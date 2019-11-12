Magnesium Glycinate: The Form Of Magnesium That Will Really Help With Anxiety & Sleep

Why the popularity, you ask? There are a ton of different minerals out there, but few are as involved in our everyday health and wellness as magnesium. For starters, according to the NIH, magnesium plays a key role in over 300 diverse biochemical reactions in the body. These reactions range from those involved in energy production and protein synthesis to blood sugar control and blood pressure regulation. In other words: Magnesium is pretty important to our health.

And this brings me to some good news and bad news. The bad news is that it's hypothesized that 50 to 90 percent of us are deficient in this mineral due to factors like medication use, soil depletion, and major pitfalls of the standard American diet (for example: Processed foods are virtually devoid of this important mineral). The good news is that luckily, magnesium supplements are inexpensive, generally safe, and available in many forms—including as Epsom salts, magnesium oil, magnesium cream, drinkable powder, and traditional supplement capsules—that make it easy to incorporate it into your everyday routine. Want more good news? Magnesium is also present in some delicious foods like dark leafy green vegetables, legumes and nuts, wheat and other grains, and fish.

As the health editor at mindbodygreen and the author of the upcoming book Magnesium Everyday Secrets: A Lifestyle Guide to Epsom Salts, Magnesium Oil & Nature's Relaxation Mineral, it's basically my job to know a lot about magnesium. And one of the crucial pieces of information to know about this essential mineral is that it comes in a lot of different forms—and some are better than others. That's where magnesium glycinate comes in. It's considered the "gold standard" of magnesium supplements for a few reasons.

Here's what you need to know: