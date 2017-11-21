The Best Face Oil For Your Skin Type

Nowadays, there are so many facial products on the market that it’s hard to know which ones are best for your skin type. That combined with the perpetuation of time-honored skin care myths—like, you only need oil if you have dry skin—can make the process of dissecting what your skin needs even murkier. Acne? Unbearable dryness? Too much oil? Genetics, seasonal weather, and our skin care and lifestyle regimens all affect the state of our face. The good news is that using the right vegetable and herbal oils can help you achieve the most vibrant skin ever.

Vegetable and herbal oils are carrier oils with added therapeutic benefits. Many vegetable oils interact well with the skin, providing excellent protective and hydrating properties, such as reducing transepidermal water loss. Beyond that, these oils are a marvelous source of oil-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), fatty acids, and phospholipids. Essentially, these oils are your best bets to maintain healthy skin tone, moisture, and elasticity.

But not all carrier oils are created equal. Here is your comprehensive guide breaking down the best carrier oils for each facial skin type. Plus, included are some easy and affordable DIY face serum recipes.