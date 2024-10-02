Advertisement
The Sleep Tips We Can’t Stop Thinking About From Our Perfect Sleep Summit
Recently, we hosted a gathering of sleep-obsessed individuals for the mindbodygreen and Serta Perfect Sleep Summit in Los Angeles. And the topic couldn’t feel more important or timely: An estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have ongoing sleep concerns. And 1 in 3 Americans do not get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep per night to protect their health.
Considering sleep is the foundation for longevity, well-being, and happiness, it’s vital we find solutions that can help us get that restorative, fulfilling night’s rest—from expert-backed bedtime rituals to finding the right mattress, like the Serta Perfect Sleeper X.
We learned so much during the summit—and it wouldn’t be right to keep all those insights to ourselves. So here’s our full recap of the mindbodygreen and Serta Perfect Sleep Summit, so even those who couldn’t make it can enjoy the lasting benefits of a good night’s sleep.
The right mattress can finally make your sleep dreams come true
If you’re not sleeping on a high-quality mattress, your sleep will suffer. Restless tossing and turning, waking up with aches, and not getting the support your body needs takes its toll—especially when compounded night-after-night and over the years.
The researchers found that when participants traded in their, on average, 7-year-old mattress for new options, their sleep quality improved significantly. The participants experienced improvements in comfort, sleep efficiency, and even perceived stress levels.
So perhaps shopping for a new mattress might be in order!
At the Perfect Sleep Summit, guests could test out the new Serta Perfect Sleeper X, a mattress that delivers Xtraordinary sleep.
The mattress features 5 support zones designed for optimal comfort and full-body alignment. It also uses both Perfect Conform™ premium memory foam and micro coils, which means it contours to your body and provides targeted pressure relief.
The Xtra cooling technology and graphite-infused memory foam means the mattress redistributes body heat and stays at an optimal temperature for sleep.
Yoga nidra can be a tool to help you get in the headspace for rest
Beginning our evening of sleep activities, Los Angeles-based yoga instructor Caley Alyssa led the group through a mini yoga nidra session.
Yoga Nidra is a type of yoga practice and relaxation technique. Nidra is the Sanskrit word for "sleep," and has been trusted in yogic culture since as early as 1,000 BCE.
It's a practice that involves lying in savasana, as during a guided meditation-like session, which ultimately can lure you into a deeply relaxed, dreamlike state. Alyssa advised us to view Yoga Nidra as a way to get into the mental headspace for sleep.
“As a result of the meditation, you can fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer” says Alyssa.
There’s also scientific literature to support its use, including one study that found it improved cognitive performance during the day and sleep quality at night.
During the session, the guide encourages you to move your awareness around your body, notice your breath, and visualize calming things. Alyssa encouraged us to imagine a ball of light moving throughout our body.
Alyssa recommended users try similar practices after the day is done, and before bed—as a way to separate the hectic day from the restorative evening. You can even do so on the Serta Perfect Sleeper X, so your body is supported and comfortable while in savasana.
When it comes to sleep, it’s OK to put your needs first
One of the themes for the night’s event was giving yourself permission to rest—something that can be a struggle in today’s environment. Between demanding work schedules, busy side projects, and the ever present temptation of screens and social media, it’s a miracle any of us actually find the time to unwind at the end of the day!
That’s why we kicked off the panel by asking our experts about why it’s so hard to shut off at the end of the day—and what we can do about it. We were joined by neuropsychologist Judy Ho, PhD. and performance optimization expert Todd Anderson, two emerging thought leaders in the world of sleep and well-being.
They both agreed that we need to address our own mindsets and perceptions around sleep.
“There is such a hustle culture still. Even though people are talking about self care more, most folks aren’t really doing it,” says Ho, host of the podcast Mental Health Bites with Dr. Judy and author of the two books The New Rules of Attachment and Stop Self-Sabotage. She noted a recent study that found that less than 10% of Americans are actually practicing self care on a daily basis. “I think people still have a stigma around self care, and certain beliefs about it. It’s still viewed as a luxury that you have to ‘deserve.’”
And we can hopefully challenge this cultural narrative by changing our internal mindsets.
“Even the way it’s framed—’allowing’ ourselves to take a break—highlights the problem,” says Anderson, the founder of Dream Performance & Recovery and host of the podcast Beat The Heat. “It comes from the feeling of wanting to be successful, push, and be extraordinary. But in order to do that, you have to be your best self. And when you’re not taking care of yourself—especially with sleep—you’re not able to do that. It’s reframing the mindset to: ‘If I want to be my best self, sleep has to be carve out.’”
Experience perfect sleep for yourself
There is nothing more important for your overall well-being than your sleep quality. Despite its importance, the research overwhelmingly shows that sleep is not a priority for most folks. This needs to change—and that change starts with thoughtful, informed conversations like we had at the mindbodygreen and Serta Perfect Sleep Summit .
The next step is to put this into practice: Make sure you’re evaluating where sleep falls on your priority list. Utilize meditative, calming practices to help you get to rest at the end of a long day. And get a mattress that supports you on your sleep journey, like Serta Perfect Sleeper X.