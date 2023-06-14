"The official name for octisalate is ethylhexyl salicylate, which, as you can tell from the name, is butyloctyl salicylate's relative," writes cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong, Ph.D., on her website, Lab Muffin Beauty Science. And the "salicylate" portion is the component that actually absorbs the UV light, which is the same in both molecules. "The bit that's different doesn't actually interact with UV at all," she adds.