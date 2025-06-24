Advertisement
This Device Gives Similar Results To A Lymphatic Massage (& It's So Easy To Use)
Lymphatic drainage isn’t just a spa buzzword—it’s a crucial part of how your body naturally detoxifies, regulates inflammation, and maintains fluid balance.
When your lymphatic system slows down (which happens easily thanks to things like stress, travel, or too little movement), you might notice puffiness, fatigue, and water retention. That’s why lymphatic massage has gained a cult following for de-bloating and boosting circulation.
The problem? It’s pricey. Most sessions run $300+, with results peaking within 48 hours. And while it's fun to see the immediate difference after a one-on-one session, these effects are far from permanent. That's where HigherDose's new Body Sculptor comes into play.
This at-home tool combines the benefits of gua sha, microcurrent, and red light therapy in one sleek, handheld device to help stimulate lymphatic flow, tone skin, and support muscle recovery.
And while this triple threat boasts benefits beyond keeping your lymphatic system moving, it’s the most efficient way I’ve found to mimic the results of lymphatic massage without the recurring expense.
How does the Body Sculptor work?
This isn’t your average massage tool. The Body Sculptor combines ancient and modern technologies into one intuitive device. These include:
- Gua sha: This centuries-old technique uses scraping motions to boost circulation and encourage the movement of stagnant lymphatic fluid.
- Microcurrent: Often compared to strength training for your muscles, microcurrent delivers low-level electrical pulses that mimic the body’s natural signals. These pulses help tone muscles, increase cellular energy (ATP), and support tissue repair.
- Red light: Also known as photobiomodulation, red light penetrates the skin to stimulate healing and regeneration on a cellular level, supporting collagen production and reducing inflammation.
What the science says:
The benefits of gua sha
- Improves blood flow
- Boosts skin elasticity
- Reduces puffiness
- Promotes collagen production
The benefits of microcurrent
- Muscle toning
- Encourages ATP production
- Promotes collagen & elastin production
- Increases product efficacy (via encouraging absorption)
- Reduces wrinkles
The benefits of red light
How to use the Body Sculptor
Once you know the benefits of this tiny 3-in-1 tool, it's easy to be tempted to go full-force with daily sessions. In reality, the brand only recommends using the device just three to five times per week.
With each session, you'll have the choice to stick with just gua sha, red light, or microcurrent. I highly recommend tackling all three at once, since each section of your body needs about 5 minutes to complete.
To kick off your treatment, you'll apply HigherDose's Sculpting Activator Gel. Included with the Ritual Set, this 5-ounce, water-based gel promotes conductivity to enhance the effects of the microcurrent (while also nourishing skin).
FYI, when I tested the microcurrent on Level 1 without the gel on my arm, I couldn't even feel the electrical current. Once I applied a layer of gel, the same current was intense enough to make my fingers twitch.
Each body part requires a different microcurrent intensity:
Level 1: Legs, arms, stomach, back
Level 2: Legs, arms, stomach, back
Level 3: Thighs, glutes
Level 4: Thighs, glutes
Although I experimented with Level 2 on my arms, I ultimately decided that it was a touch too intense on areas with less body fat. However, I could tolerate the Level 4 on my glutes.
If you want to increase the effectiveness of your treatment without bumping up the current, you can also spritz on the brand's Transdermal Magnesium Spray. It helps lubricate the gel to make the current more efficient.
Bonus: Both the gel and spray are silicone-free and made without artificial fragrance. That being said, I do think you could save money on future sessions by swapping the HigherDose gel for an aloe vera.
When to use each treatment
- Level 0-1: Lymphatic support & blood flow
- Level 2-4: Sculpting & firming
- Level 1-4: Product absorption
- Level 1-2: Pain relief
Why I love the Body Sculptor
It’s a triple threat.
Let’s face it—adding a new device to your routine (even when it promises tons of benefits) can be a hard sell. I have plenty of tools at my disposal, and yet my routine stays relatively simple.
For some reason, the 3-in-1 perks of using this tool have made the Sculptor a must-have. On any given day, I’m drawn to at least one of its benefits—even if it’s just pain relief.
I can actually see a difference after regular use.
Seeing is believing, and the same rings true with this Body Sculptor. When I woke up extra bloated during my luteal phase last week, this tiny device helped flush excess fluid from my body. Plus, 20 minutes of self-care made a huge difference in my overall mood.
It's not painful to use.
When a treatment is optional, I firmly believe it should be painless, too. While I won’t call microcurrent a walk in the park—especially when your muscles twitch—it’s only slightly uncomfortable. That said, you should dial down the intensity if it’s causing twitching (or scale back the amount of conductive gel).
FYI
What other testers say:
- "Love this body sculptor! I use it before I go to bed and concentrate on my legs and thighs. They get so sore during the day and this is a great way to give them a little extra love. I've also it on my arms and they feel more toned every time I use it. I love the way it feels on level 2." — Ella B.
- "I was one of the first to try this as part of a consumer testing group, so I’ve had some time to test the product! I’ve noticed a definite improvement in the smoothness of my skin. An extra bonus is that my partner has been dealing with tennis elbow, and I’ve been using it to treat that." — Ana
- "Amazing!Results were immediate! I love using it, and it's the perfect ritual I've added to my routine." — Jenny
The takeaway
Wish you could get lymphatic drainage without dropping serious cash at the spa every week? The HigherDose Body Sculptor is hands-down the most effective (and convenient) way I’ve found to bring professional-level sculpting, de-puffing, and recovery into your home. It’s sleek, scientific, and dare I say… addictive. Ready to get sculpted? Use code MINDBODYGREEN for 15% off your order now. But hurry! This new launch starts shipping June 30—if you miss out, your order won't ship until August.