The Surprising Reasons You Get Puffy Eyes & Dark Circles (And 5 Quick Fixes)

Allergies don't just present themselves in the form of pollen. Yes, environmental sensitivities can definitely show up on your skin via puffy, watery eyes, but food allergies could also be the culprit behind those puffy eyes. The symptoms of a food allergy or sensitivity can occur anywhere in your body, not just the digestive system. Obviously symptoms vary from person to person and food to food, but many times, physical manifestations of food allergies include watery eyes, itchy skin, or puffy face or eyes. Sounds unpleasant, right?

If you find that your face is experiencing anything like this after you eat a certain food, chances are your body is having an adverse reaction to the ingredient in question. For any severe reactions, I'm a big fan of allergy and food intolerance tests performed by a physician. This will tell you what, if any, foods and ingredients you're allergic to or intolerant of.

The cheaper, DIY version is to set yourself up on an elimination diet. Start by removing the most common allergens (gluten, dairy, soy, corn, peanuts, eggs, sugar) for 21 days, then slowly reintroduce one of the foods every three days. If your face puffs up after adding something back into your diet, chances are your body doesn't like it, and it could be the reason for those dark circles and itchy eyes!