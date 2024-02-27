Experts, like Johari and Darden, note that you can see improvements almost immediately, such as a more contoured and toned complexion. But for long-term benefits you’ll need to use it consistently for about one month following the manufacturer's instructions (which could be anywhere from 3 to 5 times per week).

"Generally speaking, it's best to [use at-home devices] five times a week for the first several weeks, and then you can reduce the frequency after that to maintain," Darden says.