The Sleep Tips We Can’t Stop Thinking About From Our Perfect Sleep Summit

“There is such a hustle culture still. Even though people are talking about self care more, most folks aren’t really doing it,” says Ho, host of the podcast Mental Health Bites with Dr. Judy and author of the two books The New Rules of Attachment and Stop Self-Sabotage. She noted a recent study that found that less than 10% of Americans are actually practicing self care on a daily basis. “I think people still have a stigma around self care, and certain beliefs about it. It’s still viewed as a luxury that you have to ‘deserve.’”