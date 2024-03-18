Our Editor's Swear By These Products To Get Sleep Scores In The 90s

"I've heard expert after expert recommend getting your phone out of the bedroom, and I've finally made the shift. It's all possible thanks to my Hatch alarm clock, which ensures that I actually wake up in the morning. (Anyone else paranoid the alarm clock won't go off? Just trust your clock! I promise, it works!) I believe the gentle wake up allows me to wake up at a good time for my sleep cycle and gives me a better start to my day." — Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor