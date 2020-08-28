mindbodygreen

11 Pro Gua Sha Tools — Firm, Lifted Skin In Just A Few Swipes

11 Pro Gua Sha Tools — Firm, Lifted Skin In Just A Few Swipes

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
August 28, 2020 — 11:44 AM

If you've got an affinity for beauty tools, we’d wager a guess you’ve heard of gua sha: The scraping massage is an ancient healing technique that stems from traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), but it’s made its way West over the last few years. Since then, gua sha facials (both professional and DIY) have met perennial demand—the sculpting technique can move lymph fluid out of the body, increase blood circulation, and offer a toning “face-lift” effect in a few upward strokes. 

But you can’t just go swiping any old stone slab across your face (ouch). In addition to the correct way to glide (find a video tutorial here), the tool you choose is important to lend targeted benefits. Not only do said stones vary in shape and size (which align with different parts of your face), but each crystal itself is associated with certain energies in TCM—and, oh, are they pretty to look at. 

To help upgrade your gua sha game, we’ve uncovered 11 of the most glamorous tools on the market, each with varying shapes, stones, and edges. Just be sure to apply an oil or moisturizer to provide some slip—you never want to be pulling or tugging on delicate skin. Other than that, gua sha and glow on. 

Wildling Empress Stone

This sculptor is made with bian stone, which according to licensed acupuncturist Elizabeth Trattner, L.Ac., is especially helpful for dull, tired skin. "Bian stone contains over 40 minerals and trace elements. It produces negative ions, so it also has antioxidant properties," she’s told us. And it's multiple-sided, so the stone can lift and tone all portions of the face. 

Empress Stone, Wildling ($65)

Wildling Empress Stone
mindbodygreen

GingerChi Jade GuaSha Face Comb

This two-in-one tool takes gua sha up a notch. The curved side aligns perfectly with the natural contours of your face, while the combed end lends lovely scalp stimulation (because your scalp benefits from gua sha, too). Plus, it’s made with 100% grade A Xuiyan jade, which is anecdotally claimed to reduce inflammation and redness. 

Jade GuaSha Face Comb, GingerChi ($30)

GingerChi Jade GuaSha Face Comb
mindbodygreen

Mount Lai The Amethyst Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

Amethyst isn’t your typical crystal for gua sha, but Mount Lai certainly makes a case for the violet hued tool. Amethyst is a highly spiritual stone that’s associated with mental clarity and psychic abilities, so take a few glides across your cheekbones in the a.m. to truly calm your skin and state of mind. 

The Amethyst Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, Mount Lai ($34)

Mount Lai The Amethyst Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool
mindbodygreen

Lanshin The Lanshin Pro Gua Sha Tool

This tool is dubbed the “Swiss army knife” of gua sha, and for good reason: It boasts multiple surfaces to carve the cheekbones, jawline, and neck, as well as delicate areas like under the eyes. It’s definitely on the pricey side, but consider it numerous different tools all in one sleek sculptor, vetted by acupuncturist and herbalist Sandra Lanshin Chiu. Plus, it’s a beautiful black nephrite jade and structurally designed to reflect a woman’s curves—it doubles as a work of art for your vanity. 

The Lanshin Pro Gua Sha Tool, Lanshin ($125)

Lanshin The Lanshin Pro Gua Sha Tool
mindbodygreen

KORA Organics Rose Quartz Heart Facial Gua Sha

This heart-shaped stone isn’t only aesthetically pleasing—the grooves align perfectly with the jawline, creating toned and lifted skin in just a few swipes. Take the model and brand founder, Miranda Kerr’s word for it: "I wake up with a puffy face most mornings, so I wanted to create a tool that could quickly help stimulate circulation and reduce puffiness,” she notes. And rose quartz is a popular choice for gua sha stones—it’s associated with opening the heart chakra (a nod to the tool's shape) and Trattner says it can help with hyperpigmentation. 

Rose Quartz Heart Facial Gua Sha, KORA Organics ($58)

KORA Organics Rose Quartz Heart Facial Gua Sha
mindbodygreen

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Another rose quartz number, this tool comes in the familiar “wing” shape for gua sha boards. The outward-curve is meant to reduce puffiness, while the inward-curve latches onto your natural contours and promotes lymphatic drainage. This one’s also got a scalloped edge—perfect for massaging down the neck. 

Rose Quartz Gua Sha, Herbivore ($18)

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
mindbodygreen

Skin Gym Jade Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool

Skin Gym’s sculptor features jade, which (as mentioned) is beloved for reducing inflammation and providing a cooling experience. Pro tip: Glide this tool over your lips back and forth a few times to naturally plump your pout. 

Jade Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool, Skin Gym ($32)

Skin Gym Jade Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool
mindbodygreen

Pop Society Gua Sha Mushroom

Definitely not your average-looking gua sha: Commonly dubbed “magic mushrooms,” these toadstools are meant for precise toning and sculpting, specifically along the neck and shoulder area (apply light to medium pressure and glide in upward strokes). You can use them on the face, just be careful not to pull or tug the eye area, as the stones can be heavy on that delicate skin—a simple press is all you need to help puffiness subside. 

Gua Sha Mushroom, Pop Society ($20)

Pop Society Gua Sha Mushroom
mindbodygreen

Odacité Crystal Contour Gua Sha

This galaxy-blue gua sha is made of blue sodalite, which has a grounding energy associated with finding inner peace and tranquility—makes for quite the relaxing facial massage, no? Gently scrape the board in upward motions, and feel your skin (and mind) soothe.

Crystal Contour Gua Sha, Odacité ($45)

Odacité Crystal Contour Gua Sha
mindbodygreen

SHIFFA FaSha Tool

Created by physician and skin care expert Lamees Hamdan, M.D., this gua sha is meant to enhance your entire face; the multi-action tool features four sides of fun, for ultimate blood and lymph circulation. It’s also made of clear quartz, which has been used by ancient civilizations to balance the body and mind. And given its clear hue, it’s a versatile stone that’s helpful for a variety of concerns—a perfect beginner stone if you’ve just dipped your toes into the world of crystals. 

FaSha Tool, SHIFFA ($32)

SHIFFA FaSha Tool
mindbodygreen

CJB Beauty Secrets Rose Quartz Sculpting Spoon

Ever heard of a sculpting spoon? Think of it as an upgrade to the skin care hack experts adore—that is, taking cold spoons from the fridge and pressing them under your eyes to instantly reduce puffiness. Only this one’s made with rose quartz, which “carries a small charge to help awaken the skin,” says Trattner. For bright, refreshed eyes, take the chilled spoon and glide it in outward strokes starting from the inside corner of the eye. Puffiness and dark circles, begone.

Rose Quartz Sculpting Spoon, CJB Beauty Secrets ($24)

CJB Beauty Secrets Rose Quartz Sculpting Spoon
mindbodygreen

