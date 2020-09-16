How Tend To Smile Lines With This Healthy Aging Supplement
Not all fine lines are the same. In fact, depending on the type of fine line you are developing, there’s a plethora of causes and triggers that make them etch in overtime. For example, we’ve talked about how stress can exacerbate collagen breakdown, causing “stress wrinkles.” We’ve discussed how certain sleeping positions can cause folds to form on the face overtime, causing “sleep wrinkles.” We’ve discussed forehead lines, crow’s feet, and under eye wrinkles—all unique to the area of the face, those muscles, and the localized skin features.
So, no, not all wrinkles are made, look, or should be treated the same. One that’s particularly unique are what’s called “smile lines.” Here, what they are and how our supplement can help ease the appearance of wrinkles.
What are smile lines?
These are the unique lines that form like a pair of parentheses around your mouth, usually running from around the nasal folds to just past the lips. (The fancy word for them is nasolabial folds.) They’re called smile lines because they mimic the natural lines that happen when you smile. And listen, our skin moves, stretches, and folds with the movements of our bodies and faces. This is a good thing, as it allows us to express and emote. When people typically start complaining is when those lines and folds stick around, even on a resting facial expression.
And they settle in as a natural part of the aging process. Why? Because our faces lose moisture, ceramides, fat, collagen, elastin, bone density, and muscle as we age, resulting in sagging skin and wrinkles. Smile lines, in particular, are sensitive to the loss of volume and fat pads, resulting in sagging skin. When we are young and spry (and have naturally round cheeks), those pads pull up our skin; as they shrink, your skin slides down, causing smile lines.
How mindbodygreen’s nr+ can help.
Unfortunately, smile lines are one of the harder wrinkle types to lessen. (In fact, most traditional experts say that filler is really your only option to get these to go away.) This is because their cause isn’t fully a skin thing—it’s more about the facial structures behind the skin. Thus, in order to ease and manage their appearance, we must be extra precious with keeping skin toute, supple, and healthy. This may not change the underlying issue, but it will help smooth out the area.
How do we do this? A healthy aging supplement, like mindbodygreen’s nr+, can help support skin’s texture—smoothing out wrinkles and folds—as well as helping manage them so they don't get deeper.*
The namesake of the formula is something called nicotinamide riboside (NR), which when ingested turns into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+).* This molecule is vital for healthy cell function, as it supports your cell's mitochondrial function. Your mitochondria, if you need a reminder, are the powerhouse of the cells, which turn nutrients into energy. With strong, healthy mitochondria come youthful, exuberant skin that is able to bounce back, function optimally, and give you that supple glow.
In combination with NR, the supplement has a potent addition of phytoceramides. Ceramides are part of our natural structure of skin: They are the part that keeps the epidermis hydrated, supple, and plump. Supporting your ceramides with phytoceramide supplements can help that barrier stay strong, warding off wrinkles and other signs of aging.* The anti-aging powers of phytoceramides have been borne out in studies, showing improved skin smoothness and elasticity in just weeks.*
And finally, you can protect skin with antioxidants, like the potent astaxanthin. The ingredient helps fight free radicals from things like food, pollution, stress, and sun exposure.* Free radicals, we know, are some of the leading causes of wrinkles and fine lines as they break down vital skin care structural components.
The takeaway.
There are a lot of types of wrinkles out there, each unique to your situation and your skin. If you find that one of your main issues is smile lines around the mouth, you can supplement with active ingredients, like ceramides, antioxidants, and the like, to help smooth out skin.*