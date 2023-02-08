This is my personal favorite vitamin C serum—the one I keep going back to and have recommended countless times. It contains four different kinds of vitamin C (l-ascorbic acid, l-ascorbyl palmitate, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate) that help provide a wide range of benefits. Then it's combined with vitamin E and ferulic acid, which help bolster the antioxidant's collagen-producing abilities. It's a genius formula that seriously delivers.

What users say:

Not only is this my personal favorite, but it’s a bestseller at Credo and has been highlighted by the likes of New York magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. Users agree that if you can tolerate the smell—it’s well worth it: “It’s my favorite Vitamin C serum. I find it really does improve my complexion and make it brighter.”