Your body can't make its own vitamin C or store it. "Vitamin C in humans must be ingested for survival. Most of the animal kingdom can produce its own vitamin C; however, humans cannot produce it and therefore need to consume it to maintain life," says cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson. "Vitamin C is required for growth and repair of tissues in all parts of the body including the skin. It is essential for life and in healing wounds and maintaining the integrity of gums, bones, and teeth."

That means you need vitamin C from outside sources. The good news is that if you regularly eat fruits and vegetables—think leafy greens, citrus fruits, strawberries, red peppers, Brussels sprouts—you're getting it in your diet, which research shows not only benefits the body, from helping to fend off many things, from cancer to the common cold, but it also benefits the skin. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, higher vitamin C intake is associated with less wrinkled skin.

Not that diet alone is the answer. "People should take it internally and put it on the surface of their skin," says Hunter, who recommends putting it on your skin every morning as well as taking a high-dose daily supplement. "Start out with 1,000 mg vitamin C a day and gradually increase to 1,000 mg twice a day, although dial it down if you experience cramping or diarrhea," she says. Other experts say to cap vitamin C supplements at 250 mg a day, noting that because it's a water-soluble vitamin, you're just peeing out the excess. As always, if you have questions about incorporating a new supplement into your routine, consult your doctor first.