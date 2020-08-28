If you've got an affinity for beauty tools, we’d wager a guess you’ve heard of gua sha: The scraping massage is an ancient healing technique that stems from traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), but it’s made its way West over the last few years. Since then, gua sha facials (both professional and DIY) have met perennial demand—the sculpting technique can move lymph fluid out of the body, increase blood circulation, and offer a toning “face-lift” effect in a few upward strokes.

But you can’t just go swiping any old stone slab across your face (ouch). In addition to the correct way to glide (find a video tutorial here), the tool you choose is important to lend targeted benefits. Not only do said stones vary in shape and size (which align with different parts of your face), but each crystal itself is associated with certain energies in TCM—and, oh, are they pretty to look at.

To help upgrade your gua sha game, we’ve uncovered 11 of the most glamorous tools on the market, each with varying shapes, stones, and edges. Just be sure to apply an oil or moisturizer to provide some slip—you never want to be pulling or tugging on delicate skin. Other than that, gua sha and glow on.