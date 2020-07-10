Physical sunscreens are SPFs that manually block the sun and UV rays from your skin. Think of them like a reflecting plane of glass: The rays hit the SPF and bounce off, shielding the skin below from damage. The two ingredients used to create a physical sunscreen are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

"Zinc oxide is a mineral that reflects light, including longer wavelength UVA, from the skin's surface," says board certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD . "It is one of only two mineral (also referred to as "non-chemical" or "inorganic") sunscreen active ingredients, but it is the only one that is effective at blocking UVA since titanium dioxide doesn't effectively block UVA."