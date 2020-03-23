Oil cleansing is a favorite cleansing method for natural beauty lovers: It hydrates the skin, effectively removes impurities, and keeps things balanced by maintaining natural oil levels in your skin while absorbing excess sebum. "The best way I've found to cleanse, in all my years as an esthetician, is oil cleansing," says holistic esthetician and mindbodygreen Collective member Britta Plug (watch how to do it here). "It breaks down dirt, excess oil, makeup, and sunblock and even helps to dissolve blackheads in the skin over time. With a thorough oil cleanse, you get all the stuff you want off without disrupting any of the good stuff on your skin microbiome."

King says argan oil is a great option for oil cleansing since it doesn't clog pores. For sensitive or dry skin types, King recommends an oil-based cleanse followed by a water rinse. For oily, acne-prone skin or if you wear makeup, she recommends a double-cleanse with an oil-based cleanser first and a water-based cleanser second.