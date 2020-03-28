If you smoke cigarettes, quitting is one of the best things you can for the body’s natural collagen synthesis. (And if you don’t smoke? Don’t start!) First, smoking causes the skin to produce excess free radicals—and therefore, oxidative stress—causing less collagen synthesis and more collagen degradation. That’s not just it, however. “Smoking causes constriction of blood flow to your skin, [making] the skin more sensitive to UV light,” explains Russell Jaffe, M.D., Ph.D., C.C.N. This deprives “your skin of the necessary oxygen and nutrients, leaving the skin vulnerable to pollutants,” he adds.

Smoking also harms collagen via the immune system. “Tobacco smoke reduces immune response sand induces metalloproteinase, an enzyme that degrades collagen,” says Jaffe. This damages fibers of collagen and elastin, another important skin protein, causing flabby and loose skin.

To add insult to (skin) injury, “smoking depletes the body of vitamin C,” adds Davis. This deprives collagen of its essential cofactor, paving the way for degradation.