This Mineral Sunscreen Makes Your Skin Luminous (& It's Pregnancy Friendly)
These days, it goes without saying that SPF needs a starring role in your skin care lineup. Not only are the UV rays in sunshine known to be human carcinogens that can trigger inflammation1, but they're also responsible for up to 80% of visible signs of aging2.
But where most people know the importance of sunscreen, fewer are aware of just how much sunscreen formulas can vary, and it's not just a matter of mineral versus chemical sunscreens. Many sunscreen manufacturers rely on additions like antioxidants to further protect cells from sun damage, while some mineral brands sneakily add chemical filters to the mix.
Understanding what's in your sunscreen (and more importantly, what's not) is key to finding a formula you can trust. Below, we'll break down what ingredients to look for in your sunscreen—plus our favorite new clean sunscreen, just in time for spring.
Mineral vs. chemical sunscreens
As the name suggests, chemical sunscreens use chemical UV filters, such as oxybenzone, to protect your skin against UV damage. Early research shows traces of these chemicals in the bloodstream, urine, and even breast milk—suggesting these chemicals are either absorbed by your skin or inhaled during application. It's important to know the risks of these chemicals (if any) are still unknown. Thankfully, there's a better option.
Mineral filters act like their chemical counterparts to prevent damage by turning UV rays into heat—but they also deflect UV rays to minimize damage. There are two commonly used filters in the States, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which have been deemed effective and safe for use by both the Environmental Working Group and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Non-nano particles
Opting for a mineral sunscreen is a great start, but there's more you can do to ensure a safer formula. Sunscreen with non-nano mineral formulas is better for your skin and the environment (no coral bleaching!).
Manufacturers introduced nano sunscreen to improve the efficacy of SPF protection and to reduce the white cast created by many physical sunscreens. But breaking down these particles came with an unexpected downside.
Nanoparticles are theoretically small enough to be absorbed by your skin. While research is mixed about whether zinc oxide and titanium oxide can even pass the epidermis3, we do know these minuscule particles can be inhaled or ingested—so they can still make their way into your lungs.
Antioxidants
It's easy to hyperfixate on SPF as the only way to stop sun damage, but antioxidants can also be a powerful tool. These compounds neutralize the free radicals created by UV radiation to protect your cells and DNA against the damage caused by oxidative stress.
We like to think of antioxidants as the ultimate fall-back net for SPF. On days when you don't reapply like you should—or simply miss a spot—antioxidants can help cover the gaps of human error.
Finally, a sunscreen that does it all
While it's not hard to find a sunscreen that meets these requirements—the world of cleaner SPF is rapidly growing!—it can be difficult to find a formula that checks all the boxes and feels pleasant on your skin.
Well People's new Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF 34 is the exception. Made with non-nano zinc and antioxidant-rich oil, this lightweight serum seamlessly blends into your skin without leaving behind a white cast. Instead, the hydrating formula gives a radiant finish that mimics a post-facial glow.
That's because the plant-powered SPF packs a few holy grail ingredients to promote a dewy, hydrated complexion: brightening niacinamide, hydrating squalane, collagen-boosting vitamin C, and soothing vitamin E. These additions allow the serum to play double duty as the ultimate nourishing base for makeup and your daily sun protection.
And while we care about what's in Well People's new formula, we're just as impressed by what's not: phthalates, parabens, silicones, triclosan, phenols, retinoids, mineral oils, or hydroquinone. As a result, it's one of the only EWG-verified and pregnancy-friendly sunscreens.
When opting for a cleaner sunscreen, it's not just important to find ingredients you can trust. You also need a formula that you'll actually want to wear on a daily basis. Developed by dermatologists, Well People's new SPF serum is an affordable option that wears seamlessly under makeup—or lets you skip the coverage altogether by giving skin a radiant glow.