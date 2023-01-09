This tool is dubbed the "Swiss army knife" of gua sha, and for good reason: It boasts multiple surfaces to carve the cheekbones, jawline, and neck, as well as delicate areas like under the eyes. It's definitely on the pricey side, but consider it numerous different tools all in one sleek sculptor, vetted by acupuncturist and herbalist Sandra Lanshin Chiu. Plus, it's a beautiful black nephrite jade and structurally designed to reflect a woman's curves—it doubles as a work of art for your vanity.

The Lanshin Pro Gua Sha Tool, Lanshin ($125)