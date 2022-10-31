So let’s get to the point—facial exercises work for some goals and some people, but not others. It’s also important to note that it’s not a streamlined answer, given that many facial exercise techniques, tools, and traditions exist.

Think of it like you would full body workouts: Not every type of workout will glean the same result, nor it will it work for every frame. Some folks respond better to HIIT, while others prefer yoga. Pilates can help sculpt lean muscles, while jogging can improve cardiovascular health and endurance. Tennis can help with core work and coordination, while biking is easier on the knees and joints.

All forms of movement are valid, they just have different purposes.