skin (as it did me since I can be reactive to citrus derived ingredients), rest assured: I’ve been using this without any signs of irritation.
Best for fine lines : Alpyn Beauty Plantgenius Melt Moisturizer
Pros
- Contains sustainable, wild-harvested ingredients
- A portion of all orders help the rewilding of the Grand Teton National Park.
Cons
- Contains essential oils if you’re sensitive to those
The star of the show is bakuchiol, a botanical alternative to retinol. The ingredient has been shown to act similarly to retinol, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face. This crowd-pleasing formula takes it a step further, however, with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and loads of botanical antioxidants. Ceramides are naturally found in the skin, and when used topically, they can support the skin barrier and improve water retention. Hyaluronic acid can help plump up fine lines. And antioxidants (like vitamin C, apple extract, and aloe vera) reduce the effects of free radical damage.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
Sometimes it's all in the name: This face cream melts into skin and absorbs so quickly, like the name suggests. The jam-packed formula contains some of my favorite ingredients, so it's really no wonder it works. When I was using this, the fine lines on my forehead weren’t as noticeable. Also worth noting: I love the velvety finish (the brand describes it as “soft-focus” which is an apt description), as I think it helps blur my pores a bit too.
Best organic: Tata Harper Fortifying Moisturizer
Pros
- Free from: gluten, wheat, soy, and nut derivatives, fragrances, essential oils, and 85+ common allergens and irritants.
- 100% natural ingredients, with 60% COSMOS ORGANIC certified by Ecocert Greenlife
Cons
- Pricey
28 High-performance botanical ingredients make up this sleek face lotion. Light, fast-absorbing, and sensitive-skin safe, this organic number from iconic natural brand Tata Harper is a total delight. The potent botanicals fortify the skin barrier, neutralize free radicals, deeply hydrate, and brighten tone.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
I tried this out when it first launched several years ago, and it quickly skyrocketed to the top of my list for personal favorite face cream. Recently, I decided to re-test it and see if I liked it as much as I did back then. Surprise, surprise: it’s just as dreamy as I remember it to be. It brings a vibrancy to my skin that’s noticeable. It’s formulated specifically for “stressed” skin, but I can’t imagine a single person who wouldn’t enjoy it. I can, however, imagine that someone may not like the price tag.
Best budget: The Inkey List Vitamin B, C & E Moisturizer
Pros
- Affordable
- Travel-friendly
Cons
- The base is made with coconut oil, so avoid if you find that it clogged your pores
No frills, no fuss, and nothing but what your skin needs—this basic, affordable moisturizer is ideal for any skin type and plays well with most other products. The medium-bodied formula coats the skin with a comfortable slip and quenching hydration. The blend has several good-for-skin active ingredients, such as niacinamide, panthenol, vitamin E, C, CoQ10, and hyaluronic acid.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
I like having a quality, simple moisturizer when I travel: something that’s going to keep my skin hydrated and fueled with antioxidants. This is exactly the sort of lotion I go for. This one in particular really delivers, since it’s formulated with many of my favorite skin care ingredients. And the texture works for most skin types—medium and doesn’t leave residue. Plus, the travel friendly tube fits into carry-ons so I can quickly apply a layer of hydration for red eyes.
Best splurge: Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream
Pros
- Copper peptides have been shown to stimulate skin fibroblasts, which increases collagen and elastin production.
- USDA Certified Organic Ingredients
This cream is good—like really good. Sure it has a price tag that makes me go googly eyed, but if you can afford it, the products from Macrene Actives are really special. The formula is loaded with ingredients that support aging skin, such as copper peptides, resveratrol, polyphenols, vitamin C and E, amino acids, several caffeine extracts, a bouquet of marine botanicals, squalane, and more.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
I still remember testing this cream out years ago— countless face moisturizers later, I still think of this one with rose-tinted glasses. But I’ll be honest with you, if I wasn’t given a jar of this to test, I don’t know if I could create the space in my budget to purchase it regularly. On the other hand, I can also understand why it’s so pricy: It’s filled to the brim with some of the best ingredients around, and those are going to be expensive. Ultimately my take is this: If you can afford it, it’s worth trying out a jar. I think it’s far superior to many of the ultra luxurious face creams on the market.
Best drugstore: Aveeno Calm Restore Gel Moisturizer
Pros
- Great for under makeup & day
- High quality for the price point
- Uses synthetic beeswax so it’s vegan
Cons
- Might want something thicker for night
- Somewhat unpleasant smell
For a splash of hydration, calming actives, plumping hyaluronic acid, and antioxidant-support, look no further than this jar. This light gel moisturizer is all about restoring the moisture barrier (hence the name), which is something everyone should be prioritizing.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
This gel-cream is the embodiment of the word “replenishing.” It’s so hydrating and calming—with one use, your skin feels refreshed and dewy. Definitely punches above its weight for the price point.
Best texture overall: Eadem Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer
Pros
- Brightening and calming at the same time
Cons
- Use it up somewhat fast
This may be earning the top spot for its enviable texture, but it’s also incredibly effective at evening out the texture of the skin as well. Made with snow mushroom, ceramides, niacinamide, peptides, and several other good-for-skin botanicals, this cream plumps, brightens, and smoothes out fine lines. Read: Your skin texture will be as delightful as the cream’s.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
This cream has amassed a cult following. Just dip one finger into the jar, and you’ll instantly understand why. It happens to be one of Schneider’s favorites, too: “Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using this. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals, but with this pick, the hype is accurate.”
Best HA: Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Pros
- Refillable jar
- Ice willowherb helps control sebum production, so this is great for those with combination skin
Cons
- Lighter gel texture (HAs are fairly slippery) means it may not be for those looking for a dense cream
Hyaluronic acid is a super powered humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Not only does this help keep the skin hydrated, but it can temporarily plump fine lines, restore suppleness, and add a dewy sheen. No wonder it shows up in so many skin care products, no? Well, this formula puts HA in the spotlight: it contains a blend of multi-weight hyaluronic acids to deliver moisture to various levels of the epidermis. In addition it contains polyglutamic acid, plum, and ice willowherb.
Best antioxidant: True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream
Pros
- Wax free, so the actives are able to penetrate deeper into the skin
- Rich but non pore-clogging
Cons
- Rich but non pore-clogging
- Has an herby, earthy smell that some folks may not like
Chebula is not as famous of a skin care ingredient, but it’s deserving of your attention (and use!). As an Ayurvedic ingredient, it has a long history of use medicinally for full body health. Now, thanks to formulation magic, it can be used topically as well. The antioxidant is one of the most potent and bioactive free radical fighters around—protecting the skin from oxidative stress, pollution, collagen loss, and more.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
I love the brand's Chebula Serum (I’ve finished 3 bottles at this point), so when the cream version launched I knew I’d like it too. Actually, I don’t like it—I love it. It is so rich and luxurious, I’d swear it was a cashmere blanket. I’ve been using it as a night cream, and wake up with smoother, radiant skin. I can guarantee I’ll go through a few jars of this one too.
Best retinol: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Acid Intense Wrinkle Cream
Pros
- Alongside the retinol, it uses several antioxidants that can fight free radicals and protect collagen
Cons
- Not as potent of retinol. If you’re looking for the most effective delivery method, opt for a serum.
The most buzzed about skin care ingredient of all time: Retinol. The vitamin A derivative boosts collagen production, fades dark spots, smoothes wrinkles, and even deals with breakouts. Lots of folks prefer to use retinol creams, as they can provide a nice buffering effect. (Read: Less irritation.) The ferulic acid and rambutan bolster the retinol’s efficacy for a well rounded formula.
What mbg’s beauty director says:
Overall, this entire retinol collection is top notch. (Its serum earned a spot on our best retinol serums, and is one of my personal favorites.) The cream is perfect for those who want to use the ingredient but don’t want to add another step to their routine—or haven’t been able to tolerate more potent serums in the past.
How to layer your skin care
The order in which you apply your skin care can make a huge difference in how effective they are at helping your skin. Here’s exactly how to layer, including what step your moisturizer is.
- Face wash or rinse. You need to clean your skin (be it with a cleanser or splash of water) to create a clean canvas for the products that follow.
- Toner. While this is an optional step, if you’d like to use a toner, do so following your face wash. These can help purify your skin, balance the pH, and even offer another layer of hydration.
- Serum or treatment step. This will be your retinol serum, vitamin C serum, hyaluronic acid serum, or any other serum you’re interested in. This is an optional—but highly encouraged—step.
- Moisturizer. Here’s where any of the above will fit in.
- SPF. During the day, you need to wear a high-quality SPF.
- Oil. Some folks choose to top off their routine with an occlusive oil in the evening, which acts as a seal to trap in all the hydration underneath.
Of course, there’s variability in the above—and a few other steps you can add, including eye cream, masks, peels, and so on. If you want help crafting a routine, I recommend visiting an esthetician who can get into specifics.
FAQ
What is the best face moisturizer for aging skin?
For aging skin, look for ingredients that can smooth fine lines, even skin tone, strengthen the barrier, and give you an overall suppleness. A few effective options include peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, E, and ceramides. We like True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream, Alpyn Beauty Plantgenius Melt Moisturizer, and Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck.
What is the best face moisturizer for dry sensitive skin?
Those with sensitive skin should look for calming actives and ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier. A few include: Colloidal oatmeal or oat extracts, ceramides, squalane, algae extracts, and centella asiatica. We like Aveeno Calm Restore Gel Moisturizer, Tata Harper Fortifying Moisturizer, and Naturium Marshmallow Root Barrier Balm.
Do you need to wear SPF with my moisturizer?
Yes, it’s important to wear SPF on top of your moisturizer during the day. (At night, you do not need to.) While we prefer mineral sunscreens, it’s more important to find one that suits your needs—regardless if it’s mineral or chemical.
The takeaway
There’s a face moisturizer for any and all skin types, concerns, and goals—I encourage you to peruse this list and think about what exactly you’re looking for. If you opt for one on this list, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Now, if you’re looking for a serum to pair it with, here’s a big list of my all time favorite serums.