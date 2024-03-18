Advertisement
Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s
Sleep Week might be behind us—but that doesn't mean you should forget about the importance of quality shut-eye. At least one-third of Americans1 are not getting enough sleep, which impacts everything from heart health and cognitive function to mood and mindfulness.
While the foundation of any good sleep routine is sticking to a consistent bedtime, we'll be the first to acknowledge that routine alone is not always enough. A curated sleep environment and thoughtful wind-down routine can be just as integral to improving your snooze.
Our team of sleep-obsessed editors would know; we've tested countless sleep gadgets on the quest for higher sleep scores. Here are the products that actually made our numbers skyrocket (and earned a permanent place in our sleep routine).
Helight
Inspired by NASA research2, the Helight emits low-intensity red light to promote the natural production of melatonin (a hormone that plays a pivotal role in sleep regulation3). You simply click the light on right before you snuggle into bed, and it gradually fades out within 30 minutes.
What our team says:
"I’ve said it before, but this sleep light belongs on every nightstand. The last thing I do before I get into bed each night is turn on my Helight, and then I’m asleep within minutes. Its biggest selling point, though, is how I feel the next day. Since I started using the Helight, I have more energy in the mornings and I’m more productive throughout the day."— Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
Does it actually work?
Alarm Clock
- Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg creative
This multi-purpose alarm clock doubles as both a white noise machine and sunrise alarm clock to enhance your mornings and nights.
What our team says:
"I won't shut up about my Hatch. I don't know how I was able to wind down before it! I've recently been experimenting with the red light setting before bed (as opposed to my standard warm white), and the birdsong for my wake-up. Both are so, so soothing ." — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor
"I've heard expert after expert recommend getting your phone out of the bedroom, and I've finally made the shift. It's all possible thanks to my Hatch alarm clock, which ensures that I actually wake up in the morning. (Anyone else paranoid the alarm clock won't go off? Just trust your clock! I promise, it works!) I believe the gentle wake up allows me to wake up at a good time for my sleep cycle and gives me a better start to my day." — Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat
This best-selling mat combines soothing infrared heat with Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology that "recharges" your cells. These waves are delivered in small bursts, mimicking the natural healing frequencies of the Earth—and research shows PEMF is great for inflammation4, joint and muscle pain, improved tissue regeneration4, sleep issues5, and energy fatigue6.
What our team says:
"I’ve found my sleep quality is impacted just as much by what I’m doing during the day than what I do before bed. And on the days when I use my PEMF mat, my sleep is significantly better. Not only is the mat insanely relaxing in the moment, but it plays a huge role in keeping my body in a calmer state overall."— Ferrante
Want proof?
PowerDot 2.0 Uno
Not many people have a TENS unit in their sleep tool kit, but it's underrated way to help your body relax after a hectic workday. These devices uses low-voltage electric currents to stimulate your nerves and ease aches—and they're a common pain management tool7.
This at-home option from Therabody offers guided programs and customized treatments to help you find the relief your body needs, with up to 2 hours of battery life per charge. And while our editors like this TENS system for relaxation, early research suggests8 it could be a promising alternative to CPAP machines for those with sleep apnea.
What our team says:
"Whether after sitting at my desk all day or after an evening workout, I've been loving my PowerDot for tailored treatments for aches and muscle recovery. It's a bonus that it's hands-free, so I can snuggle up with a book while the device does its magic."— Emma Engler, nutrition research scientist
sleepsupport+
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
mindbodygreen's science-backed formula helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.* Each 2-capsule dose combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® in a hormone-free formula to support a healthy circadian rhythm (and it's a favorite among our editors).*
What our team says:
"We have countless reviews for this natural sleep aid across the site, and it's the first mindbodygreen product that I recommend to all my friends and family! The proof is in the pudding: When I take sleep support+, I see my sleep scores jump up to the 90s and I always wake up feeling well-rested (even when my night routine is off). ."— Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
Organic Night Night Tea
- Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative
Herbal sleep teas harness ingredients—like chamomile9, lavender10, L-theanine11, and lemon balm12—to encourage calmness and enhance feelings of sleepiness.* Our editors love this USDA certified organic option; the caffeine-free tea has a minty, citrus flavor that's perfect for sipping in the late afternoon or closer to bedtime.
What our team says:
"This tea helps me wind down and fall asleep quickly (even after a long and stressful day).* It's not only travel-friendly but it tastes delicious, too! Pro Tip: I use two tea bags per night." — Hannah Frye, assistant health and beauty editor
Sunrise Alarm Clock
- Image by Emily Kellher / mbg creative
Reset your circadian rhythm with the power the power of light. Natural light in the morning helps you wake up and keeps your body on schedule for the rest of the day. Our editors love this budget-friendly option that offers warm and cool light at timed intervals.
What our team says:
"As someone who struggles to wake up (even after multiple alarms) I can't believe how closely being woken up by this alarm clock mimics waking up naturally. Opening my eyes because it's light out, rather than being jolted out of a dream by a blaring alarm, makes for a much more peaceful morning. ." — Emily Kelleher, editorial operations manager
Sleep Mask
Light can still penetrate through closed eyelids—which means an added layer of protection can make the difference between subpar shut-eye and a good snooze. What's more, a weighted sleep masks offer added perks, like relieving sinus pressure and tension around the eyes.
When selecting the best sleep mask, you want to make sure it fully blocks out light without restricting eye movement and impairing deep sleep stages, like REM. Engler swears by this plush silk option, which stays cool to the touch and offers an adjustable fit.
What our team says:
"A sleep mask is crucial to my sleep quality. Drowsy's padded design blocks out 100% of light while still being so comfortable that don't even notice I have it on!" — Engler
Eden Cool+
Finding a cooling pillow that's GREENGUARD Gold certified is no easy feat, but this Coop pillow delivers. It combines a cool-touch cover with a heat-wicking inner liner that stops heat from transferring. You'll never need to flip for the cool side of a pillow again!
What our team says:
"As a side sleeper, I often struggle to find pillows with the exact amount of support that I need. This adjustable pick not only has an ergonomic design to perfectly cradle my head, but it's also customizable to ensure the right amount of support. These factors alone have me completely obsessed—but I also love that it's made with a cooling technology. My pillow never feels hot, even when warm weather turns my bedroom into a sauna." — Wood
Ready to upgrade?
The Sleep Sock
Sleep experts recommend keeping your space around 65 degrees Fahrenheit—and for some of us, that's simply too cold! What's more, extremities like your hands and feet often lose heat fastest, which makes these socks the ultimate investment for cold sleepers.
What our team says:
"I have to sleep in socks! Freezing feet make me cringe. This buttery cashmere and silk set is easily the most comfy pair I own, and it comes in multiple colors. Sliding them on truly feels like a treat before bed!" — Schneider
The takeaway
We know the importance of curating a quality bedtime routine—and these sleep products are the perfect way to get you started. Whether you want a new cooling pillow or another way to block out disrupting noise at night, these editor-approved favorite are bound to help you fall asleep (and stay there).*
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
