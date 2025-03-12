Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
paid content for
Well People

This Mineral Sunscreen Makes Your Skin Luminous (& It's Pregnancy Friendly)

Author:
Braelyn Wood
March 12, 2025
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Image by WELL People / Contributor
March 12, 2025

These days, it goes without saying that SPF needs a starring role in your skin care lineup. Not only are the UV rays in sunshine known to be human carcinogens that can trigger inflammation1, but they're also responsible for up to 80% of visible signs of aging2

But where most people know the importance of sunscreen, fewer are aware of just how much sunscreen formulas can vary, and it's not just a matter of mineral versus chemical sunscreens. Many sunscreen manufacturers rely on additions like antioxidants to further protect cells from sun damage, while some mineral brands sneakily add chemical filters to the mix.

Understanding what's in your sunscreen (and more importantly, what's not) is key to finding a formula you can trust. Below, we'll break down what ingredients to look for in your sunscreen—plus our favorite new clean sunscreen, just in time for spring.

Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF 34

$26
1.

Mineral vs. chemical sunscreens

As the name suggests, chemical sunscreens use chemical UV filters, such as oxybenzone, to protect your skin against UV damage. Early research shows traces of these chemicals in the bloodstream, urine, and even breast milk—suggesting these chemicals are either absorbed by your skin or inhaled during application. It's important to know the risks of these chemicals (if any) are still unknown. Thankfully, there's a better option. 

Mineral filters act like their chemical counterparts to prevent damage by turning UV rays into heat—but they also deflect UV rays to minimize damage. There are two commonly used filters in the States, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which have been deemed effective and safe for use by both the Environmental Working Group and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Summary

Choose mineral sunscreen
2.

Non-nano particles

Opting for a mineral sunscreen is a great start, but there's more you can do to ensure a safer formula. Sunscreen with non-nano mineral formulas is better for your skin and the environment (no coral bleaching!). 

Manufacturers introduced nano sunscreen to improve the efficacy of SPF protection and to reduce the white cast created by many physical sunscreens. But breaking down these particles came with an unexpected downside. 

Nanoparticles are theoretically small enough to be absorbed by your skin. While research is mixed about whether zinc oxide and titanium oxide can even pass the epidermis3, we do know these minuscule particles can be inhaled or ingested—so they can still make their way into your lungs.

Summary

Opt for a non-nano mineral sunscreen
Image by WELL People / Contributor
3.

Antioxidants 

It's easy to hyperfixate on SPF as the only way to stop sun damage, but antioxidants can also be a powerful tool. These compounds neutralize the free radicals created by UV radiation to protect your cells and DNA against the damage caused by oxidative stress

We like to think of antioxidants as the ultimate fall-back net for SPF. On days when you don't reapply like you should—or simply miss a spot—antioxidants can help cover the gaps of human error.

Summary

Look for antioxidants!

Finally, a sunscreen that does it all

While it's not hard to find a sunscreen that meets these requirements—the world of cleaner SPF is rapidly growing!—it can be difficult to find a formula that checks all the boxes and feels pleasant on your skin. 

Well People's new Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF 34 is the exception. Made with non-nano zinc and antioxidant-rich oil, this lightweight serum seamlessly blends into your skin without leaving behind a white cast. Instead, the hydrating formula gives a radiant finish that mimics a post-facial glow. 

That's because the plant-powered SPF packs a few holy grail ingredients to promote a dewy, hydrated complexion: brightening niacinamide, hydrating squalane, collagen-boosting vitamin C, and soothing vitamin E. These additions allow the serum to play double duty as the ultimate nourishing base for makeup and your daily sun protection. 

And while we care about what's in Well People's new formula, we're just as impressed by what's not: phthalates, parabens, silicones, triclosan, phenols, retinoids, mineral oils, or hydroquinone. As a result, it's one of the only EWG-verified and pregnancy-friendly sunscreens.

Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF 34

$26

The takeaway

When opting for a cleaner sunscreen, it's not just important to find ingredients you can trust. You also need a formula that you'll actually want to wear on a daily basis. Developed by dermatologists, Well People's new SPF serum is an affordable option that wears seamlessly under makeup—or lets you skip the coverage altogether by giving skin a radiant glow.

More On This Topic

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)
Beauty

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)

Jamie Schneider

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)
Beauty

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)

Jamie Schneider

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)
Beauty

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)

Jamie Schneider

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)
Beauty

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)

Jamie Schneider

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.